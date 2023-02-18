As the 2023 presidential election drew closer, candidates and their political parties has intensified their campaigns across the country.

However, some religious leaders from the 2 leading religions, Islam and Christianity, have left their holy confinement to join politics and participate in the 2023 election, seeking their people's votes.

Names of clerics contesting in 2023 elections Photo Credit: Bishop Isaac Idahosa

Source: Twitter

Some of the religious leaders contesting in the election are listed below:

Bishop Isaac Idahosa

The cleric is the running mate of Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming election.

Idahosa, in an interview, disclosed that he was already nursing the ambition of contesting for a political office before he was unveiled as running mate to Kwankwaso.

Sheikh Malam Ibrahim Khaleel

The Kano-based Islamic scholar contesting in the forthcoming election has been in the political space in the state for a very long time.

He is the Kano chairman of the Council of Ulama. He recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where he emerged as the party's governorship candidate.

Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia

He is one of the prominent cleric who have left the pulpit for politics, he is the APC governorship candidate in Benue state in the forthcoming election.

Alia has spent 32 years in the Catholic before joining politics in 2022. He is famous for the healing mass session he conducted at the Saint Thomas Parish Catholic Church in Anum, opposite the Benue State University (BSU) in Makurdi.

Usani Usani

The former minister of Niger Delta Affairs is a popular pastor in Cross Rivers state and governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in the forthcoming election.

He has been a pastor of a branch of Liberty Church in Calabar until his involvement in politics when he first became commissioner in the state.

Other clergy men contesting for political offices in Calabar are:

Essien Ayi, contesting to return as the house of reps representing the Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar federal constituency. Ogar Osim, the governorship candidate of the state's Labour Party, holds senior rank in Patriarch Christ Shepherd.

Pastor Umo Eno

He is the current commissioner for land and water resources and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom.

The cleric was anointed by the current governor and chairman of the PDP presidential campaign council, Udom Emmanuel.

Source: Legit.ng