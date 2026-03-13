Sabo–Itanrin Road to Ease Gridlock, Boost Economy, Says Abiodun
- Ogun State government said the reconstruction of the Sabo–Itanrin Road had progressed steadily, with earthworks and drainage construction already underway
- Governor Dapo Abiodun stated that the project was designed to reduce traffic congestion and cut travel time across Ijebu-Ode and adjoining communities
- The road was projected to improve connectivity to the Sagamu-Benin Expressway and stimulate economic activity along the corridor
Ogun state government has projected strong economic and mobility gains from the ongoing reconstruction of the Sabo-Itanrin Road in Ijebu-Ode, describing the project as a long overdue response to congestion and declining infrastructure along the corridor.
Governor Dapo Abiodun said the road upgrade would shorten travel time, improve safety, and unlock commercial opportunities for communities that depend on the route for daily movement and trade.
He noted that the project forms part of a wider push to modernise key links across Ogun State.
Work on the five-kilometre stretch has advanced steadily since construction began earlier in the year. Initial site preparation has been completed, and contractors are now focused on earthworks and structural development aimed at ensuring durability and smoother traffic flow.
Construction milestones and drainage works
Project engineers have cleared topsoil, carried out scarification, and commenced full earthworks along the alignment. Drainage systems are also being built on both sides of the road to manage runoff during the rainy season and protect the pavement from premature damage.
Officials said these measures are designed to extend the lifespan of the road and reduce future maintenance costs.
The Sabo-Itanrin Road serves as a strategic link within Ijebu-Ode, connecting residential areas near the Central Mosque to the Sagamu-Benin Expressway. Its current condition has long contributed to traffic bottlenecks, especially during peak hours.
Upon completion, the road is expected to ease movement for commuters traveling from Sagamu, Odogbolu, and nearby towns.
Improved access is also projected to stimulate small businesses, enhance logistics for traders, and attract new investments along the corridor.
1,600km of roads completed in Ogun - Abiodun
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state had restated his administration’s determination to sustain the wide-scale reconstruction of roads across the state.
He said more than 1,600 kilometres of roads have been constructed since 2019, with a further 2,000 kilometres targeted before the end of his tenure.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng