Lagos residents face nine-hour power outage for maintenance on Akangba–Ojo transmission line

TCN upgrades crucial infrastructure to improve electricity reliability across the state

Eko Electricity Distribution Company urges customers to prepare for temporary disruptions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Residents and businesses in several parts of Lagos will experience a temporary disruption in electricity supply as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) carries out scheduled maintenance on a major transmission line.

The Federal Government, through TCN, has announced that the planned maintenance will take place on Saturday, March 15, and will affect electricity distribution in parts of the state for several hours.

Lagos residents to be without power for 9 hours as TCN begins maintenance. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Planned maintenance on the major transmission line

In a public notice issued on March 14, the transmission company disclosed that engineers will conduct maintenance work on the Akangba–Ojo 132kV Line II.

The exercise is scheduled to run from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., resulting in a nine-hour power interruption in affected areas.

According to TCN, the maintenance is necessary to facilitate technical upgrades on the transmission infrastructure.

Contractors working on the project will carry out the decommissioning and installation of a Capacitive Voltage Transformer (CVT) on the line.

The work forms part of ongoing rehabilitation projects aimed at improving operations at the Apapa Gas Insulated Substation, a critical facility within Lagos’ electricity transmission network.

Areas expected to experience an outage

Due to the maintenance work, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) will temporarily be unable to receive power from the transmission network for onward distribution to customers in some communities.

As a result, electricity supply will be interrupted in Apapa, Kirikiri, Satellite Town, and nearby areas during the maintenance window.

According to a report by BusinessDay, residents and business owners in the affected locations have been advised to make necessary arrangements to manage the temporary outage.

Upgrade aimed at improving power reliability

TCN explained that the installation of the new Capacitive Voltage Transformer is part of a broader effort to modernise transmission infrastructure and strengthen the stability of the power grid.

Capacitive Voltage Transformers are critical components in power systems, used for voltage measurement, protection, and system monitoring. Upgrading such equipment helps improve the efficiency and reliability of electricity transmission.

The company said the ongoing rehabilitation of the Apapa Gas Insulated Substation and associated lines is expected to enhance electricity delivery to distribution companies and ultimately improve service to customers across Lagos.

TCN appeals for public understanding

While acknowledging that the temporary outage may inconvenience residents and businesses, TCN appealed for patience and understanding from affected customers.

The transmission company emphasised that the maintenance exercise is essential for ensuring a more reliable and efficient electricity supply in the long run.

“TCN apologises for the inconvenience this planned outage may cause,” the company said in its notice, adding that the work is part of continued efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s transmission network.

TCN commences maintenance in parts of Lagos, reveals affected areas. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Once the maintenance is completed, power supply to the affected communities is expected to be restored through the Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

The development comes as Nigeria’s power authorities continue efforts to upgrade ageing infrastructure in the national grid and improve electricity delivery across major cities, including Lagos.

Residents of 7 locations in Nigeria to experience electricity outage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced a planned electricity outage that will last about 19 hours in several parts of Kogi State.

The company issued the notice in a public statement to customers in Lokoja town, Konton Karfe, Naval Base, Banda, Felele, Army Barracks and surrounding areas.

According to the notice, the technical team of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has scheduled a maintenance exercise at the Lokoja Transmission Station.

Source: Legit.ng