20 movies about Jesus: the best films about his life

Jesus is the central religious figure for the billions of Christians worldwide. Considering his status, he is not frequently depicted in films enough; that honour probably goes to Napoleon. Nevertheless, Jesus is undoubtedly among the top historical figures in movies. Movies about Jesus Christ range from those that follow the Gospel word for word to those that invent entirely fictional narratives about him. Here are some must-watch films that portray his life.

American actors Harvey Keitel, Willem Dafoe and Barbara Hershey on the set of The Last Temptation of Christ. Photo: Universal Pictures (modified by author)

Films about Jesus cover the essence of his existence when he once inhabited Earth. The stories mostly examine the various aspects of his life, teachings, and lasting impact on humanity. These cinematic masterpieces offer audiences authentic and captivating experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Top 20 best movies about Jesus

Numerous movies depict Jesus' life, from traditional Biblical epics to more nuanced modern stories. These films have made him a popular figure in cinema. These popular movies about Jesus showcase his unearthly powers, miracles, and influence on communities.

Explore the dramas, films, and Biblical animations with unique perspectives about Jesus. The table below summarises the best movies about Jesus ranked according to their IMDb ratings.

Rank Name IMDb rating 1 Jesus of Nazareth 8.5/10 2 Ben-Hur 8.1/10 3 The Visual Bible: Matthew 7.9/10 4 The Gospel of John 7.8/10 5 The Gospel According to St. Matthew 7.6/10 6 The Last Temptation of Christ 7.5/10 7 Jesus Camp 7.4/10 8 The Passion of Christ 7.2/10 9 The Miracle Maker 7.1/10 10 Kings of Kings 7.0/10 11 Barabbas 6.9/10 12 Son of Man 6.7/10 13 Jesus – The Film 6.7/10 14 The Greatest Story Ever Told 6.6/10 15 Godspell 6.1/10 16 Son of God 5.7/10 17 Mary, Mother of Jesus 5.5/10 18 The Messiah 4.9/10 19 Judas 4.8/10 20 The Passover Plot 3.7/10

1. Jesus of Nazareth (1977)

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Directed by: Franco Zeffirelli

Franco Zeffirelli Runtime: 6h 22m

Jesus of Nazareth is a six-and-a-half-hour biblical epic that details Jesus' life with Robert Powell acting as Jesus. The star-studded cast includes Ian McShane as Judas, James Earl Jones as Balthazar, and Christopher Plummer as Herod Antipas. The film received two Emmy nominations, including one for James Farentino.

2. Ben-Hur (1959)

IMDb rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Directed by: William Wyler

William Wyler Runtime: 3h 27m

Ben-Hur is considered one of the greatest films and a winner of 11 Oscars. The film stars Charlton Heston as Judah Ben-Hur, a Jewish aristocrat who reclaims his life by challenging his former friend, Messala, to a chariot race. Jesus' life, while not central to the plot, plays a vital role in Ben-Hur's journey.

3. The Visual Bible: Matthew (1993)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Directed by: Regardt van den Bergh

Regardt van den Bergh Runtime: 4h 25m

The Visual Bible: Matthew is a word-for-word adaptation of the Gospel of Matthew. It covers Jesus' birth, miracles, gathering of disciples, crucifixion, and resurrection. The film stars Richard Kiley as Old Matthew and Bruce Marchiano as Jesus.

4. The Gospel of John (2003)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Directed by: Philip Saville

Philip Saville Runtime: 3h

The Gospel of John chronicles Jesus' life and death. Its storyline is adapted word-for-word from the Gospel itself. It includes some controversy, like portraying Mary Magdalene at the Last Supper, a plot that doesn't appear in the Gospel. This interesting film stars Henry Ian Cusick as Jesus and is narrated by Christopher Plummer.

5. The Gospel According to St. Matthew (1964)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Directed by: Pier Paolo Pasolini

Pier Paolo Pasolini Runtime: 2h 17m

This Italian drama, adapted from the Gospel of Matthew, follows Jesus' life, miracles, crucifixion, and resurrection. It examines Jesus' magical powers, like curing the blind and exorcising demons. Furthermore, the film explores the devotion of his disciples, who believe he is the Son of God.

6. The Last Temptation of Christ (1988)

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese Runtime: 2h 44m

Considered the greatest religious film ever made, The Last Temptation of Christ focuses on the life of Jesus. The film highlights his temptations on his way to becoming the Messiah. Unlike most religious films, it portrays Jesus as a complex human with personal struggles and inner demons.

7. Jesus Camp (2006)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Directed by: Heidi Ewing/Rachel Grady

Heidi Ewing/Rachel Grady Runtime: 1h 27m

Jesus Camp is a religious film that follows children at the evangelical Kids on Fire camp. The kids are portrayed as unwavering in faith. Interviews and camp footage show children weeping and vowing to stop sinning despite criticism from a moderate Christian radio host. The film questions if the children are being brainwashed.

8. The Passion of Christ (2004)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Directed by: Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson Runtime: 2h 7m

The Passion of the Christ depicts the final 12 hours of Jesus' life. The film details the violent torture and his crucifixion. Starring Jim Caviezel, the film faced controversy for its graphic violence and perceived anti-Semitism. Despite backlash, it remains the highest-grossing R-rated film domestically and earned three Oscar nominations.

