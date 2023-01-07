Instagram and Twitter are amongst the most popular social media platforms for interaction and sharing of information

Some Nigerian billionaires have chosen not to be left behind in the benefits as they have capitalised on these platforms to reach their fans

Femi Otedola, Atiku Abubakar, Tony Elumelu and Bola Tinubu are amongst the most active on Instagram and Twitter

Social media platforms have become avenues for people to interact, share ideas and pass on messages. Some Nigerian billionaires, though very busy, have been able to find time to establish a presence on social media, particularly on Instagram and Twitter.

Legit.ng has compiled a list (in no particular order) of the most social media-active billionaires in Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar is a businessman, philanthropist, politician, and currently the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. His business interests cut across agriculture, logistics, transportation and real estate.

The former Vice President has been very active on social media, especially on Twitter in the last decade. He usually engages in topics related to politics, economy and human interests.

His engagement has however increased since he announced his interest in running for the office of the president as his Instagram page is full of moments from his campaign rallies. On Twitter, he continues to enlighten Nigerians on his plans and policies to rescue Nigeria if he eventually wins the presidential election in February 2023.

The 76-year-old Adamawa-born politician has 4.7 million followers on Twitter and 518K followers on Instagram.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Alhaji Aliko Dangote is the richest man in Africa and the richest black man in the world, with an estimated net worth of about $18.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index (as of January 7, 2022).

He is the founder and Chairman of Dangote Group, one of Nigeria's biggest business conglomerate with subsidiaries including Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, Dangote Fertiliser and of course, the newly built Dangote Refinery.

Known for his simple and austere lifestyle, Dangote's presence on social media is quite modest. He doesn't tweet so much on Twitter and has only posted one photo on Instagram. In fact, most of his tweets are mostly about his companies, his local and international engagements and congratulatory messages.

On Instagram, the 65-year Kano-born businessman is not following anyone and has about 301K followers, while on Twitter, he follows only 12 accounts and has accumulated about 1 million followers.

Tony Elumelu

Tony Elumelu is an investor, economist, entrepreneur and philanthropist who chairs Heirs Holdings with a controlling interest in Transcorp, a publicly traded Nigerian conglomerate with interests in agriculture, hospitality, power generation and oil production.

The 59-year-old billionaire who also chairs the United Bank for Africa is very active on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn where he posts many of his business activities, daily routines, workout sessions, business tips and family. Despite his very busy schedule, hardly a week passes without Elumelu posting photos on Instagram or tweeting on Twitter.

On Instagram, Elumelu who was named on Time's list of 100 most influential people in the world in 2020, has 1 million followers and on Twitter, another 1.3 million on Twitter.

Femi Otedola

Femi Otedola is a business magnate, entrepreneur, philanthropist, founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Limited and Chairman of Geregu Power PLC. His business interests spread across real estate, finance, shipping and oil and gas.

Otedola is a darling on social media. Most of his postings are about business exploits, vacations and family times. Two of his daughters, DJ Cuppy and Teni Otedola have become popular in the entertainment industry, drawing more social attention to the industrialist.

A lot of his postings on social media garner many engagements and conversations like when he posted a photo of himself and the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, endorsing him for president and when he recently celebrated his 60th birthday with family on a Yacht.

With 750K followers on Twitter and 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Otedola’s posts generate quite a number of comments on social media.

Folorunso Alakija

Folorunso Alakija is one of the richest women in Africa. Alakija who is the executive vice-chairman of Famfa Oil Limited has interests in real estate, printing and fashion

Alakija’s Instagram and Twitter pages are quite active as she posts inspirational quotes and religious messages and prayers. When she is not posting the aforementioned, she is creating awareness for her Rose of Sharon Foundation, a philanthropic organisation.

The 71-year-old author and public speaker has only about 37K followers on Twitter and 201K followers on Instagram.

Bola Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress. He is reported to have interests in many businesses across Lagos.

Tinubu's Twitter page which was opened in 2012 was hardly active until early 2022 when he declared his intention to run for president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The earliest post on his Instagram page dates back to February 2022.

Knowing the power of social media, Tinubu has left no stone unturned to make sure that his social media pages are active with photos of his campaign rallies and meetings with powerful allies.

1.6 million people follow 70-year-old Tinubu on Twitter, while his verified Instagram account only has 174k followers.

Nigerian billionaires not active on social media

While some Nigerian billionaires are not very active on social media and subsequently have very few followers, others have chosen to stay away from the platforms.

Chairman of Globacom, Mike Adenuga who is one of the richest men in Nigeria, does not officially operate any social media account, even though there are so many fake accounts opened in his name.

The same goes for Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman and founder of BUA Group, and Pascal Dozie who has investments in banking and telecommunications.

Others like Jim Ovia, Orji Uzor Kalu and Leo Stan Ekeh have minimal interactions on social media and hence, a few thousand followers.

