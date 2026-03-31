9.2 million Nigerian households have benefited from the HOPE-CT Programme, receiving ₦688 billion in cash transfers

Women represent 58.7% of beneficiaries, underscoring their role in household resilience and economic stability

HOPE-CT, supported by World Bank funding, aims to aid 15 million vulnerable Nigerians towards economic recovery

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

No fewer than 9.2 million Nigerian households have benefited from the Federal Government’s Household Prosperity and Empowerment Cash Transfer (HOPE-CT) Programme, with about ₦688 billion disbursed over two years.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, disclosed this during an implementation update and press conference in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu's government disburses N688 billion to Nigerians. Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

The initiative is part of the government’s broader social protection strategy aimed at cushioning the effects of ongoing economic reforms on vulnerable citizens.

Anchored on the National Social Register, the scheme targets low-income households across the country, ensuring that support reaches those most in need.

How the ₦75,000 payment works

Under the programme, each eligible household receives ₦75,000 in three tranches of ₦25,000. According to Doro, the phased disbursement structure allows families to better address urgent needs such as food, healthcare, and education.

“As of now, 9,178,837 households have received at least the first tranche,” he said. “The second tranche has reached over 7.2 million beneficiaries, while nearly 6.5 million households have received the third.”

The intervention, which ran from November 2023 to February 2026, is still ongoing for some beneficiaries as final payments are processed nationwide.

Women dominate the beneficiary list

A significant highlight of the programme is the strong representation of women among beneficiaries. Of the 9.17 million households reached so far, over 5.39 million recipients, about 58.7 per cent, are women.

Doro noted that prioritising women strengthens household resilience, as they often serve as primary caregivers and economic stabilisers within families.

Identity verification boosts transparency

The programme is being implemented in collaboration with key agencies, including the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office, and the National Cash Transfer Office.

The Director-General of NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, said identity verification has played a critical role in ensuring transparency and accountability.

According to her, over 13.2 million records were submitted for verification, with about 11.8 million successfully validated.

Roughly 1.4 million records failed verification due to data inconsistencies, but these cases are being reviewed and corrected.

She stressed that identity is not just a number but a gateway to accessing social protection and government services.

Programme backed by World Bank funding

The HOPE-CT initiative is supported by an $800 million facility from the International Development Association of the World Bank.

Programme Manager of the National Cash Transfer Office, Abdullahi Alhassan, revealed that the target number of beneficiaries has been increased from 10.4 million to 15 million vulnerable Nigerians, reflecting the scale of economic challenges facing households.

Government: Programme easing economic pressure

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who represented the government at the event, said the initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting citizens at the grassroots.

Similarly, the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Yusuf Tanko Sununu, noted that integrating digital payments with the National Social Register has improved targeting, transparency, and financial inclusion.

As disbursements continue, officials say the programme remains a critical lifeline for millions of Nigerians navigating economic hardship.

Over nine million households get N75,000 cash transfer. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

FG unveils new plan To Lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has unveiled a new national framework aimed at lifting 50 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

The initiative, tagged One Humanitarian, One Poverty Response System (OHOPRS), was formally launched on Tuesday, March 24, with authorities outlining a financing plan of N16 trillion for the 2026–2030 period.

The government said the OHOPRS is part of efforts to tackle widespread deprivation and improve coordination across social intervention programmes.

Source: Legit.ng