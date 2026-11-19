Japan's immigration law includes a special provision that eases the path to permanent residency for certain categories of foreign nationals

Foreign spouses and children of Japanese citizens, permanent residents, and special permanent residents qualify for the exemption under Article 22 of Japan's immigration law

The waiver removes two of the three standard conditions applicants must ordinarily satisfy to obtain permanent residence in Japan

Japan has quietly maintained a significant but lesser-known provision in its immigration law that eases the path to permanent residency for foreign spouses and children of Japanese nationals, sparing them from meeting conditions that other applicants must fulfil.

Under Article 22, Paragraph 2 of Japan's Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, the Minister of Justice holds discretionary authority to grant permanent residency.

Japan waives key requirements for foreign spouses seeking permanent residence. Photo: getty

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For most foreign applicants, approval hinges on satisfying three conditions: demonstrating good conduct, showing sufficient financial assets or professional skills to support themselves independently, and proving that their continued stay serves Japan's national interest.

Japanese permanent residence: Exemption for foreign spouses

Foreign nationals who are married to or are the children of Japanese citizens, existing permanent residents, or special permanent residents are specifically exempt from two of those three requirements.

Under the law, such individuals do not need to meet the good conduct requirement or the independent livelihood requirement. They are still expected to meet the broader national interest standard, which includes complying with obligations under the Act and paying taxes and public charges.

This exemption reflects Japan's recognition that family unity carries weight in immigration decisions, and that spouses and children of people already lawfully settled in the country occupy a distinct category from other applicants seeking long-term residence.

Japanese PR: Refugees and supplementary protection cases

A separate exemption exists for individuals whose need for protection has been recognised by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees or equivalent international organisations. These applicants, as well as those formally recognised as refugees or persons eligible for supplementary protection under Article 61-2-14 of the Act, are relieved from the independent livelihood requirement specifically, though they remain subject to the other conditions.

Japan's Ministry of Justice oversees these determinations, with the minister retaining final discretion on all permanent residency decisions regardless of which category an applicant falls under.

The legal framework as outlined by the Immigration Services Agency makes clear that meeting the stipulated exemptions does not guarantee approval but removes specific barriers that would otherwise apply.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng