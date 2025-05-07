The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has finally issued a penalty on Kenya Airways for the February incident with Gloria Omisore

The passenger was flown out of Nigeria to Nairobi, where she was prevented from proceeding on her journey and delayed for 18 hours

A video went viral showing a heated argument between the staff of the airline and the frustrated passenger

In February 2025, a video went viral on the internet showing an altercation between a staff of Kenya Airways in Nairobi, and a passenger.

The passenger, identified as Gloria Omisore, was said to have been stranded at the airport in Kenya for over 18 hours due to visa approval issues that could not let her proceed on the second leg of her journey.

In the video, she expressed frustration over the airline’s alleged maltreatment of Nigerian travellers, including herself.

Her demands for accommodation and other necessities from the airline staff at the transfer desk led to the altercation, which later went viral.

In the aftermath of the event, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) summoned the representative of Kenya Airways to a dialogue with the aggrieved passenger, where the facts of the case were established.

The NCAA subsequently issued a directive to the airline to retract its earlier statement which had been confirmed as untrue, and publicly issue an apology to the passenger.

NCAA finally sanctions Kenya Airways

The NCAA announced that it has finally sanctioned Kenya Airways for violating consumer protection laws.

This sanction is linked to the incident with Gloria Omisore and similar incidents with two other passengers.

A statement posted on X on Wednesday showed that a sanction letter had been issued against the airline.

The statement signed by Michael Achimugu, NCAA’s director of public affairs and consumer protection, read;

“Today, May 7, 2025, the NCAA has sent a letter of sanction to the operator, Kenya Airways, over the cases of Gloria Omisore and two other passengers.

“The penalties are for consumer protection-related infractions, including right to care, failure to provide full disclosure of terms of carriage, failure to respond to the Authority’s request, failure to process refund and compensation, and lost baggage.”

The statement ordered the airline to effect a refund to the passengers, and compensate them with 1,000 special drawing rights within the next seven days.

This is in addition to a fine that the airline has to pay to the NCAA, and Achimugu stressed that failure to comply would attract stiffer penalties after the ultimatum expires.

NCAA directs Kenya Airways, others on full disclosure

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) mandated airlines to take full responsibility for disclosing all the requirements to passengers.

The NCAA declared that the airline must inform the passenger of travel requirements before leaving Nigeria, rather than allowing them to get stranded in foreign countries.

The NCAA announced that there would be stiff penalties for the airlines that go ahead to sell tickets to passengers without informing them.

