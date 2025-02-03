The Federal Government has announced a plan to establish a CNG kits manufacturing park in Kogi state

This big move is set to make Kogi state the gas hub in the country, with the construction of 5 mini LNG plants

The P-CNGi team gives details of the plans under the Federal Government’s Gas Revolution Agenda (GRA)

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

As part of moves to encourage the transition to Compressed Natural Gas, the federal government will establish a CNG kits manufacturing park in Kogi state.

This news is coming just days after the recent groundbreaking of the Five Mini Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

According to the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGI) team, the project will be done in conjunction with private sector participants and will boost local content and reduce import dependence in the sector.

The Programme Director, P-CNGi, Engineer Michael Oluwagbemi, disclosed this after the flag-off of the mini LNG plants recently.

The CNG kit manufacturing plant will create thousands of jobs and built capacity for Nigerian youths. Photo Credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

CNG kits manufacturing plant will create jobs

According to the NAN report, Engineer Oluwagbemi said that there will be job creation and capacity building.

He noted that with the establishment of gas plants and a CNG kits manufacturing company, the government is set to turn Kogi state into a major gas hub in the country.

Engineer Oluwagbemi noted that Kogi state is in a strategic location at the heart of Nigeria, and shares borders with ten states.

Oluwagbemi added that 190 conversion centres have been set up in Nigeria to speed the conversion of fuel-powered vehicles to CNG vehicles. There are also 56 active CNG retail outlets nationwide.

FG flags off construction of mini LNG plants

Recall that the federal government recently flagged off the construction of mini LNG plants in Kogi state.

This is part of a bigger plan to deepen domestic gas utilization and achieve the Federal Government’s Gas Revolution Agenda (GRA).

The construction of the five mini plants started with the groundbreaking ceremony in Ajaokuta on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

This project will see the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) partner with several private-sector players to bring it to fruition.

This includes a partnership with Bua Industries Limited to build a 700TPD Mini LNG plant in the state.

Nigerians to get CNG-powered Keke cheap

Recall that the Nigerian government recently launched a platform for Nigerians to access tricycles at affordable costs.

The government disclosed that the move follows the launch of about 2,000 tricycles on October 1, 2024.

The Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said interested Nigerians should access the portal, and sign up.

The applicants will be merged with aggregators or owners who work directly under the Presidential CNG Initiative (Pi-CNG) while processing the vehicles’ ownership.

FG to unveil 150 new CNG stations in 2025

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Federal government announced plans to launch 150 new CNG retail stations before the end of 2025.

According to Engineer Oluwagbemi, the bigger plan is to convert one million vehicles to CNG by 2027, and these vehicles need retail outlets to refill their tanks.

He added that the government intends to attract investments worth millions of dollars into the sector to actualize the 150 retail stations.

