Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

FG Disburses ₦688bn Cash Transfers to 9.2m Households in Two Years
Economy

FG Disburses ₦688bn Cash Transfers to 9.2m Households in Two Years

by  Pascal Oparada
3 min read
  • 9.2 million Nigerian households have benefited from the HOPE-CT Programme, receiving ₦688 billion in cash transfers
  • Women represent 58.7% of beneficiaries, underscoring their role in household resilience and economic stability
  • HOPE-CT, supported by World Bank funding, aims to aid 15 million vulnerable Nigerians towards economic recovery

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

No fewer than 9.2 million Nigerian households have benefited from the Federal Government’s Household Prosperity and Empowerment Cash Transfer (HOPE-CT) Programme, with about ₦688 billion disbursed over two years.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, disclosed this during an implementation update and press conference in Abuja.

Nigeria launches social safety programme for Nigerians
President Bola Tinubu's government disburses N688 billion to Nigerians. Credit: State House
Source: Facebook

The initiative is part of the government’s broader social protection strategy aimed at cushioning the effects of ongoing economic reforms on vulnerable citizens.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Anchored on the National Social Register, the scheme targets low-income households across the country, ensuring that support reaches those most in need.

Read also

FG announces year next generation satellite plan will be completed

How the ₦75,000 payment works

Under the programme, each eligible household receives ₦75,000 in three tranches of ₦25,000. According to Doro, the phased disbursement structure allows families to better address urgent needs such as food, healthcare, and education.

“As of now, 9,178,837 households have received at least the first tranche,” he said. “The second tranche has reached over 7.2 million beneficiaries, while nearly 6.5 million households have received the third.”

The intervention, which ran from November 2023 to February 2026, is still ongoing for some beneficiaries as final payments are processed nationwide.

Women dominate the beneficiary list

A significant highlight of the programme is the strong representation of women among beneficiaries. Of the 9.17 million households reached so far, over 5.39 million recipients, about 58.7 per cent, are women.

Doro noted that prioritising women strengthens household resilience, as they often serve as primary caregivers and economic stabilisers within families.

Identity verification boosts transparency

Read also

Top 5 loans and grants currently available to small business owners in Nigeria

The programme is being implemented in collaboration with key agencies, including the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office, and the National Cash Transfer Office.

The Director-General of NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, said identity verification has played a critical role in ensuring transparency and accountability.

According to her, over 13.2 million records were submitted for verification, with about 11.8 million successfully validated.

Roughly 1.4 million records failed verification due to data inconsistencies, but these cases are being reviewed and corrected.

She stressed that identity is not just a number but a gateway to accessing social protection and government services.

Programme backed by World Bank funding

The HOPE-CT initiative is supported by an $800 million facility from the International Development Association of the World Bank.

Programme Manager of the National Cash Transfer Office, Abdullahi Alhassan, revealed that the target number of beneficiaries has been increased from 10.4 million to 15 million vulnerable Nigerians, reflecting the scale of economic challenges facing households.

Government: Programme easing economic pressure

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, who represented the government at the event, said the initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting citizens at the grassroots.

Read also

UNILAG emerges first as FG awards N50m each to 45 students

Similarly, the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Yusuf Tanko Sununu, noted that integrating digital payments with the National Social Register has improved targeting, transparency, and financial inclusion.

As disbursements continue, officials say the programme remains a critical lifeline for millions of Nigerians navigating economic hardship.

Nigeria launches social safety programme for Nigerians
Over nine million households get N75,000 cash transfer. Credit: State House
Source: Getty Images

FG unveils new plan To Lift 50 million Nigerians out of poverty

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has unveiled a new national framework aimed at lifting 50 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

The initiative, tagged One Humanitarian, One Poverty Response System (OHOPRS), was formally launched on Tuesday, March 24, with authorities outlining a financing plan of N16 trillion for the 2026–2030 period.

The government said the OHOPRS is part of efforts to tackle widespread deprivation and improve coordination across social intervention programmes.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Pascal Oparada avatar

Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Federal Government Of NigeriaFederal Republic Of Nigeria
Hot:
Public holiday Lexi2legits First bank Big meech Bridget lancaster