Self-reflection and expression in the workplace or school may be difficult to achieve. To remedy these, an open atmosphere must be created with the help of communication tools such as check-in questions. These questions make individuals feel acknowledged, ensuring everyone is heard, valued, and supported in their growth.

Key takeaways

Regular check-in questions create an open environment where employees and students feel heard, valued, and engaged.

where employees and students feel heard, valued, and engaged. Thoughtful prompts help individuals reflect on their progress, challenges, and goals , improving focus and efficiency.

, improving focus and efficiency. These questions encourage meaningful conversations , boosting collaboration and workplace relationships.

, boosting collaboration and workplace relationships. Regular self-reflection promotes emotional awareness, reducing stress and enhancing overall satisfaction in work and learning environments.

Check-in questions for employees

Do you want to engage in meaningful and light-hearted conversations at work? These thoughtful check-in questions can help employees build stronger connections, enhance collaboration, and create a positive workplace atmosphere.

Daily check-in questions for employees

By using these conversation prompts, you create an open environment where employees feel valued. Here are questions to help you understand your employees better.

How do you feel today on a scale of 1 to 5, where 5 is amazing?

If you had to describe how you’re feeling right now as an animal, which one would you be?

What has been on your mind lately?

What was the first thing you thought about when you woke up today?

Do you have any routines you use to improve your energy and focus?

What has your top focus today?

What did you accomplish yesterday?

What are you most excited to work on at the moment?

Has anything been proving particularly challenging recently?

What are the three most important things on your to-do list?

Do you have a goal for today?

What is one thing you could do to end today better than it started?

What obstacles, if any, can you identify in your day?

How can I support you today?

How can you manage stress today?

Weekly check-in questions for employees

Move beyond small talk with a weekly check-in encouraging employers and employees to reflect on their progress and challenges. Here are the best ice-breaker questions to foster meaningful conversations in the workplace.

Heard any good jokes lately?

What are your goals and intentions for the week?

What are you excited about this week?

What are two things you are grateful for this week?

Is there anything you would like to celebrate this week?

What is one obstacle that you overcame in the week?

Did you encounter any unexpected issues the team should know about?

What is one example of effective teamwork you can give from this or last week?

What is the most random thought you had at work this week?

Do you have an example of good communication this week?

What was one example of less-than-perfect communication this week?

Where does miscommunication occur most often?

Are you dreading anything in the coming week?

What’s something you’ve drawn inspiration from recently?

What’s one productivity tool you could not live without?

Monthly check-in questions for employees

These questions can make monthly meetings enjoyable and engaging. Below are easy communication tools that allow employees to reflect on their work, goals, and challenges.

What’s been the highlight of your month so far?

What skills would you like to develop next month?

How close to burnout do you feel on a scale from 1 to 5, where 5 is burnt out?

How do you feel about your workload and current projects?

Are you facing any roadblocks in your current projects?

What goals should we prioritize for the next month?

How do you feel about your overall job satisfaction this month?

Are there any suggestions for improvement regarding our recent projects?

How can we better support each other in achieving our goals this month?

What employee well-being strategies would you like us to implement this month?

Have you had the opportunity to learn anything new recently?

How do you feel about the impact you're making within your team and the company overall?

Quarterly employee check-in questions

These questions to ask encourage employees to reflect on their progress, challenges, and growth. Here are questions to create meaningful conversations, strengthen team relationships.

What was your greatest challenge in the last quarter?

What self-care hacks have you found most helpful this quarter?

How is the team’s morale at the moment?

What’s the last thing you completed that you’re proud of?

Do you feel like part of the team? If not, how can we change that?

What metrics or KPIs can we use to measure the team's success?

In your opinion, what is working as expected? What isn’t?

What accomplishments are you most proud of this quarter?

Do you feel that responsibilities have been distributed efficiently?

How can we redistribute responsibilities to meet project goals more efficiently?

What is a missed opportunity you observed in the last quarter?

Where are the biggest bottlenecks in the workplace?

Have you encountered any unexpected issues the team should know about?

Mid-year check-in questions for employees

Mid-year check-ins are the perfect opportunity to push past routine updates. Rather than just discussing tasks and targets, these reflective questions encourage in-depth progress evaluation of challenges and goals.

