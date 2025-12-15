Nigeria’s headline inflation rate fell to 14.45% year on year in November 2025, according to the NBS

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate dropped to 14.45%in November 2025, the eighth decline in the year, following the rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

November’s inflation rate was reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its latest CPI report published on Monday.

The statistics agency said headline inflation slowed to 14.45% year on year in November, down from 16.05% recorded in October 2025. The decline came despite continued increases in average prices during the month.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages remain the largest contributors to inflation. Pius Utomi Ekpei.

Source: Getty Images

The NBS explained that the CPI rose to 130.5 points in November from 128.9 points in October, representing a month-on-month increase of 1.6 points. On a monthly basis, headline inflation stood at 1.22%, higher than the 0.93% recorded in October, indicating faster price increases within the month.

According to the agency, the November headline inflation rate was 20.15% points lower than the 34.60% recorded in November 2024. The NBS attributed the sharp drop largely to the rebasing of the CPI, with the base year updated to 2024 from 2009.

Data in the report showed that the average CPI for the 12 months ending November 2025 rose by 20.41%, a significant slowdown from the 32.77% recorded in the same period of 2024.

Food Inflation

Food and non-alcoholic beverages remained the biggest contributor to headline inflation on a year-on-year basis, accounting for 5.78 percentage points. This was followed by restaurants and accommodation services at 1.87 percentage points and transport at 1.54 percentage points.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels contributed 1.22 percentage points, while education and health services accounted for 0.90 and 0.88 percentage points respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, food and non-alcoholic beverages also drove price increases, contributing 0.49 percentage points, followed by restaurants and accommodation services at 0.16 percentage points and transport at 0.13 percentage points.

Urban and Rural Inflation

A breakdown by location showed that urban inflation fell to 13.61% year on year in November 2025, down sharply from 37.10% in November 2024. Month-on-month urban inflation slowed to 0.95% from 1.14% in October, while the 12-month average urban inflation rate eased to 20.80%.

Rural inflation remained higher at 15.15% year on year in November, although this was still significantly lower than the 32.27% recorded a year earlier. Month-on-month rural inflation, however, rose to 1.88% from 0.45% in October, suggesting stronger price pressures in rural areas during the month.

Food inflation also moderated on an annual basis. The NBS said food inflation stood at 11.08% year on year in November 2025, compared with 39.93% in November 2024. On a monthly basis, food inflation rose to 1.13% from a decline of 0.37% in October, driven by higher prices of items such as dried tomatoes, cassava tubers, eggs, crayfish, egusi, oxtail and fresh onions.

The current inflation rate of 14.45% is below the target set by President Bola Tinubu in December 2024. Photo: Toyin Adedokun

Source: Getty Images

The average annual food inflation rate for the 12 months ending November 2025 was 19.68%, down from 38.67% in the corresponding period of 2024.

Core Inflation

Core inflation, which excludes farm produce and energy prices, eased to 18.04% year on year in November from 28.75% a year earlier. Month-on-month core inflation slowed slightly to 1.28%, while the 12-month average fell to 20.76%.

Other indicators showed that farm produce inflation rose to 0.79% in November from zero in October, while energy inflation increased to 1.08% from 0.50%. Services inflation climbed to 1.82%, and goods inflation rose to 0.79% during the month.

At the state level, Rivers recorded the highest year-on-year all-items inflation rate at 17.78%, followed by Ogun at 17.65% and Ekiti at 16.77%. Plateau recorded the lowest at 9.13%, alongside Kebbi at 10.32% and Katsina at 10.60%.

On a month-on-month basis, Bayelsa recorded the highest inflation increase at 6.58%, followed by Gombe at 5.11% and Edo at 4.45%, while Plateau, Delta and Kaduna recorded declines.

For food inflation, Kogi posted the highest year-on-year rate at 17.83%, followed by Ogun at 16.52% and Rivers at 16.11%. The slowest increases were recorded in Imo, Katsina and Akwa Ibom. Month-on-month food inflation was highest in Yobe, Katsina and Ondo, while Imo, Nasarawa and Enugu recorded declines.

The NBS cautioned that state-level comparisons should be interpreted carefully, noting that differences in consumption patterns and CPI weights across states can affect direct inflation comparisons.

Inflation rate matches Tinubu’s target

The current inflation rate of 14.45% is below the target set by President Bola Tinubu in December 2024. Tinubu projected that his government would bring down the inflation rate from over 34% in 2024 to 15% by the end of 2025.

Legit.ng reported that the projection was made by the president when presenting the 2025 budget, named ‘Restoration Budget’, at the national assembly on December 18, 2024. The president also projected a drop in the exchange rate below N1,500.

While the exchange rate has stabilised below N1,500 and the targeted inflation rate has been achieved, economic analysts have observed that the gains are not reflected in the lives of ordinary Nigerians, as many still endure economic hardship.

