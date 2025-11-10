Ecobank has issued a warning to its customers as fraudsters develop new methods to steal account details

Ecobank Nigeria has issued a warning to customers over new cyber threats, urging vigilance against fake banking apps and deceptive pop-ups designed to steal personal information.

In a public advisory on Monday, November 10, the bank said that scammers are creating clone banking apps and pop-ups that mimic legitimate banking platforms.

It added that once installed, these fraudulent apps can access users’ phones and steal sensitive information, including PINs, passwords, and one-time passwords (OTPs), which can be used to carry out unauthorized fund transfers.

The bank advised customers to:

Download apps only from official app stores, such as Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links or pop-ups, even if they claim to be from banks or regulatory authorities.

Do not install unknown apps; verify that your bank’s login screen appears as usual.

Uninstall apps showing unusual behavior, such as opening automatically.

Report suspicious activity immediately via the 24/7 Ecobank Assist service.

The bank said:

"Scammers are creating fake apps and pop-ups that look like real banking apps. If you install them, they can access your phone and steal your PIN, password, and OTPs to make fraudulent fund transfers.

"If you suspect any unusual activity on your device or Ecobank account, please report it immediately using our 24/7 Ecobank Assist service contact below."

Wema Bank also warns customers

In a related warning, Wema Bank urged customers not to click suspicious links or respond to strange messages claiming to be from the bank.

The bank posted:

“Scam Alert! Never click on suspicious links or respond to strange messages claiming to be from Wema Bank. Always confirm through our official channels: 07000PURPLE or 08039003700. Stay safe. Stay alert.”

Wema also reminded customers to verify all communication by contacting Purple Connect directly through its official numbers.

First Bank warning to customers

First Bank has reinforced the warnings, urging customers not to share sensitive banking information, including PINs, passwords, or OTPs, and to remain alert for fake apps, pop-ups, and phishing attempts. A post on X stated:

Its statement reads:

“Being scam conscious cannot be overemphasized. Do not disclose your PINs, passwords, OTPs, or other personal banking details. FirstBank will never ask for these details or redirect you to WhatsApp or Telegram to handle complaints.”

Fraudsters steal N10 billion from Nigerian bank

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja has extended the freezing of 818 bank accounts by an additional 30 days.

The accounts are suspected to hold funds linked to an alleged N10 billion cyberattack on Hope Payment Service Bank.

The court issued the extension to assist the bank in recovering money reportedly transferred into these accounts during a cyber heist.

