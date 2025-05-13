Operations at Charleroi Airport were temporarily halted on May 12 following a bomb alert on a Ryanair aircraft, triggering heightened security measures

A 500-metre security perimeter was established around the plane, leading to runway closures and passenger evacuations

Air traffic resumed after authorities confirmed safety protocols, with Ryanair issuing an apology to affected travellers

Authorities swiftly responded to the security threat, implementing safety measures that disrupted air traffic.

Operation at Airport Temporary Suspended After Bomb Alert, Runway Closed. Photo credit: FG trade/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

At 11am local time (9am GMT), a bomb threat was triggered on board a Ryanair aircraft that had landed at Charleroi Airport, according to a spokeswoman for the airport’s operator.

In response, a security perimeter of 500 metres was established, leading to the closure of the runway and suspension of operations.

However, the airport terminal remained operational as it fell outside the designated restricted area.

Ryanair confirms security incident

Charleroi Airport, a key European hub for low-cost airline Ryanair, was significantly affected by the incident.

A spokesperson for Ryanair confirmed the threat involved flight FR6313 from Faro to Brussels Charleroi, which landed safely as scheduled. Passengers were subsequently disembarked while security personnel assessed the situation.

Police response and passenger evacuation

Nathalie Pierard, a spokesperson for Charleroi Airport, provided updates on the security operation, stating that the affected aircraft was relocated to a separate area of the airport.

Authorities closed the runway and a main road, while police on the scene prepared for the evacuation of 166 passengers pending clearance.

Air traffic resumes after bomb alert

Air traffic operations at Charleroi Airport resumed at 1.45pm (12.45 GMT) after authorities secured the scene.

The impact of the disruption was relatively minimal, as the incident occurred during an off-peak flight period, limiting the number of passengers affected.

Ryanair expressed its apologies to passengers impacted by the security measures, ensuring that the aircraft was being prepared for its return to service.

