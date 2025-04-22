On May 1, a 24-hour demonstration will be held by the Lagos State Chapter of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria

This is in reaction to alleged anti-labor practices by app-based companies like Uber, Bolt, and inDrive

The union is protesting poor pay, unfair deactivations, poor working conditions, and supposed insecurity

The Lagos State Chapter of the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria, or AUATON, is organising a 24-hour demonstration on May 1 in response to purported anti-labour actions by app-based businesses such as inDrive, Bolt, and Uber.

AUATON Public Relations Officer Steven Iwindoye issued a statement on Tuesday stating that members will be refusing to work, keeping off the apps, and asking that their rights be upheld.

Iwindoye claims that the union is demonstrating against alleged insecurity, unsafe working conditions, unfair deactivations, and low pay.

Others are high commissions taken by app businesses, lack of proper rider profiles, mandated facial recognition technologies and damaging and exploitative labor rules.

He said that app-based companies including Uber, Bolt, Lagride, inDrive, and Rida had ignored the union’s concerns and disrespected its rights.

“We have tried dialogue, and it has not worked; these companies only understand one language: the language of economic pressure.

“By shutting down our services, we are sending a clear message that we will not be ignored or disrespected.

“After the shutdown, we will be following up with clear demands and a structured plan for negotiation.

“We will be working with media outlets, labour organisations, and other stakeholders to amplify our message and build support for our cause,” Iwindoye said.

As a result, the PRO demanded a coordinated worldwide response to the difficulties encountered by app-based transporters.

He claimed that the corporations had continuously put their profits ahead of the welfare of AUATON members, despite the union's attempts to have a conversation.

He said,

“They have ignored our pleas for fair compensation, safe working conditions, and respect for our rights as workers.

”This is a global call to action, and we need your support. Let us stand together and demand the respect and fairness we deserve.

“Let us show these companies that we are not just individual drivers, but a united force that won’t be ignored.”