On a scale of 1-10, how satisfied are you with your role so far?

Looking back at the year's first half, what achievements are you most proud of?

What do you feel has gone truly well so far in your role?

Do you feel your current role and responsibilities align with the goals you set at the start of the year?

Do you feel your current role and responsibilities align with your career path?

How can I as your manager help you in staying on track with your goals in the second half of the year?

How do you feel about the opportunities for growth within your role?

What is your biggest strength right now?

What do you feel is your biggest weakness right now?

How can we keep you motivated for the rest of the year?

How do you plan to push yourself for the rest of the year?

Have there been any periods of stress? If so, how did you handle it?

How would you describe your current mindset as we enter the second half of the year?

How would you rate the quality of feedback you’ve received so far this year?

End of year check-in questions for employees

End-of-year check-ins provide a valuable chance to reflect on achievements, growth, and areas for improvement. Here are check-in questions for assessing the past year and identifying opportunities for the upcoming year.

What excites you most about your work?

How would you rate your current work-life balance on a scale of 1 to 10, where 10 is perfect?

What can we do to help you improve your work-life balance?

How has your workload been affecting your stress levels?

What do you hope to be doing in one year?

Do you believe you are on track to meet these expectations?

What achievements are you proudest of?

Are there any obstacles or challenges preventing you from moving forward with your tasks?

How would you describe your team in three words?

How can your team be better empowered?

Which teammate do you communicate with most often?

Who is a teammate you would like to work with more?

How should we celebrate and recognize team members for their contributions?

Do you ever feel isolated from your teammates?

If so, what changes could we make to stop that from happening?

Check-in questions for students

Mindset check-in questions for students offer teachers and school administrators a means to understand their wellbeing and academic progress. This encourages self-awareness and promotes a supportive environment where they are comfortable sharing their thoughts and feelings.

Daily check-in questions for students

For students fostering emotional awareness, a sharing culture ensures that they feel supported. The morning check-in questions below set positive intentions for the day ahead.

What is the best part of your day?

On a scale from 1-10, how confident are you feeling today?

What are you grateful for today?

What’s something that made you smile recently?

What fruit or vegetable represents your mood today?

What small thing would improve your day today?

What are you curious about today?

Are there any concerns or worries that are affecting your mindset today?

What did you accomplish yesterday, and what are your priorities for today?

What are you most looking forward to learning about today?

What strategies are you using to manage your time?

Are there any roadblocks preventing you from managing your time?

If someone were to give you an award right now, what would it be?

Is there any assistance or resources you need to meet your goals?

What changes would compel a positive difference in meeting your goals?

Weekly check-in questions for students

Using start-of or end of the week check-in questions for students offers them an opportunity to reflect on the past week and set goals for the upcoming one. They encourage goal-setting and personal growth, fostering a sense of responsibility and self-awareness.

Did anything interesting happen over the weekend that you'd like to share?

What’s one positive thing that happened in school this week?

Is there anything you wish you had done differently?

What are your learning goals for this week?

Have you learned any useful productivity hacks recently?

What’s something you want to get better at?

What boundaries have you set to ensure that you unplug from work?

Are there specific aspects of studying that you are enjoying or struggling with?

Is there something new you would like to try to achieve this week?

What do you wish you had more time to focus on?

Are there any skills you have developed recently that you are proud of?

Are there any class dynamics that you feel are working particularly well or need improvement?

How can I help you clarify any confusion you might have about the week's concepts?

Virtual check-in questions for students

Virtual check-in questions for students help maintain engagement and emotional well-being in a remote learning environment. They help address any concerns and ensure students feel connected and supported in a digital classroom.

What is your guilty pleasure?

How are you feeling today, both emotionally and mentally?

What’s your top priority for today’s virtual class?

Is there anything you’d like to review before we move on?

How will you celebrate your small victories at the end of the learning session today?

What’s one skill that helps you successfully learn remotely?

What’s your favorite spot or setup for attending virtual classes, and why does it work well for you?

Do you feel more productive learning virtually or in school?

How can you showcase strengths and talents to the class?

Are there any technical issues or distractions that affect your learning? How can we minimize them?

