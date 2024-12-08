What does the Bible say about heaven? Verses that mention heaven in the Bible

What does the Bible say about heaven? Heaven is God's eternal dwelling place and all who believe in Him. In heaven, Christians are promised the reward of eternal life and perfection in health, wealth and relationship with God.

Christians around the world look forward to the fulfilment of heavenly promises in the Bible. In preparation for life in heaven, it is prudent for Christians to discover How heaven is described in the Bible.

What does the Bible say about heaven?

The Bible perfectly sums up the concept of heaven in the book of Revelation. In verse four of chapter 21, God comforts His people with the promise that He will wipe away every tear and abolish death, mourning, and crying. This verse collection captures heaven's essence as the new order of things for the children of God.

1. Jacob's ladder (Genesis 28:12)

While fleeing his brother's wrath, Jacob glimpsed heaven and angels descending and ascending from it. This assured him that God still chose him despite deceiving and stealing from his brother.

He had a dream, and behold, there was a ladder set up on the earth, and the top of it reached to heaven; and behold, the angels of God were ascending and descending on it!

2. Moses and the 70 elders of Israel (Exodus 24:9-10)

In chapter 24 of Exodus, Moses leads the Israelites in a worship ceremony to affirm their covenant with God. While going up the mountain, Moses, along with seventy elders, Aaron, Nadab and Abihu, saw God and his dwelling place, heaven.

And they saw the God of Israel. There was under His feet as it were a paved work of sapphire stone, and as it were, the body of heaven in its clearness.

4. Isaiah’s vision of God’s throne (Isaiah 6:1-2)

The Book of Isaiah records some of the most powerful heavenly visions. In chapter 6, Isaiah is transported to heaven, where he sees God and elements of heaven, such as the seraphim and the Lord's throne.

In the year that King Uzziah died, I saw the Lord sitting upon a throne, high and lifted up, and the train of His robe filled the temple. Above Him stood the seraphim. Each had six wings: with two, he covered his face, and with two, he covered his feet, and with two, he flew.

5. Ezekiel's vision of the God's throne (Ezekiel 1:26)

Like Isaiah, the prophet Ezekiel had a vision of heaven. Through his account of the vision in Chapter 1, Christians can visualise elements of heaven, such as the cherubim, God's throne, and even God's voice and presence.

And above the firmament that was over their heads was the likeness of a throne, as the appearance of a sapphire stone. And upon the likeness of the throne was the likeness as the appearance of a man above upon it.

6. Stephen’s vision of Jesus (Acts 7:55-56)

Stephen's persecution story contains a mix of emotions, from dread to despair and hope. Filled with the Holy Spirit, the pain of Stephen's last moments on earth was eased by seeing heaven and the glory of God.

But he, full of the Holy Spirit, gazed into heaven and saw the glory of God and Jesus standing at the right hand of God. And he said, “Behold, I see the heavens opened and the Son of Man standing at the right hand of God.”

7. Paul’s vision of the third heaven (2 Corinthians 12:2-4)

While recounting his visions and revelations to the church members in Corinth, Paul attempted to describe the experience of heaven or paradise. In the account, he describes the birth and renewal experience a man he once knew had in heaven.

I know a man in Christ who, fourteen years ago, was caught up to the third heaven, whether in the body or out of the body; I do not know, God knows. And I know that this man was caught up into paradise.

8. John's vision of heaven (Revelation 4:1)

The Book of Revelation is filled with powerful visions of the end times and the eventual destination for the children of God: heaven. In the first vision of heaven, he describes to Christians the radiance of God's presence, His throne, angels, the 24 elders, and the four living creatures.

After this, I looked, and behold, a door standing open in heaven! And the first voice, which I had heard speaking to me like a trumpet, said, “Come up here, and I will show you what must take place after this.”

9. John's vision of the new heaven and new earth (Revelation 21:1-2)

In his third vision of heaven, John introduces the contempt of renewal. In the chapter quoted below, he reminds Christians to remain hopeful in God's promises.

Then I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and the sea was no more. And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.

Bible verses about heaven after death

In the Bible, God promises a final destination for Christians after death. Here is a compilation of Bible Scriptures that assure the children of God of their heavenly home.

For we know that if the tent that is our earthly home is destroyed, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens. — 2 Corinthians 5:1

We are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord. — 2 Corinthians 5:8

For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain. — Philippians 1:21

And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to Myself, that where I am you may be also. — John 14:3

I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in Me, though he dies, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in Me shall never die. Do you believe this? — John 11:25-26

The Lord will rescue me from every evil deed and bring me safely into His heavenly kingdom. To Him be the glory forever and ever. Amen. — 2 Timothy 4:18

But our citizenship is in heaven, and from it, we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our lowly body to be like His glorious body by the power that enables Him even to subject all things to Himself. — Philippians 3:20-21

Bible verses about heaven and eternal life

For all human beings, life and death are inevitable realities. However, Christians can look forward to eternal life. Have a look at these Bible verses about death and eternal life.

Jesus said to him, “Truly, I say to you, today you will be with Me in Paradise.” — Luke 23:43

The Lord looks from heaven; He sees all the sons of men. From His dwelling place, He looks out on all the inhabitants of the earth. — Psalm 33:13-14

The Lord has established His throne in the heavens, and His kingdom rules over all. — Psalm 103:19

Pray, then, in this way: ‘Our Father who is in heaven, hallowed be Your name. Your kingdom come, Your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.’ — Matthew 6:9-10

Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father who is in heaven will enter. — Matthew 7:21

For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life. — John 3:16

Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever believes has eternal life. — John 6:47

For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. — Romans 6:23

What does the Bible say about life in heaven?

The Bible assures Christians of their true home, heaven. In heaven, they experience God's glorious presence and perfection, as well as eternal joy and fulfilment.

What does Jesus say about heaven?

After the Last Supper, Jesus warns His disciples of what will come and assures them of their place in heaven and His return.

In My Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to Myself, that where I am you may be also. — John 14:2-3

What does the Bible say we will do in heaven?

In heaven, Christians will serve, praise and worship God in fellowship with other Christians. Although much about heaven remains shrouded in mystery, Christians are assured that they will enjoy perfection and newness in physical, emotional, and mental well-being.

The question, "What does the Bible say about heaven" can be answered by a deep dive into the Word of God. The accounts of heavenly encounters by several characters in the Bible confirm the hopes and aspirations of the faithful around the world.

