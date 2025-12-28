Pro-Tinubu group takes federal projects to Anambra, distributes food

SERHA distributes food items in Anambra to support vulnerable families during Christmas

Ambassador Enwere emphasizes community resilience and the importance of grassroots development efforts

Federal initiatives aim to enhance education and infrastructure in the South East under the Renewed Hope Agenda

In a festive outreach aimed at supporting vulnerable families, the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has distributed food items to residents of Anambra state, reaffirming its commitment to grassroots development and social welfare across the South East.

SERHA National Coordinator, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere in a statement cited by Legit.ng on Sunday, December 28, said the initiative was designed to ensure that the spirit and joy of Christmas reach households, particularly amid economic challenges.

“SERHA is here to support families and ensure that the joy of Christmas reaches homes across our communities. While food items may not solve all our problems, they symbolise care, empathy, and responsive leadership,” he said.

Group says Christmas outreach reflects broader devt agenda

Enwere explained that the food distribution was part of SERHA’s broader vision to touch lives meaningfully and stand with the people at critical moments.

He described Anambra State as a symbol of resilience, enterprise, and strong communal bonds, values that shine during festive periods.

He also thanked residents for their continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the outreach aligns with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasises welfare, inclusion, and sustainable development.

FG development projects highlighted

Beyond the festive gesture, Enwere highlighted key development initiatives of the Tinubu administration impacting the South East.

On education, he revealed that N45.6 billion had been disbursed to students from the region under the federal student loan scheme, a step aimed at expanding access to education and empowering young people.

In infrastructure, he pointed to the recommencement of work on the Eastern Rail Line, connecting major South East cities such as Aba, Onitsha, Enugu, and Nsukka to the national rail network.

“The rail project will boost trade, ease the movement of goods and people, and stimulate economic activities across the region,” he said.

Enwere further highlighted the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) and a N150 billion South-East Investment Company aimed at driving industrialisation and regional development.

“These initiatives demonstrate a clear commitment to inclusive development and integration of the South East into the national economic framework,” he added.

SERHA pledges continued support and engagement

Assuring residents of Anambra and the wider South East, Enwere said SERHA would remain committed to promoting welfare, unity, and sustainable development through continued community engagement and support for policies improving living standards.

He encouraged residents to strengthen communal bonds, renew their faith in a brighter future, and support initiatives that bring hope and development to their communities.

“On behalf of SERHA, I wish the people of Anambra State, the South East, and Nigeria a peaceful and joyous Christmas. We remain optimistic that sustained collaboration between government, civic groups, and communities will deliver lasting development across the region,” he concluded.

