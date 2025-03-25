Several businesses have recently put out information offering NIN-related services including printing the NIN Card

The NIMC has now declared their activities illegal, contrary to the NIMC Act, and ordered their arrests

The Commission also announced an important update to the NIN card and gave details about a new partnership

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that plans have been concluded to launch an improved version of the NIN General Multi-Purpose Card (NIN-GMPC).

The card will double as a physical means of identification as a resident of Nigeria, and also as a payment solution to be used in financial transactions.

The commission noted that this card would be powered by a local payment platform – AfriGo.

NIMC announced that the improved version of the NIN general multipurpose card will also serve for financial transactions. Photo credit: NIMC

Source: UGC

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday, by the NIMC Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke.

Adegoke stressed in the statement that the NIN General Multi-Purpose Card is a sensitive document that can only be printed by the commission.

NIMC warns against illegal printing of NIN cards

The NIMC also announced in its statement that individuals and businesses who engage in authorized printing of the National Identification Number (NIN) cards will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The commission clarified that it had not permitted or authorized any entity to engage in such activities, as it runs contrary to the provisions of the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007.

He warned cyber cafes and other organisations against engaging in such unscrupulous acts to avoid arrest.

NIMC releases official link for data modification

In recent weeks, social media has been abuzz with several sponsored posts and adverts from businesses calling Nigerians to patronise them for NIN-related services.

Some of the same businesses offer services like modifying the name and other data in the NIN card and even printing the NIN Card.

This increased after the commission released an official link for Nigerians to modify or correct errors on their NIMC records.

The NIMC warned that not only are the activities illegal, such cards are not valid to be presented anywhere as a means of identification.

The statement stated;

“The National Identity Management Commission has noticed some unscrupulous individuals, cyber cafes, and organizations’ indiscriminate printing of unauthorized ‘NIN cards and charging unsuspecting members of the public exorbitant fees.

"The commission has not authorized anyone or organization to print any card in place of the NIMC General Multi-Purpose Card. This act is against the NIMC Act no 23, 2007.

Instead of spending long hours at the registration points, Nigerians can now use the self-service portal. Photo credit: NIMC

Source: UGC

The CABLE reports that NIMC further authorized security agencies and relevant law enforcement agencies to effect an arrest of anyone engaged in such activities.

For clarity, the commission explained that the NIN Slip is the only legal document to be presented for identification and accessing needed services.

NIMC shows Nigerians how to self-modify data

In related news, NIMC has released official information about how Nigerians can self-modify or correct their NIN details.

The commission warned Nigerians against using unauthorised websites to modify their data, as this could expose them to data compromise.

The commission asked Nigerians to use only its self-service portal to modify their data to ensure protection, security and integrity.

