The NCAA has criticized Kenya Airways after a Nigerian passenger was denied boarding on her scheduled flight to Paris

A viral video capturing the incident sparked widespread reactions, prompting the NCAA to summon Kenya Airways officials

The aviation authority ruled that the airline must compensate the passenger for the inconvenience caused by the travel delay

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has demanded that Kenya Airways tender a public apology for mistreating the Nigerian passenger as was conveyed in a viral video on Sunday, February 2.

NCAA director, Michael Achimugu disclosed this after a closed-door meeting with Kenya Airways Country Manager, James Nganga; Station Manager, Eric Mukira; and Duty Manager, Ezenwa Ehumadu, in Abuja.

The NCAA also demanded that Kenya Airways publish the facts of the case, as it discovered its earlier statement to be riddled with untruths.

Nigerian passenger alleges maltreatment in Kenya airport

Recall that a video went viral on Sunday where a Nigerian passenger, identified as Gloria Omisore, had a heated exchange with a staff of Kenya Airways at the Nairobi airport.

The airline prevented Ms Omisore from boarding her scheduled flight to Paris over visa issues and after hours of delays, the argument ensued.

After being stranded in Nairobi for over a day, she returned to Nigeria to await the determination of the case.

The reactions generated by the video forced the NCAA to summon officials of Kenya Airways to explain the incident.

In its earlier statement, Kenya Airways said that the lady refused the alternative route flight through London, and instead lashed out at the airline staff.

After the meeting with all parties involved, the NCAA determined that the statement did not reflect the true sequence of events.

The NCAA resolution read;

“The airline failed to admit that they permitted the passenger to purchase that ticket and that they failed to spot the problem from Lagos. The statement also fails to inform the general public that the lady only became angry when she was asked to wait another 10 hours without accommodation and care.”

It would be recalled that the airline which operates intermittent flights from Kenya, recently commenced daily direct flights to Nigeria.

NCAA faults Kenya Airways, demands compensation

The NCAA complained that this is only the latest of several incidences where staff of Kenya Airways maltreat Nigeran passengers and noted that this will not go like the others, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

The statement signed by Mr Achimugu, the NCAA spokesperson noted that after hearing from all parties in the now viral case, NCAA established the facts of the matter.

The passenger, Ms. Omisore had confirmed via phone call to Kenya Airways that she was qualified to fly to Manchester through Paris with her British Resident permit, despite not having a Schengen visa. This was what informed her decision to purchase the said tickets.

It narrated;

“For her outbound flight, the airline boarded and flew the passenger out of Lagos despite knowing that she needed a transit visa for the Paris leg. This fault was that of the airline, and it was only discovered in Nairobi. Upon discovery, the airline then offered Ms. Gloria a direct flight to London at no extra cost to her, on the condition that she’d wait another 10 hours in addition to the 17-hour layover she had just endured. Since she was bleeding and exhausted, the passenger demanded accommodation and care because the error was that of the airline. It was when she was denied care that an argument ensued between her and the airline counter staff.”

Key among its resolutions is that Kenya Airways render a public apology to the NCAA and the maltreated passenger, and an updated statement with the facts of the events.

The NCAA Consumer Protection Department also determined that Kenya Airways must compensate the passenger for the ill-treatment and threat to her job resulting from the delayed travel.

Kenya Airways requested 72 hours to attend to the issues, but the NCAA insisted on a 48-hour deadline.

