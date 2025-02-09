The US visa drop box processing option has been removed for applicants in Nigeria, forcing all renewals to go through in-person interviews

This change, which has caused significant frustration amid a backlog of visa applications, aligns with a series of executive orders from Donald Trump

Applicants who previously relied on the drop box service now face lengthy wait times and logistical challenges

Abuja, Nigeria – In a significant shift that has sent ripples through the Nigerian expatriate community, the drop box visa processing option for US visa applicants has been reportedly removed.

The once-convenient service, which allowed eligible applicants to renew their visas without the need for an in-person interview, has vanished from the appointment booking system, leaving many in disarray.

Drop box feature removed

Applicants, cited by Nairametrics, confirmed the sudden disappearance of the drop box feature, although the US Embassy in Nigeria has yet to issue an official statement.

As they attempted to schedule their renewals, they encountered a stark reality—the familiar drop box option was no longer available.

This change comes amid a significant backlog of visa applications, with some applicants waiting nearly a year to secure an in-person appointment.

Backlog amidst executive orders

Sources suggest that the feature's removal may be linked to a series of executive orders from Donald Trump, echoing his America First policy.

This development has compounded the frustration of many who were already grappling with long wait times and logistical challenges.

As of January, drop box appointment slots had been scarce in Lagos, pushing applicants to seek alternatives in Abuja. Now, with the drop box feature completely removed, all applicants must endure the in-person interview process, reverting to the pre-2020 procedures.

Frustration and adaptation

The unexpected change has left thousands of applicants in a lurch. For many, the drop box service was a lifeline, simplifying the cumbersome process of visa renewal.

Now, they are faced with the daunting prospect of navigating the appointment backlog and enduring the lengthy wait times for in-person interviews. The absence of an official explanation has only fueled speculation and concern among those affected.

US embassy moves to new service provider

Legit.ng reported that United States Mission in Nigeria has unveiled a new service provider for Nigerians.

The announcement which was made public on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday showed that, with the new service provider, applicants can apply for their visas as well as book appointments.

