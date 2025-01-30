Reddit is an online platform where users can share and discuss various topics with others. The platform is organised into various subreddits—categories that focus on news, sports, technology, and more. It is one of the world's most popular social media platforms, with over 430 million monthly active users. But is Reddit safe for kids and adults to use?

Reddit was launched in 2005. Photo: @brettjordan, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Reddit was launched in 2005 and is commonly used by young people from 18 to 29 years old. However, it has been discovered that a good percentage of under-18s are also active users. But what does the Reddit User Agreement state about the required age of its users?

Is Reddit safe for kids?

According to the Reddit User Agreement, no one under 13 is allowed to use or access the platform. However, it's easier for children under 13 to sign up for the app, as no ID is needed to prove the user's birth date.

It makes it unsafe for kids as malicious adults on the app can interact with them freely via direct messages, comment replies, or group chatrooms.

Risks to kids on Reddit

Although Reddit has lots of fun and educational materials, it can harm children. Below are the possible risks associated with kids using the platform.

Inappropriate content

Reddit has a setting to filter out adult content but cannot keep out all such posts. Although many posts on Reddit are tagged NSFW, meaning 'not safe for work,' children can easily access explicit content as Reddit primarily relies on its users to label such posts. Additionally, kids can quickly come across discussions that incite violence or hate speech.

Predators

Kids trust strangers easily, which makes them more vulnerable targets to predators whose sole purpose on the platform is to trap and groom youngsters. It is riskier as these predators may lure children into meeting with them physically, which can result in harmful, disastrous consequences.

Misinformation

Kids who use Reddit may fall into the trap of believing false or inaccurate information. Hackers use photos, videos, deepfakes, and false contexts to create hoaxes based on false information. It may be hard for kids to spot fake news.

Cyberbullying and abuse

Kids are at a high risk of being cyberbullied by malicious people. Photo: @rdne, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Cyberbullying is another risk that can occur on Reddit. Strangers might abuse and manipulate kids on the site, considering the anonymous nature of the platform. These people can post mean and hurtful comments and easily target specific users.

In addition, teens and children can be blackmailed by people stealing and uploading their private information on the platform. It leaves these children devastated, and they may wonder how to handle the situation.

Financial scams and phishing

Financial scams are among the risks to teens and adults on Reddit. Due to its anonymous nature, some users create fake accounts and coax unsuspecting people to send them money. They do this in many ways, such as promising at a fee after convincing the victims that they have won specific contests or having giveaways.

Reddit users are also susceptible to phishing attempts, in which scammers send links to deceive people into disclosing their sensitive information. For example, they may trick one into clicking the link by lying, saying that clicking it will reveal funny cat videos.

Online challenges

Several online challenges have been launched on digital platforms such as TikTok and Reddit. While some of these challenges can be harmless and hilarious, such as the dance challenges, others, like Reddit fifty-fifty and the Tide Pod challenge, may be dangerous in that they may cause physical harm. Some of these challenges may expose users to incredibly graphic, traumatising content.

Appropriate precautions to take for safety on Reddit

Even though content moderators and safety features are on Reddit, kids are likely to stumble across something inappropriate on Reddit. Here are safety measures for you and your kids to take.

Oversee your child's Reddit account

As a parent or guardian, you should monitor what your kid does on the platform. You can ask them to create the account together with you or request them if you can get access to it. Doing so will allow you to control the settings and know what they are doing.

Use a dedicated email address

Creating your kid's Reddit account with a custom email address helps you in that only you can access it. Therefore, you can monitor how the child's Reddit account is used. In addition, it will limit your child from altering any user settings without your knowledge. You can also prevent potential predictors as you can tell whether they tried to contact your child.

Avoid giving your personal information

When engaging with other users on Reddit, avoid giving information that could make them know you in real life. There are subreddits where you can safely discuss such details, but before you do so, ensure it's secure.

Personal information could include your , where you live, what you do for a living, and what you own. Teach your kids how to keep their details private.

Report hateful posts and comments on the Reddit platform. Photo: @cottonbro, pexels.com

Source: UGC

If your child encounters hateful content or bullying, you can report it on the platform. Teach them how to do it, too.

Block users

Aside from reporting offensive posts and comments, you can also block the individual users so they will no longer contact you. Educate your kid on how to block such malicious users.

Choose a username that doesn't reveal sensitive information

Ensure the username you choose for your Reddit account doesn't reveal much about your personal information, such as your real identity. It also applies to your child's account, where you should help them choose the username wisely.

Evade using real names and instead include numbers in places of letters when possible. It will help protect their anonymity while letting others know who they are talking with.

Educate your kids

Equip your kids with knowledge and skills that can help them stay safe online. Discuss their favourite apps and websites with them and allow them to express how they enjoy using the platform without being judgemental.

Then, advise them on how to protect themselves from potential predators on the platform. For instance, they should be shown how to create strong passwords for their accounts and the dangers of sharing them.

Be wary of the hyperlinks you click because malicious individuals can use URL shorteners to direct unsuspecting users to dangerous sites or portals. Before clicking any link, you can review any comments other visitors have left concerning the link.

Disable the ability for your account to be indexed by Google

Disabling the ability for Google or other search engines to index your posts helps in that when people search terms related to what was posted; they don't appear on search results. It helps in preventing your sensitive information from falling into predators. You can also disable the ability for your kid's account to be indexed by Google.

Sign in with an email specifically for Reddit

Create an email address you can only use for Reddit and avoid using your primary one. It will help protect your email address from being accessed by other users on the site. Additionally, it is easier to manage your messages related to your account as they are in one place.

Kids360 app

Install the Kids360 app, which helps you set screen time limits and block adult content for games, apps like Reddit, and other social media platforms. Your kid cannot use Reddit without your knowledge.

Predators share harmful things like malicious links on Reddit. pexels.com, @gabby-k

Source: UGC

Is Reddit safe from viruses?

Reddit doesn't usually have viruses or spyware, but you can run into them if you're not careful. It's mostly safe, but some users might share harmful things like malicious links.

Is Reddit safe from hackers?

Reddit uses HTTPS encryption to secure connections to its website and the data transmitted between your browser and Reddit's servers. The platform does its best to protect your personal information and reduce the risks of encountering potentially unpleasant content, but there are still dangers from hackers you may not be ready to face.

How does Reddit track you?

Reddit can track you by collecting user data to sell to advertisers. Its online privacy policy even states that it will share your information with third parties for advertising purposes.

Is Reddit safe for privacy?

Reddit is relatively private compared to other sites, such as Instagram. Redditors can maintain privacy because they do not provide personal information, such as email address or real name when signing up for an account.

Is Reddit safe for 12-year-olds?

Reddit is generally not considered safe for 12-year-olds due to its open nature, mature content, and lack of strict age verification. Parents should supervise or explore kid-friendly alternatives for a safer online experience.

Reddit is a useful platform where users can learn from others and share knowledge. However, a common concern is whether it is safe for kids and adults. While the platform restricts users under 13, parental guidance is essential, as Reddit allows a wide range of content, including material that may not be suitable for children.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article on whether Roblox is safe for kids. As a popular online gaming platform, Roblox attracts millions of young players, raising concerns about safety and parental controls.

The article explores key safety features, potential risks, and tips for ensuring a secure gaming experience. Whether you're a parent or guardian, understanding these aspects helps protect children from online threats while allowing them to enjoy the platform responsibly.

Source: Legit.ng