The Federal Government says the joint U.S.–Nigeria air strike in Sokoto was intelligence-led and targeted at terrorists

Finance Minister Wale Edun allayed fears that the action by the United States government would result in economic challenges

Edun cited improving GDP growth, easing inflation, stable financial markets, and recent credit rating upgrades

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The federal government has sought to calm investor concerns following a joint security operation with the United States carried out in Sokoto State on Christmas Day, saying the action will reinforce, rather than undermine, economic stability.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday, December 28, by the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja, signed by Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

Trump air strike: FG moves to calm naira, stock market fears Photo: Getty

Source: Twitter

He said the operation was a targeted, intelligence-led mission aimed solely at terrorist groups threatening lives, national stability, and economic activity.

Edun said:

“Nigeria is not at war with itself, nor with any nation. “What Nigeria is decisively confronting alongside trusted international partners, is terrorism. This distinction is important, and it is fundamental to understanding the positive economic implications of recent actions.”

Legit.ng reports that US President Donald Trump carried out air strikes against suspected ISIS-linked fighters in northwest Nigeria, fulfilling a warning he issued earlier in November that had briefly unsettled financial markets.

According to Edun, the operation was conducted with federal approval and forms part of ongoing efforts to safeguard citizens and protect the economy.

He said.

“The operation in question was precise, intelligence-led, and focused exclusively on terrorist elements that threaten innocent lives, national stability, and economic activity.

“Far from destabilising markets or weakening confidence, such actions strengthen the foundations of peace, protect productive communities, and reinforce the conditions required for sustainable growth.”

He stressed that security and economic performance are closely linked.

The minister added:

“Security and economic stability are inseparable; every effort to safeguard Nigerians is, by definition, pro-growth and pro-investment."

Edun pointed to improving macroeconomic indicators as evidence of progress under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He said.

“In the third quarter of 2025, Nigeria recorded GDP growth of 3.98%, following a strong 4.23% growth in Q2, and we expect a stronger Q4 performance. Inflation has decelerated for the seventh consecutive period and is now below 15%, reflecting improving price stability.”

He also highlighted the resilience of Nigeria’s financial markets.

Edun noted that the recent credit rating upgrades by Moody’s, Fitch and Standard & Poor’s were “clear, independent endorsements of the strength of our reforms and the credibility of our economic direction.”

“Our domestic and international debt markets are stable and functioning efficiently, supported by prudent fiscal management."

FG reassures investors after US air strike in Nigeria Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Looking ahead, Edun said the government remains focused on consolidating recent gains, Punch reports.

He said.

“As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu noted in his address last week, our overarching objective for 2026 is to strengthen Nigeria’s economic resilience and continue building a sustainable, inclusive, and growth-oriented economy."

Reassuring investors as markets reopen on Monday, December 29, Edun concluded:

“Nigeria remains focused, reform-driven, and committed to stability. The fundamentals are strengthening, the policy direction is clear, and the resolve of this administration to protect lives, secure prosperity, and grow the economy is unwavering.”

He added that Nigeria “remains open for business, anchored in peace, and firmly focused on the future.”

4 categories of people not happy about us bombing terrorists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Human rights activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, said four categories of people are not happy about President Donald Trump bombing terrorists in Nigeria.

Adeyanju said it is not every Nigerian who is happy with the US intervention in the fight against terrorism in the country.

He listed the terrorists, terrorist sympathizers, and two other categories as those unhappy with US airstrikes in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng