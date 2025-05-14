In February 2024, a fatal helicopter crash led to the death of banking industry giant, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son, as well as a former NGX chairman

One year after the death, the US agency has finally shared the report of its investigations with the federal government of Nigeria

Industry stakeholders have made suggestions about what the next steps will be, and what level of liability the helicopter operator has in the matter

The United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has shared its findings on the fatal helicopter crash that killed five passengers, including Herbert Wigwe, the former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, with the Nigerian government.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Alex Badeh, confirmed that the agency had received the report.

On February 9, 2024, an Airbus EC130B4 operated by Orbic Air, LLC, under Title 14 Code of Federal Regulations Part 135, crashed near Halloran Springs, California.

The helicopter was carrying Herbert Wigwe, his wife Doreen, their son Chizi, former NGX Group Chairman Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and the flight crew.

Badeh confirmed in a media chat that the report detailed the true reasons behind the crash, which claimed the lives of all passengers and crew.

Why did the helicopter crash?

The final report from the US National Transportation Safety Board fingered the decision to proceed under visual flight rules in instrument meteorological conditions, and a violation of flight protocols as key causes of the crash.

The NTSB was set up to investigate every single aviation accident in the US and major accidents across other modes of transportation.

A critical finding was that the helicopter’s radar altimeter was non-functional before the crash. Despite the issue being raised during an earlier trip, it remained unresolved as the mechanic was unable to properly troubleshoot the system.

Next steps emerge as FG receives the report

Speaking on the next steps, the NSIB boss explained that the purpose of accident investigations was not to apportion blame but to primarily identify ways to improve safety across the aviation sector.

Badeh clarified that the agency does not publicly comment on accident reports, but confirmed that the families of the deceased had been in contact with the NSIB.

He said;

“The NTSB shared the report directly with the NSIB as we are interested parties and in accordance with ICAO Annex 13 protocols. We do not necessarily comment on accident reports as they are not to ascertain blame but to improve safety and prevent reoccurrence. Please note that the NSIB is not the head of aviation.”

He declined to comment on the next steps to be taken.

However, some aviation professionals had suggested that Orbic Air, the operators of the helicopter, might be summoned before a judicial panel of inquiry to answer to charges of criminal negligence.

Further action would then be determined based on the extent of liability, the PUNCH reports.

NTSB identifies the reasons behind Wigwe's helicopter crash

Legit.ng earlier reported some insights into the report. One of the insights in the NTSB report was the helicopter company's "inadequate oversight of its safety management processes."

Investigations discovered that the company failed to ensure pilots followed the necessary procedures before departure, documented maintenance issues, and completed flight risk analysis correctly.

The pilot was also said to have experienced spatial disorientation eventually leading to his loss of helicopter control, and collision.

