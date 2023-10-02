Does Zeke die in Manifest season 4? Beware spoilers ahead

Manifest is an American sci-fi drama series airing on NBC and Netflix. The show revolves around passengers and crew on Flight 828, who disappeared five years before. One of the characters in the lead is Zeke, whose exit from the show shocked fans. Does Zeke die in Manifest season 4?

Matt Long at the "Manifest" season 4 screening during the 2022 PaleyFest NY at Paley Museum on October 11, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ezekiel Landon, best known as Zeke, is a fictional character from NBC's sci-fi television series Manifest. Although he was not on Flight 828, his life was full of ups and downs. London risked his life for the people he cared for, and in season four, things take a turn for the worse.

Does Zeke die in manifest season 4?

The character shares a close bond with the Stone family, the doomed Flight 826 survivors. His marriage to Michaela, portrayed by American actress Melissa Roxburgh, continues to evolve in season 4. Roxburgh is from the Stone family, and they are the fans' favourite couple. Landon works with young people as a counsellor.

In the first part of season 4, Ezekiel Landon experiences many near-death experiences. He almost froze at one time in the season. In another instant, he is shot in the leg by Angelina's father, Kenneth, the 828 serial killer. In both instances, he survives.

Matt Long as Ezekiel "Zeke" Landon filming a scene of Manifest. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn

Source: Getty Images

The lead character's empathy powers seem to get worse, and he continues to take on more pain from other people. The powers make him relapse from his drinking recovery journey.

Landon takes his empathetic powers to another level when he discovers Cal suffers from cancer. Knowing Cal's role in saving humanity, Ezekiel Landon has to save him. But there is a catch: he has to die in his place.

Many fans are still doubting whether Zeke died or not. The tragic ending, however, was not fake. Jeff Rake, Manifest showrunner, confirmed on TVinsider that the character is indeed dead.

How does Zeke die in Manifest?

Cal's condition worsens, and Zeke sits by his side at the hospice. He holds his hand tightly as he absorbs cancer out of Carl's body using his power of empathy. This drains the life out of him, but he hangs on until his wife, Michaela, returns and says goodbye.

Why did Zeke die in Manifest?

Ezekiel Landon dies to save Cal Stone. Cal has cancer and is running out of time. Landon realises he has the power to save him but to do that, he has to sacrifice his life.

Does Zeke come back to life?

Matt Long as Zeke Landon on Manifest. Photo: Craig Blankenhorn

Source: Getty Images

Manifest continues to blur the lines between the dead and the living; death is just a small inconvenience. Zeke dies and returns to life in season 4, part 2, but as a Divine Consciousness glow, which only Michaela can see.

At the end of season 4, part 2, Flight 828 lands back into the past, and the passengers survive Death Day. Landon is alive and works as a taxi driver at the airport. Michaela gets into his taxi after telling another passenger that in 2013, she was married to him. Although Landon doesn't recognise her, there is an instant connection.

Jake Rake confirmed in an interview with Variety saying:

Zeke is dead, but there's a powerful love that exists between him and Michaela. We have seen characters find ways to communicate with each other, death notwithstanding. So, let's see what Michaela can achieve because their bond is a strong one.

FAQs

Who is Zeke from Manifest? He is one of the lead characters on the show. His full name is Ezekiel London. Which actor plays Zeke in Manifest? American actor Matthew Clayton Long portrays Zeke. Who is Zeke Landon married to in Manifest? He is married to Michaela Roxburgh in the series. What episode does Zeke die in Manifest? He dies in Manifest season 4 episode, part 1 finale. How did Zeke die? He dies by absorbing Cal's cancer to save him. Does Zeke come back to life in Manifest? Yes, the character comes back to life in season 4, part two. What happens to Zeke and Michaela in season 4? Although Ezekiel Landon dies, the two keep reconnecting through the divine consciousness.

Does Zeke die in Manifest season 4? Zeke dies in Manifest season 4, part 1 finale. He dies while saving Cal from cancer. However, since death is not the show's end, he returns in season 4, part 2.

Legit.ng published an article about death on Alone. Alone is a survival reality show on History Channel. Participants are left to fend for themselves in the wilderness alone. The aim is to outlast competitors for a cash prize. Has anyone died on Alone?

Alone is one of the most brutal reality TV series. Participants endure harsh conditions in the wild, such as wild animals, diseases and hunger. There have been rumours about contestants losing their lives due to health complications. Find out if there is anyone who has ever died on the show.

Source: Legit.ng