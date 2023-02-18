The 2023 general elections will go down as one of the most keenly contested with so much uncertainty of a possible winner

Amongst the contestants are billionaires who have made their billions from several ventures before politics

While some billionaires are no longer active in Nigeria's political system, quite a number are still active in the game

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

As the 2023 election approaches, hundreds of Nigerian politicians will be contesting for many positions, from state to federal level.

Many of them, billionaires in their own right are now in the game of politics, either contesting or supporting a horse in the race.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some Nigerian billionaires still active in politics in the year 2023.

L-R: Orji Uzor kalu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu; photo credit - Punch, Vanguard, Sun News

Source: UGC

Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Bola Tinubu is a former Senator and a former two-term governor of Lagos State from 1999-2007. He is the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Nigeria's current ruling party that has been in power since 2015. He is alleged to have investments in Oil and Gas, media, hospitality and stakes in several state-run businesses. He is currently running for president of Nigeria under the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar is a former governor of Adamawa State and a former Vice President of Nigeria under Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999-2003. Before politics, Atiku was Comptroller-General in the Nigerian Customs Service where he served for over 20 years. After leaving Customs, he founded a logistics and oil servicing company, INTELS Nigeria. Atiku who is currently running for president under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has business interests in media, real estate and education.

Peter Obi

Peter Obi served as the governor of Anambra state from 2007 to 2014 where he is said to have achieved quite a lot to develop the southeast state. Before politics, Obi had make a mark in the private and public sectors serving as the Chairman of Fidelity Bank and also as the Chairman of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. His business empire spreads across banking, services and manufacturing. Obi is currently running for president under the Labour Party.

Ifeanyi Ubah

Ifeanyi Ubah is a successful businessman from Anambra State. He is also a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Anambra South Senatorial District. He started business with the importation of motor spare parts and then moved to establish several successful businesses including Capital Oil and Gas, Authority Newspaper and Ifeanyi Ubah Footbal Club.

Orji Uzor Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu is one of the most popular politician from the Southeastern part of Nigeria. He served two term as governor of Abia State and has also served as a senator representing the Abia North Senatorial District in the Senate. Kalu has business interests in different sectors of the Nigerian economy including aviation, oil and gas, banking, media and sports.

Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye is one of the most controversial politician in Nigeria. He came to prominence as a politician when he served as a legislator in the House of Representatives in 2011. He then proceeded to contest for a seat in the Senate and won, representing Kogi West Senatorial district in 2015. He lost the position in the 2019 elections and has still found a way to remain relevant, flaunting his luxurious lifestyle on social media and appearing on television talk shows. Today he serves as one of the spokesmen of the Atiku Abubakar's campaign.

Rochas Okorocha

Before politics, Rochas Okorocha was already famous for his philanthropy through Rochas Foundation and a string of successful businesses. After contesting for the position of governor of Imo State and losing in 1999 and 2007, Okorocha made a third attempt in 2011 and won under the umbrella of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). He served two terms as governor and then proceeded to the Senate to represent Imo West senatorial district.

Adamu Mu'azu

Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu Mu'azu is a former governor of Bauchi State between 1999 and 2007, as well as the former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014 to 2015. Before venturing into politics, Mu'azu worked in both the private and public sectors and then established a couple of successful businesses.

Bukola Saraki

Bukola Saraki is one of Nigeria's most prolific politicians in Nigeria. He served as a two-term governor of Kwara State (2003-2011). He was later elected as a senator representing the Kwara Central Senatorial District, where he served as the Senate President from 2015 to 2019. Saraki is a trained medical doctor but before and during politics he established himself as a successful businessman with interests in health, real estate and banking. He serves as one of Atiku Abubakar's special advisers.

Tonye Cole

Tonye Cole is an entrepreneur, businessman, and co-founder of Sahara Group, an energy conglomerate that operates in Nigerian and some West and East African countries. Cole is a motivational speaker, author and an ordained minister of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. After a failed attempt to run for the gubernatorial seat in Rivers State in 2018, Cole is again running on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Source: Legit.ng