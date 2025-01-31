The Presidential Initiative for Compressed Natural Gas (P-CNGi) has finally opened up on the BRT fire incident on Thursday

A BRT bus went up in flames on the third mainland bridge, Lagos and several posts claimed that the bus was CNG-powered

P-CNGi team urged Nigerians who use CNG-powered vehicles to properly maintain them, as CNG is an affordable and environmentally friendly alternative to fuel

The Presidential Initiative for Compressed Natural Gas (P-CNGi) has finally cleared the air on the recent fire incident on the third-mainland bridge in Lagos state.

The group released a statement on its X (formerly Twitter) handle in which it debunked claims that the BRT bus that went into flames was powered with Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Videos on social media announced that a BRT bus had gone up in flames on the third-mainland bridge in Lagos state.

Media reports reported that the bus went into flames after hitting the culvert. However, several comments on social media alleged that the BRT bus was powered by compressed natural gas, and some leakage had led to the fire outbreak.

The P-CNGi stated in its post that those reports were not true.

The post read;

“We wish to state that, the BRT bus in question was not powered by CNG as at the moment PICNG has only deployed CNG-powered small buses within the city, and none of our vehicles have been involved in any such incident.”

CNG as alternative to fuel

The statement noted that the several reports claiming it to be a CNG-powered BRT bus were inaccurate and misleading.

The group urged the public to always verify information before publishing misinformation and creating unnecessary tensions.

The post read;

“We urge the public to verify facts before spreading misinformation that could create unnecessary panic and hinder Nigeria's transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.”

P-CNGi added, in its statement, that CNG is safe, environmentally friendly, and efficient as an alternative to other fuels, and encouraged users to properly maintain their CNG-powered vehicles.

Recall that Program Director and Chief Executive of the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI), Michael Oluwagbemi, had reassured Nigerians that CNG is ten times less explosive than petrol and eight times less explosive than diesel when properly handled.

Experts concerned about CNG adoption in Nigeria

Recall that experts expressed safety concerns when the Federal Government of Nigeria started championing the CNG adoption in 2024.

The government advocated conversion from fuel to CNG-power for personal and commercial buses, as CNG represents a cheaper and better option for the environment.

These experts voiced the concern of many Nigerians when they raised questions about using CNG in Nigeria's weather, with concerns about potential explosion at the top of their list.

FG continues to champion CNG adoption

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government recently granted gas distribution licenses to six companies in Nigeria.

This is expected to increase the presence of gas refill plants nationwide, as the government continues to encourage fuel-to-CNG conversions.

The beneficiaries include Axxela, NIPCO Plc, Central Horizon Gas Company, Falcon Corporation Limited, NNPC Gas Marketing Limited, and Shell Nigeria Gas Limited.

