World Bank-backed $500 million NG-CARES funding could support 8.9 million Nigerians across 17 eligible states

$490 million is earmarked for states to bolster vulnerable households, agriculture, food security and economic recovery

Eligibility does not confirm payment schedules or guarantee cash transfers to every resident

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Millions of vulnerable Nigerians could receive fresh financial assistance as the Federal Government moves to implement a $500 million World Bank-backed intervention across 17 states.

The additional financing, approved under the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus programme (NG-CARES), is expected to benefit 8.9 million Nigerians, including 4.1 million children.

17 Nigerian states are eligible for cash transfers as the FG gets World Bank funding. Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The World Bank disclosed this on Monday, November 16, 2026, during the opening of a five-day technical meeting organised to guide participating states on implementation.

Of the $500 million funding, $490 million has been allocated to state governments to support vulnerable households, agriculture, food security and economic recovery.

FG names 17 eligible states

The World Bank's NG-CARES Task Team Leader, Dr Lire Ersado, identified 17 states that had met the eligibility requirements.

They are Abia, Adamawa, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ondo, Osun, Yobe and Zamfara.

Six other states, Benue, Lagos, Niger, Plateau, Rivers and Taraba, have completed federal screening but are awaiting submission to the World Bank.

Bauchi and Bayelsa have outstanding subsidiary loan agreements, while Akwa Ibom, Edo, Imo, Jigawa, Kano, Ogun, Oyo and Sokoto must complete additional documentation.

The classifications reflect different stages of eligibility rather than confirmed payment schedules.

World Bank targets millions of households

World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Mathew Verghis, said the additional financing would support approximately 4.5 million households.

He explained that the programme would strengthen social registers, improve beneficiary identification and ensure transparent distribution of financial assistance.

To minimise fraud and financial leakages, Verghis recommended independent verification, compliance with state eligibility requirements and linking beneficiaries' records to their National Identification Numbers (NIN).

Ersado revealed that NG-CARES had already reached more than 17.6 million direct beneficiaries nationwide.

The programme, initially introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, subsequently expanded to address economic disruptions, flooding and food insecurity.

FG promises support for vulnerable Nigerians

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said the financing would help Nigerians withstand economic difficulties.

"The additional financing will help communities withstand economic shocks and cushion the effects of ongoing economic reforms," Bagudu said.

He urged state governments to demonstrate measurable results and attract further investment from development partners.

Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, also commended the World Bank, describing NG-CARES as an important intervention for vulnerable communities.

States receive $490 million allocation

National Coordinator of the NG-CARES Support Unit, Dr Abdulkarim Obaje, confirmed that $490 million had been earmarked for participating states.

He said governors and relevant ministries would oversee implementation, budgeting and monitoring.

President Tinubu's government to begin cash transfers to Nigerians in 17 states. Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the National Fadama Coordination Office pledged agricultural expertise to improve food production and strengthen supply chains.

The new phase is designed to move beyond emergency relief towards sustainable livelihoods, stronger state institutions and long-term economic resilience.

However, the announcement does not establish when individual beneficiaries will receive payments or guarantee cash transfers to every resident of the eligible states

How to access FG’s N50,000 grant

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians seeking financial relief from the federal government's ₦50,000 grant programme now have several digital channels through which they can check their eligibility and access approved payments without visiting a government office.

The initiative, known as the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), is designed to support vulnerable households struggling with rising living costs and other economic pressures.

Source: Legit.ng