Nigeria plans to finally launch its national carrier, Nigeria Air, before May 29, 2023, ahead of the Bola Tinubu administration

But, this is not the first time that the government will be pushing to get the Nigeria Air flying

Aviation experts have provided insight into why the planned date might not be possible despite assurance from the government

The Federal Government has reiterated that Nigeria Air will commence operations before May 29, 2023.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this at the 10th Aviation Stakeholders Forum on Thursday, March 23.

Sirika explained that the establishment of the national carrier will bring numerous benefits to Nigeria, such as curtailing capital flight from the country, optimizing the advantages of Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement (BASA), Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), and the advancement of an aviation hub.

He added:

"The national carrier will contribute to the country’s GDP, facilitate hospitality and tourism, facilitate growth and development of the Nigerian agricultural sector, and create jobs around the Agro-Cargo Terminals."

The challenges ahead

As previously reported by Legit.ng, Nigeria Air has missed its scheduled launch date on six separate occasions.

Before the new target date of May 29, the most recent proposed launch date for Nigeria Air was December 2022.

Sirika, in his address, explained that legal tussle with domestic airlines was responsible for the delayed takeoff of the new airline.

Nonetheless, the Minister of Aviation remains fully confident that Nigeria Air will commence flying to both domestic and international destinations in the near future, before May 29, before the Bola Tinubu administration takes office.

His words:

"The aircraft was ready, the offices were in place, the stand at the airport was ready and everything was ready for the takeoff."

Experts explain why the airline may not fly before May 29

According to the CEO of Centurion Security and Safety Consults, Capt. John Ojikutu, the launch of Nigeria Air is dependent on resolving the issue of trapped funds owed to foreign airlines by Nigeria.

He also raised concerns about Nigeria's readiness in terms of submitting operational plans for acceptance by other countries and questioned how many intercontinental routes would be available.

Ojikutu doubted that Nigeria Air would fly, particularly on intercontinental routes, and raised questions about the ownership structure of the airline.

While Olumide Ohunayo, the director of Research and Corporate Travel at Zenith Travel Consult warned against forcing the airline to fly and disobeying valid court orders.

Ohunayo suggested that the project should be handed over to the next administration rather than being forced on Nigerians during a transition period.