9. The Miracle Maker (1999)

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Directed by: Derek Hayes and Stanislav Sokolov

Derek Hayes and Stanislav Sokolov Runtime: 1h 30m

The Miracle Maker screenplay combines stop-motion and hand-drawn animation to present a family-friendly portrayal of Jesus' life. The film talks about his miracles, death, and resurrection. It features A-list actors like Ralph Fiennes as Jesus, Richard E. Grant as John the Baptist, and Ian Holm as Pontius Pilate. This animated epic is a must on the list of movies about Jesus for kids.

10. Kings of Kings (1961)

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Directed by: Nicholas Ray

Nicholas Ray Runtime: 2h 48m

Directed by Nicholas Ray of Rebel Without a Cause, King of Kings depicts Jesus Christ's life from birth to resurrection. The film stars Jeffery Hunter as Jesus, Hurd Hatfield as Pontius Pilate, and Rip Torn as Judas Iscariot. Its plot magnifies Jesus' miracles with a grand scale that befits Biblical films of the 60's era.

11. Barabbas (1961)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Directed by: Richard Fleischer

Richard Fleischer Runtime: 2h 17m

Barabbas is a captivating film about the Gospel of Mark. It focuses on the titular character (Anthony Quinn), who was pardoned in exchange for Jesus' crucifixion. Initially opposed to Christianity, Barabbas witnesses Jesus' death but doubts his resurrection. After facing hardship and adversity, he chooses to convert to Christianity.

12. Son of Man (2006)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Directed by: Mark Dornford-May

Mark Dornford-May Runtime: 1h 26m

Son of Man is a modern retelling of Jesus' life set in contemporary South Africa, starring Andile Kosi. Adapted from the Biblical story of Jesus, the film addresses modern issues like immigration, which is depicted through Mary (Pauline Malefane) and Joseph (Jim Hgxabaze) as they navigate these challenges before Jesus' birth.

13. Jesus – The Film (1986)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Directed by: Michael Brynntrup

Michael Brynntrup Runtime: 2h 7m

Released in the '80s, Jesus – The Film takes an experimental approach to Christ's story with highly stylized imagery and abstract concepts. It is comprised of 35 episodes, written mostly by German directors. The film loosely interprets New Testament stories, including a unique depiction of Jesus as a vampire, shot primarily on low-definition cameras.

14. The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Directed by: George Stevens

George Stevens Runtime: 4h 20m

The Greatest Story Ever Told is an epic biblical film featuring renowned classic actors Max von Sydow as Jesus, Dorothy McGuire as Mary, and Charlton Heston as John the Baptist. This four-hour spectacle details Jesus' life from birth to resurrection and earned five Academy Award nominations.

15. Godspell (1973)

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Directed by: David Greene

David Greene Runtime: 1h 43m

Based on the 1971 Broadway musical of the same name, Godspell loosely adapts the Gospel of Matthew into a 1970s New York City setting. It follows Jesus (Victor Garber), who forms an acting troupe with his disciples to spread messages of love and faith. As a musical, the film captures the Gospel's spirit in a fresh, entertaining way.

16. Son of God (2014)

IMDb rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Directed by: Christopher Spencer

Christopher Spencer Runtime: 2h 18m

Adapted from the History Channel's 10-hour miniseries The Bible, Son of God is one of the most recent movies about Jesus. The film showcases his life, death, and miracles. Narrated by John, Jesus' last follower, the film received mixed reviews from mainstream critics but was praised by Christian organizations. It remains one of the highest-grossing Christian movies.

17. Mary, Mother of Jesus (1999)

IMDb rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Directed by: Keith Connor

Keith Connor Runtime: 1h 28m

The TV drama Mary, Mother of Jesus stars Pernilla August and Christian Bale. The film portrays Jesus' life from Mary's perspective. Though not fully compatible with the New Testament, it highlighted Mary's influence on Jesus. It features a young Bale before his A-list status and is perhaps one of the best movies about Jesus for kids to watch.

18. The Messiah (2007)

IMDb rating: 4.9/10

4.9/10 Directed by: Nader Talebzadeh

Nader Talebzadeh Runtime: 1h 22m

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Nader Talebzadeh, The Messiah tells the story of Jesus from an Islamic perspective. It stars Ahmad Soleimani Nia. Using the Qur'an, Christian gospels, and other texts, the film offers two perspectives of Jesus' life: one from the New Testament and one from the Qur'an.

19. Judas (2004)

IMDb rating: 4.8/10

4.8/10 Directed by: Charles Robert Carner

Charles Robert Carner Runtime: 2h

Judas, initially sceptical of Jesus and his rural disciples, eventually joins them and forms a friendship with Jesus despite harbouring differing views. He urges Jesus to use his powers to free the Jews from the Romans, but Jesus maintains his spiritual focus. Ultimately, Jewish leaders manipulate Judas into betraying Jesus, which traps him between corrupt leaders and his spirituality.

20. The Passover Plot (1976)

IMDb rating: 3.7/10

3.7/10 Directed by: Michael Campus

Michael Campus Runtime: 1h 48m

This 1976 drama film presents a conspiratorial take on Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection. The plot suggests they never happened. Based on a 1965 book, the film portrays Jesus as a political schemer who fakes his death and resurrection to appear as a messiah. However, his real motive was to gain power within the Roman Empire.

Movies about Jesus depict his life as recorded in the Bible. His name is synonymous with Christianity worldwide. His legacy, mostly depicted in movies about his life, lies in his teachings and influence over the billions of Christians worldwide.

