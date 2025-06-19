TCN commenced critical repairs on some collapsed transmission towers that threw five states into darkness

TCN has provided an update on the progress of the repairs, explaining why some more areas will have to endure darkness

Electricity supply is a major concern for Nigerians, and in addition to the constant grid collapse, Nigerians now have to worry about collapsed towers

More places to endure blackout as windstorm truncates national grid repairs, TCN releases update

Some weeks ago, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced major disruptions in power supply across several states.

This was due to the collapse of three transmission towers 330kV Kainji-Birnin Kebbi Line on 7 May 2025 during a windstorm.

The collapse necessitated major repairs along the route, cutting power supply to the Kaduna electricity distribution company, and causing blackouts in Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara states.

The TCN deployed three contractors to the site to carry out repairs on the three towers concurrently, to speed up the repairs.

The TCN has now given an update on the repairs.

TCN releases update on tower repairs

In a statement signed by the General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, released on its official X handle, TCN revealed that the reconstruction of the three towers has been completed.

Bulk power supply has now been restored to the Kainji-Birnin Kebbi 330kV Transmission Line at about 12:40 pm on Wednesday, Channels news reports.

However, some other areas are now experiencing power disruptions as another windstorm caused the collapse of three transmission towers at Galadima Village in the Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

This means that more areas will suffer power disruption, but TCN assured that an emergency team of contractors has been deployed to attend to the issue.

The TCN statement read:

“Work was done, day and night, in conjunction with our supervising engineers, to ensure the quick restoration of the line that was energised earlier today. We sincerely appreciate the patience and understanding of affected communities during the reconstruction period.”

This extended blackout will affect the communities in and around Shanga Local Government Area.

This includes Kunda, Dala-maidawa, Dala-tudu, Dala-mairuwa, Ishe-mairuwa, Kwarkusa, Kurmudi, Tugar-maigani, Tukur-cika, Uguwar-gwada, Uguwar-wakili, and Gundu communities.

TCN warns of blackout over maintenance

TCN has warned electricity consumers in Abuja and some other areas to expect a six-hour blackout following a scheduled maintenance on one of its transmission substations.

The planned maintenance took place at the Lokoja 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation, and TCN announced that simultaneous maintenance will be done on the 60MVA 132/33kV transformer and 150MVA 330/132/33kV transformers.

Legit.ng reported that the power supply to Abuja Disco has been disrupted, with at least six affected areas where the electricity supply will be cut off.

Blackout in six states

In related news, the national grid has become quite infamous in recent years for its habitual collapse, throwing the electricity consumers into a blackout.

Legit.ng reported that six states suffered a five-day blackout due to the scheduled repairs.

The federal government has commenced a phased repair of critical infrastructure on the grid.

