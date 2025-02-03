Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has summoned the Kenya Airways to its headquarters in Abuja

NCAA wants the airline to answer to issues raised in a viral video that alleged passenger maltreatment and unprofessionalism from the staff

Kenya Airways claims in its response that the passenger behaved inappropriately to the airline staff

Following a viral video on social media which a Nigerian passenger accused Kenya Airways agent of maltreatment, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has now summoned Kenya Airways to its headquarters.

A video went viral on social media showing a heated quarrel between a Nigerian passenger, and a staff of the Kenya Airways at the Nairobi transfer desk.

In the video, which went viral on Sunday, the Nigerian passenger identified as Gloria Omisore, complained bitterly about Kenya Airways' refusal to provide for her basic needs despite a 17-hour layover.

She complained that she had been issued three different boarding passes and was still stuck in the airport. She said;

“I want a hotel, I need sanitary towel. You will give me food tonight. Very wicked set of people. 17 hours layover. I have blood clot issues.”

The response of the Kenya Airways agent captured in the video was;

“You can never enter our aircraft again. What kind of mannerism is this? Call your president. We will give you nothing.”

Kenya Airways responds to viral video

The airline had in an earlier reply frowned against what they termed to be ‘inappropriate behaviour’ from the Nigerian passenger. The VANGUARD reports that Kenya Airways accused Omisore of removing and throwing used sanitary towels at its staff.

It explained in its account that the passenger travelled from Lagos state to Nairobi, to board a connecting flight to Paris, and onward to Manchester from there.

However, she did not have a SCHENGEN Visa which was a requirement to enter European Union countries like France. They offered her an alternative to board a flight through London, and onward to Manchester, which she declined.

The airline noted that she demanded accommodation, which they declined as they do not provide such convenience when a passenger is denied boarding due to visa requirements.

“It is the responsibility of passengers to ensure they have the necessary documentation for their journey.”

Kenya Airways added in its reply that the video which went viral did not provide full context to the situation.

The statement read;

"We strongly condemn such conduct. While we remain committed to delivering exceptional service, we expect all interactions to be based on mutual respect. Our employees deserve to work in a safe and dignified environment, and we do not tolerate any abuse from our employees or guests."

This is just weeks since the airline's shares resumed trading on the Nairobi stock exchange after four years.

NCAA summons Kenya Airways

Speaking on the issue, Mr. Michael Achimugu, the Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at NCAA, stated that the Airline still had to explain why its staff were unprofessional with the matter.

Achimugu referenced Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023 and demanded that Kenya Airways has to answer to the NCAA as the body is charged with protecting the rights of Nigerian passengers.

Recall that Kenya Airways began daily flights to Nigeria just a year ago, amid much excitement that a new player was coming to rival Air Peace.

NCAA mandates airlines to provide food, accommodation

In related news, Legit.ng reported that airlines are now expected to provide passengers with comfort during flight disruptions.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) gave this directive recently, due to the alarming increase in flight cancellations and delays.

The new directive is expected to address the challenge of passengers being stranded due to flight disruptions and delays.

