Ned Luke's biography: age, net worth, movies, death rumours

Ned Luke is an accomplished film and voice actor. He is well-known as the voice character behind Michael de Santa in the video game Grand Theft Auto V (2013). Luke has also been in many movies and TV shows, with 29 credits to his name.

The actor with his wife. Photo: @ned_luke

Source: Instagram

Is Ned Luke alive? What is the story behind his career journey? Have these and more of your questions about the actor answered in his bio below.

Profile summary

Full name: Ned Luke

Ned Luke Alias: Ned von Leuck

Ned von Leuck Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: October 4, 1958

October 4, 1958 Age: 62 (as of August 2021)

62 (as of August 2021) Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: Danville, Illinois, United States

Danville, Illinois, United States Current residence: New York, US

New York, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'11''

5'11'' Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 190

190 Weight in kilograms: 86

86 Eye colour: Dark-brown

Dark-brown Hair colour: Black

Black Father: Frederick William Luke

Frederick William Luke Mother: Cindy Luke Birch

Cindy Luke Birch Siblings: 4

4 Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Amy Sax

Amy Sax Children: 1

1 Education: University of Illinois

University of Illinois Career: Actor, voice actor

Actor, voice actor Famous as: Michael de Santa's voice actor

Michael de Santa's voice actor Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Instagram: @ned_luke

@ned_luke Twitter: @ned_luke

@ned_luke Facebook: nedluke4real

Ned Luke's biography

The actor was born on October 4, 1958, in Danville, Illinois, United States. As of 2021, Ned Luke's age is 62.

Ned Luke's parents are Cindy and Frederick William Luke. He was born and raised among four siblings, namely Steven, BJ, Cricket, and Matt. His grandfather Paul Birch was a successful actor.

The voice actor with his family. Photo: @ned_luke

Source: Instagram

Education

The accomplished actor attended Danville High School, where he graduated in 1977. He was a top student in his academics and was also involved in sports.

Luke later joined the University of Illinois. He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity in his college days.

Career

Ned's first major role as a voice actor was in the 1991 animated musical comedy film Rover Dangerfield, being the voice behind the character Raffles.

He has also acted in several movies and TV shows throughout the '90s and early 2000s. In addition, he has been in several TV commercials representing famous brands, including Burger King and Budweiser.

The actor decided to take a break from acting in 2007. His main reason was to have his son experience where he grew up, so he moved from LA to Danville with his family. There he began running a restaurant with his brother.

In 2009, the actor decided that it was time to resume his work in the acting scene. He moved his family to New York, and his agent recommended that he auditions for the Grand Theft Auto series.

The Michael de Santa actor was initially not into the idea of being a voice actor in a video game. However, after going through the script, he decided to give the audition a try and got the role of Michael. The video game was a hit and is among the most successful video games in the industry.

The GTA V Michael voice actor has bagged an award for his role in the famed video game. He won the Behind the Voice Actors Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Video Game in 2014.

Ned Luke's movies and TV shows

Apart from voicing a character in a popular video game, Ned has appeared in several high-profile TV shows and films.

TV movies and series

Angel street (1992) as Officer

(1992) as Officer Guiding Light (1994) as Sheriff

(1994) as Sheriff NYPD Blue (1995) as Lawyer

(1995) as Lawyer Murder One (1996) as Conspiracy Guy

(1996) as Conspiracy Guy Renegade (1996) as Andy Warwick

(1996) as Andy Warwick The Burning Zone (1997) as Officer #2

(1997) as Officer #2 High Incident (1997) as Gary Butterworth

(1997) as Gary Butterworth General Hospital (1999) as Bodyguard

(1999) as Bodyguard City Guys (1999) as Lonnie Collins

(1999) as Lonnie Collins JAG (2000) as Officer Bracken

(2000) as Officer Bracken The Huntress (2000) as Detective Ellard

(2000) as Detective Ellard Diagnosis Murder (2000) as Timmons

(2000) as Timmons The Pretender (2000) as David Arnold

(2000) as David Arnold All My Children (2002–2005) as Fire Chief / Private investigator

(2002–2005) as Fire Chief / Private investigator Law & Order: SVU (2002–2013) as Mr. Thurber / Roger Swanson / Mr. Wilmont

(2002–2013) as Mr. Thurber / Roger Swanson / Mr. Wilmont Third Watch (2004) as Ron Connely

(2004) as Ron Connely As the World Turns (2005) as Detective Langstrom

(2005) as Detective Langstrom Jonny Zero (2005) as Officer Muncie

(2005) as Officer Muncie Law & Order (2005) as Ken Cosgrove

(2005) as Ken Cosgrove Katana (2009) as Executive

(2009) as Executive Boardwalk Empire (2013) as Boorish Man

(2013) as Boorish Man Unfiltered (2015) as Randolph Wiley

Films

The Bear (1984) as football player

(1984) as football player Rover Dangerfield (1991) as Raffles (voice)

(1991) as Raffles (voice) The Nutty Professor (1996) as a construction worker

(1996) as a construction worker On the Line (1997) as Officer Al

(1997) as Officer Al Citation of Merit (1999) as Sergeant Smith

(1999) as Sergeant Smith American Gothic (2017) as Bill Milner

Luke with his wife and son capturing a moment. Photo: @ned_luke

Source: Instagram

How much is Ned Luke worth?

According to Wealthy Celebrity, Ned Luke's net worth is allegedly $5 million. However, there has been no official information released regarding this subject.

His income is from his career as a film/movie and voice actor.

Is Ned Luke married?

The actor is married to a yoga instructor named Amy Sax. The pair got married on November 12, 1997, and have a son named Max Bubba together.

Is Ned Luke dead?

Ned Luke is very much alive. He has been living in Westchester County in New York with his family.

The question about Ned Luke's death came up after he was hospitalized due to Pneumonia caused by COVID-19 in January 2021. After he announced that he was admitted to the hospital, some people started spreading the rumour that he was dead.

However, the actor is alive. He made a full recovery and shared a video of himself after being discharged from the hospital on January 20, 2021. Ned faced death claims before in 2020, and he debunked the rumours confirming that he was alive.

Ned Luke is a successful voice and film actor. Despite voicing only one video game character, he is now well-known and recognised in the gaming community.

READ ALSO: Violett Beane’s biography: age, height, boyfriend, net worth

Legit.ng published the biography of Violett Beane. She is a popular actress, well-known for her role in the television show The Flash, where she played Jesse Wells. She has since appeared in several movies, films and TV shows.

Violett has been working as an actress since she made her debut in 2015. What else is there to know about her?

Source: Legit.ng