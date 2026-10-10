SMEDAN’s Conditional Grant Scheme has reopened, offering eligible Nigerian nano businesses ₦50,000 in non-repayable support, subject to programme conditions

Applicants must provide business and personal details; the displayed form marks a CAC registration number as required

Beneficiaries must employ one person, and applicants should verify intake dates with SMEDAN because no October reopening is confirmed

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Small business owners in Nigeria seeking financial support can register their interest in the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria’s (SMEDAN) Conditional Grant Scheme, which provides ₦50,000 to eligible nano enterprises.

The government initiative targets businesses operating at the local government level, with funding intended to support equipment purchases, strengthen operations and encourage employment.

FG announces N50,000 grant for Nigerians via SMEDAN. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, the money comes with a condition: beneficiaries must employ one person, linking the financial assistance to job creation within their communities.

What the ₦50,000 grant offers

For small operators, modest funding can help address immediate business needs, particularly where limited capital makes it difficult to purchase essential tools or maintain daily activities.

The scheme is designed to support grassroots enterprise development by helping businesses improve productivity and sustain their operations.

Unlike a conventional business loan, the support is described as a conditional, non-repayable grant. Beneficiaries must nevertheless comply with the programme’s requirements.

The funding should therefore be understood as targeted business assistance, rather than an unrestricted cash payment available to every Nigerian.

Who qualifies for the support?

SMEDAN identifies nano businesses operating within local government areas as the programme’s intended beneficiaries.

Interested owners should prepare accurate personal and business information before registering. Eligibility depends on meeting the applicable programme conditions, and submitting an expression of interest does not automatically guarantee payment.

The employment requirement is particularly important. Applicants should consider how an additional worker would fit into their operations and how the business could sustain that role beyond the initial support.

Information applicants should prepare

The registration form displayed on SMEDAN’s programme page requests the applicant’s full name, email address, telephone number and business name.

It also includes fields for a Corporate Affairs Commission registration number, industry, years in business and programme selection.

Notably, the CAC number field carries an asterisk indicating that it is required on the displayed form. Applicants without that information should seek clarification from SMEDAN before proceeding.

How to register interest

Visit the official SMEDAN Conditional Grant Scheme page and locate the “Register Interest” section.

Complete the requested details carefully, check the information for errors and follow the registration instructions.

After submitting, monitor SMEDAN’s official communication channels for further guidance on verification, selection and any subsequent requirements.

Applicants should retain any acknowledgement received and avoid treating registration alone as confirmation that their businesses have been selected for funding, according to a report by MSME Africa.

Deadline and reopening claim

The official programme page does not specify an application deadline or announce a dated reopening.

Although reports published in August 2026 described the portal as reopened, the available official information does not establish a fresh October reopening.

Business owners should confirm the current intake arrangements directly with SMEDAN before making plans around an expected payment.

Nigerian government reopens portal for N50,000 grant via SMEDAN. Credit: State House.

Source: Getty Images

Experts applaud FG, but caution against handouts

According to a financial expert, Osas Igho, the scheme is a social investment safety net to cushion the hardship in Nigeria. He, however, warned against Nigerians depending on tokenism for survival.

"While I applaud the efforts of the Nigerian government, tokenism is not the way forward. The government needs to lift people out of poverty via tangible means such as job creation and building factories across the country," he told Legit.ng via a telephone call.

FG, World Bank to recruit 80,000 Nigerian youths

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government, in partnership with the World p, has launched a fresh round of technical and vocational training targeting 80,000 young Nigerians nationwide.

The initiative aims to equip participants with practical, market-relevant skills through training that combines competency development, industry internships and employment support.

Source: Legit.ng