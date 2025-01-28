The Nigerian presidency is set to do the groundbreaking of five liquefied natural gas plant projects in Kogi state

This ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 30 and the NNPC is at the forefront of these projects

Several private players are also partners in this project which is set to provide solutions to problems in the natural gas sector

President Bola Tinubu is set to flag off the construction of five liquified natural gas (LNG) projects in Ajaokuta, Kogi state, on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

This was contained in a statement released by the chief corporate communications officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Olufemi Soneye.

The statement listed the projects to include the NNPC Prime LNG, Highland LNG, LNG Arete, NGML/gasnexus LNG and BUA LNG.

The statement from NNPC noted that this would be the first time in Nigeria's history for the construction of five mini-LNGs to be flagged off at once under the theme “From Gas to Prosperity: Catalysing Nigeria’s Economic Growth”.

The NNPC L is proud to be at the forefront of such a milestone development, the report stated. The statement added that the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed for the projects, which will use Nigeria’s abundant gas supply to address gas supply problems across the power generation, transportation, and industrial sectors.

Recall that Portugal recently moved to start importing natural gas from Nigeria, instead of Russia.

Five LNG projects in Ajaokuta

The Cable reports that the NNPC Prime LNG project has Silver Peaks Limited partnering with NNPC Trading Limited (NTL), a subsidiary of NNPC in a 10:90 equity distribution.

The NGML/Gasnexus LNG project will be executed in phases, with the first being the construction of a 7.5MMSCFD plant.

The BUA LNG is proposed to be a 700TPD (using 35MMSCFD) Mini-LNG plant owned by the NGML and BUA Industries Limited.

The Highland LNG is also an SSLNG facility and will be structured to supply gas products to customers outside the Nigeria pipeline grid while supporting off-grid power generation and enabling LNG-to-CNG conversion.

The LNG Arete Ltd is fully Nigerian-owned and will be deploying expertise in the oil and gas sector to provide secure and affordable LNG as an alternative energy source.

Natural gas from the existing Oben-Ajaokuta pipeline will be liquefied at the LNG facility, then transported using CNG-fueled trucks equipped with cryogenic tanks, and re-gasified at each customer site for use.

Nigeria's solid minerals to follow LNG model

In related news, the Federal government revealed that the plans to establish Nigeria's solid mineral industry will follow the same model as the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, disclosed that a new corporation would be established - Nigeria Solid Minerals Corporation - in line with this model.

This corporation will be headed by the Ministry of Finance Incorporation (MOFI), and execute plans to improve access roads to mining sites in the country. Alake noted that this will transform the sector sustainably.

