The N50,000 NERSI grant requires no public application, registration fee or repayment

Beneficiaries are selected from existing government records and notified through five approved payment providers

Avoid fake links, advance-fee demands and anyone requesting PINs, passwords or one-time codes

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians hoping to benefit from the Federal Government's N50,000 relief grant have been advised to understand the payment process and avoid individuals demanding money to facilitate access to the funds.

The National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, is designed to provide financial assistance to selected vulnerable Nigerians.

FG sends warning to Nigerians on N50,000 grant: No application fees, no agent required. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Unlike conventional government empowerment programmes, the initiative does not require beneficiaries to complete an open application form or pay registration fees.

According to the programme's published guidelines, eligible individuals are identified through existing government records, while approved financial service providers handle notifications and payments.

Here are seven important facts Nigerians should know.

1. No application forms or registration fees

The N50,000 intervention does not operate through a public application portal.

This means Nigerians are not expected to visit registration centres, complete online forms, or pay agents to secure inclusion.

Anyone advertising guaranteed registration in exchange for money should be treated with suspicion.

2. Beneficiaries are selected from existing records

Selection is based on government-held information, including verified identity records and the National Social Register.

Consequently, possessing a National Identification Number (NIN) does not automatically qualify an individual for payment.

The selection process determines who receives notifications under the programme.

3. Five providers handle grant payments

The intervention identifies five financial service providers responsible for communicating with beneficiaries and facilitating payments.

They include ALAT, MoMo Payment Service Bank, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

Selected beneficiaries are expected to follow instructions issued through their designated providers rather than third-party agents.

4. Selected Nigerians receive SMS notifications

Beneficiaries may receive text messages explaining how to confirm their willingness to receive the grant.

Depending on the provider, the process may involve an official USSD channel or another approved verification method.

However, receiving a notification or completing the consent process does not necessarily mean the money will arrive immediately.

Payments may be processed in batches.

5. The N50,000 grant requires no repayment

Unlike government intervention loans, NERSI assistance is described as a direct cash grant.

Beneficiaries are not required to repay the money or surrender part of the N50,000 to an intermediary.

The programme also does not authorise agents to deduct commissions before beneficiaries receive their funds.

6. Nigerians should avoid fraudulent payment links

Fraudsters may exploit public interest in government grants by circulating misleading WhatsApp messages, fake registration websites and payment demands.

Beneficiaries should never disclose their transaction PINs, passwords or one-time passwords to individuals claiming to represent the programme.

Any request for an advance payment to release the grant is a warning sign.

FG reveals 7 important facts Nigerians must know before claiming payment. Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

7. Payment confirmation does not guarantee immediate credit

Selected Nigerians who have completed the required confirmation should monitor their designated payment channels for updates.

Delays may occur because of verification requirements, processing schedules or payment batches.

Beneficiaries should use official provider support channels to resolve complaints rather than paying unofficial facilitators.

Further programme information is available through the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction and participating financial institutions.

For Nigerians awaiting assistance, understanding these procedures is essential to avoiding fraud and managing expectations about payment timelines.

What Nigerians must check before replying to SMS

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has provided guidelines to help Nigerians identify genuine payment notifications for the ₦50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant.

The guidelines explain how selected beneficiaries can recognise legitimate messages, confirm their authenticity and avoid falling victim to fraudsters seeking to exploit the relief programme.

Source: Legit.ng