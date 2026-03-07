AEDC said there will be a planned 19-hour electricity outage in seven locations in Kogi State

The power outage is due to a scheduled transmission maintenance exercise

Residents of affected communities have been advised to adjust to the development

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced a planned electricity outage that will last about 19 hours in several parts of Kogi State.

The company issued the notice in a public statement to customers in Lokoja town, Konton Karfe, Naval Base, Banda, Felele, Army Barracks and surrounding areas.

Blackout in Kogi

According to the notice, the technical team of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has scheduled a maintenance exercise at the Lokoja Transmission Station.

The maintenance will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 10:00 pm to 5:00 pm, affecting electricity supply in the listed locations.

TCN maintenance to affect power supply

The planned exercise will involve maintenance on the TR2-150MVA 330/132KV and TR1 60MVA 132/33KV power transformers at the Lokoja Transmission Station.

The distribution company explained that the maintenance is part of TCN’s ongoing efforts to upgrade the power network and improve reliability.

During the exercise, electricity supply to the affected areas will be temporarily disrupted.

The statement reads:

"Dear Valued Customers in Lokoja town, Konton Karfe, Naval Base, Banda, Felele, Army Barracks and environs, Kogi State.

"Please be informed that the technical team of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has scheduled a maintenance exercise on the TR2-150MVA 330/132KV and TR1 60MVA 132/33KV power transformers at the Lokoja Transmission Station, on Saturday 7th March 2026 from 10:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

"This planned maintenance is being carried out by TCN as part of its network upgrade and reliability improvement efforts. During this period, electricity supply to the affected areas will be impacted."

NERC orders refund for MAP meters

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed electricity distribution companies to refund N20.33bn owed to customers who paid for meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme.

According to Order No: NERC/2026/025, the regulator instructed that the outstanding amount must be recovered and fully repaid to affected customers within 12 months, starting from March 1, 2026, ThisDay reports.

The directive was signed on February 27, 2026, by NERC chairman Musiliu Oseni and commissioner for legal, licensing and compliance Dafe Akpeneye.

Refund for meters procured under MAP

Under the MAP framework, electricity consumers who purchase meters directly are entitled to refunds through energy credits from their respective distribution companies.

However, NERC said the reimbursement process has been slow.

The commission revealed that as of December 31, 2025, DisCos had yet to refund N20.33bn to customers who purchased meters under the scheme.

The order stated:

“In February 2026, the commission reviewed the level of compliance of DisCos with the expected reimbursement to customers who have paid for meters under the MAP framework."

IKEDC apologise to customers

In a related development, Ikeja Electric has apologised to customers experiencing power outages across parts of its network, blaming the disruptions on gas supply shortages affecting electricity generation on the national grid.

In a statement released, the company acknowledged the inconvenience caused to households and businesses and assured customers that steps were being taken to address the situation.

