A Nigerian company has launched a locally assembled electric vehicle (EV) designed specifically for ride-hailing

The company, Foltï Technologies Limited, unveiled its solar-powered electric cars in Lagos, pledging to revolutionise urban transport

The CEO promises that the service will contribute to zero-emission vehicles and lower fares for Nigerians

Foltï Technologies Limited has launched Nigeria's first electric vehicle (EV) ride-hailing service called eDryv.

At the launch event in Lagos, the company stated that all its vehicles would be powered by 95% solar energy.

Ahmad Damcida, founder of Foltï Technologies, said that eDryv will be a unique transportation-as-a-service (TaaS) model that also includes vehicle rentals and corporate transport solutions.

He said:

“We’ve built an end-to-end clean mobility ecosystem powered almost entirely by solar energy.

"Our vehicles run on electricity generated and stored using locally installed solar infrastructure. We are not just building a ride-hailing app, we are building a greener, more sustainable future for Nigeria."

The company is also promising that it will be environmentally conscious and affordable, offering competitive fares of less than N320 per kilometer.

Additionally, eDryv has introduced an innovative Green Coins loyalty programme, rewarding users for zero-emission travel. Points earned based on distance traveled can be redeemed for discounted rides.

Damcida added:

Every kilometer you travel in an eDryv vehicle is a contribution to cleaner air and a better environment. And we reward you for it.”

Challenges ahead for eDryv

According to the company, the service will commence operations on Sunday, April 13, 2025, starting in the Lagos Island axis, BusinessDay reports.

Due to the high cost of EVs, eDryv will operate on a subscription model.

The company said that each vehicle, valued at around N44 million, is provided as a service, relieving drivers and riders of the burden of ownership.

Currently, the eDryv fleet includes two vehicle models: the Dayun MPV with a 450 km range and the Dayun SUV with a 330 km range.

The company said all vehicles are equipped with telematics that provide real-time insights on driver behaviour, route efficiency, and vehicle performance

For charging, Foltï Technologies said it operates a solar-powered charging hub in Agungi, Lagos, with additional stations planned in strategic locations such as Mainland and Marina-Ajapa.

The hub includes eight 30 kW charging ports and a 460 kWh energy storage system, the Nation reports.

Another firm begins sale of electric cars in Nigeria

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that LOXEA Nigeria has introduced Build Your Dreams (BYD) electric vehicles to the Nigerian market to boost green mobility in the country.

The company disclosed that as a pioneer in electric solutions deployment in Africa, LOXEA is introducing to Nigeria a comprehensive suite of services associated with electric vehicles.

The new vehicle comes with the installation of electric charging solutions, vehicle maintenance, repair services, and spare parts provision.

LOXEA said it offers adaptable solutions, allowing customers to charge their vehicles conveniently at home.

