The Nigerian government is set to transform public transportation in Nigeria with the launch of its fleet of electric buses.

The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) unveiled the buses on Thursday.

Sharing this significant step on its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, the P-CNGi team noted that the newly designed EV buses will drive environmental sustainability in Nigeria, by reducing carbon emissions.

Recall that the Federal Government entered a partnership with a Moroccan auto manufacturer firm to begin local manufacturing and assembling of electric vehicles in Nigeria.

The idea behind the partnership was first to reduce the importation of vehicles into Nigeria, and then promote the move away from fossil-fuel-powered vehicles. The move is also expected to create jobs locally.

Transforming Nigeria's transport system with Electric buses

According to P-CNGi, the move would transform the transportation landscape in Nigeria.

“PCNGI takes another significant step towards transforming Nigeria’s transportation landscape! Program Director, Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi @busanga, inspected PCNGI-designed EV Buses, set to revolutionize mobility in the capital city, aligning with our vision for a sustainable energy and mobility future in Nigeria.”

The P-CNGi team added that the move aligns with the long-term goal of improving mobility in Nigeria as CNG is more affordable and environmentally friendly.

The Program Director of P-CNGi, Engineer Michael Oluwagbemi had conducted the inspection and test-driving of the vehicles.

Recall that Toyota Nigeria Limited also made a recent move to launch electric vehicles in Nigeria. The company said within the next three years, at least three brands of electric cars will be available in the country.

These include the Toyota Cross, RAV4, and Land Cruiser Prado, which the MD said would soon be offered as hybrid electric cars in Nigeria.

Electric Keke now available for Nigerians

In related news, Sterling Bank partnered with Qoray Mobility and Energies Limited (QMEL) to provide a flexible payment plan for Nigerians who want to buy electric tricycles.

This plan will help prospective buyers own a seven-seater EV tricycle by making a 10% down payment and spreading the balance over three years or more.

This partnership, according to Sterling Bank, aligns with their overall goal to promote environmental sustainability in Nigeria.

The electric tricycle was launched earlier in the week, and there were already conversations about it setting a new Guinness World Record for longest distance covered by a tricycle on a single charge.

The manufacturer, QMEL, claimed the electric tricycle could run up to 12 hours and cover 100km on a single charge.

