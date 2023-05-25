The president of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has praised the Standards Organisation of Nigeria for its regulation of the industry

Bukola Adubi, CAMAN President, said the law had brought some sanity into the industry

She also lauded the Nigerian government for its effort to improve the business climate in the country

The President of the Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has scored the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) high on enforcing regulations and maintaining high standards in Nigeria’s cable Industry.

Bukola Adubi, who is also the chief operating officer (COO) of MicCom Cables, made the commendation during a monitored radio program. She, however, called on SON not to lose its guard as perpetrators are constantly evolving and coming up with new schemes to thwart their efforts.

President CAMAN, Bukola Adubi Credit: Bukola Adubi

Source: Getty Images

Nigerians now have access to high-quality cables

She noted that Nigerians now have sufficient access to high-quality, made-in-Nigeria cables due to the collaborative effort of SON and CAMAN.

According to Adubi, while SON ensures strict compliance with laid-down regulations, the body functions as a check to the activities of its member companies by paying regular visits to their respective factories to ensure standards are maintained.

Adubi said:

“The Cable Industry in Nigeria is one that even the SON, the Federal government, and other regulators can be proud of. We commend the Standard Organization of Nigeria SON for ensuring the enforcement of regulations. However, the entire story of the journey cannot be told without involving CAMAN.

On clamping down on perpetrators of substandard and fake cables, the association’s president said member companies are in competition but are united in the war against substandard wires.

“We are constantly in talks with regulators, the ports, and customs and regularly create awareness. The more noise we make about who we are and what to look out for, the more people get enlightened,” Adubi said.

Nigeria improving ease of doing business

Reports say that she lauded the Nigerian government for improvement in the Ease of Doing Business in the country and asked the incoming government to do better.

The second iteration of the Nigeria Subnational Ease of Doing Business Baseline Survey, released on March 27, 2023, shows a marginal increase in Nigeria’s overall EoDB satisfaction score to 5.69 on a 10-point scale from 5.45 recorded in the inaugural report.

Despite acknowledging the improvement, the report indicates that there is room to improve the business environment and sustain the push by PEBEC in this regard.

