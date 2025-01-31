The Nigerian government is planning to make Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations more accessible to Nigerians

It targets 150 new retail stations by the end of the year, which it hopes will encourage more Nigerians to convert.

President Bola Tinubu has directed that one million vehicles must be converted to CNG by 2027

Michael Oluwagbemi, the Programme Director and Chief Executive of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Stations Initiative has announced plans to have no fewer than 150 retail stations before the end of 2025.

He disclosed this during the groundbreaking ceremony of five mini-liquefied natural gas plants in Kogi by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

He added that the presidential CNG initiative is hoping to attract millions of dollars in investment this year.

Oluwagbemi acknowledged the challenges of gas access in the northeast and northwest regions.

In 2024, we secured over $470 million in combined investments from both public and private sector stakeholders.

By 2025, we expect to double this amount as we strive to establish at least 500 conversion centres and more than 150 CNG retail outlets by the end of the year, Punch reports.

Oluwagbemi said:

“We aim to convert one million vehicles to CNG by 2027,” Oluwagbemi said, highlighting substantial progress in boosting Nigeria’s compression capacity and expanding conversion centers nationwide.

He said:

New CNG station location

Legit.ng reported that the NNPC has launched new CNG refuelling stations in Lagos to address this.

Here are the new locations:

Fola Agoro SS – Fola Agoro, Shomolu LGA, Lagos

Alapere SS – Oworonshoki Expressway, Alapere, Lagos

Marina SS – Along Marina, Marina, Lagos Island

Agege Bypass SS – Along Agege Bypass, Idimuangoro, Lagos

Lakowe SS – Along Lagos Epe Expressway, Lagos

Odogunyan SS – Along Ikorodu-Sagamu Road, Ikorodu

For residents in Abuja, here are the new locations to refuel CNG.

NNPC Retail Sector Centre C

NNPC Retail Dei Dei

NNPC Retail Gaduwa

NNPC Retail Ushafa

NNPC Retail Zone 1

NNPC Retail NIPCO Gwagwalada

NIPCO Airport Road, Kubwa

Upcoming Stations

NIPCO (MRU) Kubwa

NIPCO (MRU) Mabushi

NIPCO (MRU) Madala

NIPCO (MRU) Lugbe

NIPCO (MRU) Tunga Maje

NIPCO (MRU) Utako

