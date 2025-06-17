The Lagos State Government has summoned Bolt, Uber, Rida, and others to a public hearing scheduled to be held in Lagos State

They will have to answer to several allegations levelled against them by the drivers on their ride-hailing apps

Recall that tensions between the drivers and operators of the ride-hailing platforms have been high for some time

The Lagos State House of Assembly has issued a summons to Uber, Bolt, Indrive, LagRide, and Rida to appear at a public hearing.

The hearing has been scheduled to address several issues plaguing the ride-hailing industry, especially the ones that have triggered protest actions from the drivers.

The Chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUTON), Mr. Azeez Jaiyesimi, disclosed this development in a statement issued on Monday.

According to the statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Steven Iwindoye, the hearing was scheduled in response to a petition filed by the union.

The hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, June 17, 2025, and the ride-hailing firms are to have their representatives in attendance.

The petition from the union was titled: Public Petition Against Uber, Bolt, Indrive, Rida, and LagRide for non-compliance with the National Collective Agreement and Corporate Negligence, Resulting in the Victimisation of App-Based Transport Workers in Nigeria.

Why drivers petitioned Uber, Bolt, others.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the union accused the ride-hailing apps of several exploitative practices that endanger the lives and livelihood of the drivers.

Some of the issues the drivers' union raised in the petition include:

Commission discrepancies;

Driver profiling and passenger safety;

Suppression of union rights;

Lack of welfare support;

Unilateral pricing policies;

And others.

The statement noted:

“The hearing aims to address the growing unrest in the ride-hailing sector and create a framework for safer, fairer, and more accountable operations in the Nigerian gig economy.”

Uber, Bolt, others shut down as drivers protest

Note that the Lagos State Chapter of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria (AUTON) carried out a 24-hour protest on May 1, 2025.

This is in reaction to alleged anti-labor practices by app-based companies like Uber, Bolt, and inDrive.

The union listed their grievances to include poor pay, unfair deactivations, poor working conditions, and supposed insecurity.

Meanwhile, new players like eDryv are entering the space, giving drivers and passengers an option to shop the best deals in a competitive market.

SimpliRide launches to compete with Uber, Bolt

In related news, there is a new kid on the block as the ride-hailing industry has welcomed yet another player, SimpliRide.

The firm claims to address the drivers' pain points with its model of a fixed daily charge of N1,500 instead of the 20 to 35% commission per ride that the other platforms collect.

Raymond Odu Dibang-Achua, the Director of Business Development, said SimpliRide wants to change the narrative in the e-hailing sector while offering uncompromised quality service, Legit.ng reports.