How do you plan to stay focused during online classes or while working on assignments today?

How do you feel about the structure of your virtual classes? Is there anything that would make it more engaging?

How organized do you feel about your assignments, quizzes and tests? Do you have a schedule for your virtual classes and homework?

How will you stay motivated to complete assignments and meet deadlines in a virtual setting?

Mental health check-in questions for students

Using these reflective prompts is crucial for understanding their emotional well-being and providing support when needed. Here are questions to help students reflect on their mental health.

What do you think is your best character trait?

How motivated and engaged have you been feeling?

How do you feel about your performance?

What non-school topic or hobby have you been interested in lately?

Have you been able to maintain your hobbies outside work?

Are there any specific concerns or challenges you’re facing at the moment?

What resources could we provide to help you look after your mental well-being?

Are you or anyone else in the class feeling left out during classroom activities?

Do you ever feel like you don’t belong in this class? Let’s talk about it.

Do you feel connected with your classmates?

How can we create a more inclusive and supportive classroom environment?

What are you good at? How do you think you can use it in the classroom?

When was the last time you took a break and truly relaxed? How can you prioritize this going forward?

How are you approaching your assignments, quizzes and tests? Do you need any help in making these strategies more efficient?

What strength would you like to acquire? How can I as your teacher help you gain it?

Emotional check-in questions for students

Emotional check-in questions help educators to better understand the emotional needs of students. Have a look at the tools you can use to help promote your student's overall well-being.

How can you bring more positivity into your day, even if things are tough?

Imagine your emotions are colors. What color represents how you’re feeling today?

What’s one thing we can do today to reduce your stress?

Are there any particular thoughts or events that are influencing how you feel now?

What’s your current stress level from 1 to 10, where 10 is overwhelmed?

What resources could we provide to help you look after your emotional well-being?

Is there a specific emotion you’d like to learn more about managing?

What would make you feel more comfortable and supported in class?

Who is someone you can rely on for support outside of school?

What’s been a recent situation where you’ve had to practice resilience? How did you handle it?

If something didn’t go as planned, how can you be kind to yourself and bounce back from it?

Do you feel supported by your teachers or classmates right now? How could we strengthen those connections?

When you think about your goals, what emotions come up? Do you feel hopeful and motivated, or overwhelmed?

What’s something you’ve learned about yourself recently in terms of your emotional health?

Funny check-in questions for students

Using creative check-in questions for students can help lighten the mood and bring some laughter to the day. Below are ways you can introduce humor into a learning session.

There’s a natural disaster, and you’ve got 60 seconds to evacuate your home. What three items do you take with you and why?

Who’s the teacher you’ll never forget? What did they do that made such an impression on you?

Would you rather have hands for feet or feet for hands?

Would you rather have fingers as long as your legs or legs as long as your fingers?

Would you rather fight a horse-sized duck or a duck-sized horse?

If you could instantly become an expert in any random skill, what would it be?

If you could have any superpower for the day, what would it be and how would you use it in school?

If animals could talk, which one would you want as your best friend and why?

If you had to eat only one food for the rest of your life with no health consequences, what would it be?

What’s the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you during a class?

If you were the king of the world, which new holiday would you create, what would it be called, and how would it be celebrated?

What’s the most ridiculous thing you’ve convinced someone to believe?

If you woke up tomorrow with a completely different accent, what accent would you choose and why?

If you woke up tomorrow with the ability to talk to animals, what’s the first thing you would ask your pet?

If you could swap lives with your teacher for a day, what’s the first thing you’d do?

What are mindset check-in questions?

These are prompts designed to help individuals reflect on their thoughts, emotions, and behaviors, especially concerning their emotional and mental states. These questions encourage self-expression, awareness, growth, with a positive mindset.

What questions can I ask in a check-in?

The questions you ask may vary depending on the context and purpose of the check-in. The category-specific questions help you gain a better understanding of someone's thoughts, feelings, progress, and goals.

What are some good check-in questions for students?

Good check-in questions for students that can help gauge their emotional well-being, academic progress, motivation, and overall engagement. They help foster an openness necessary for a connection with students.

Check-in questions encourage self-reflection, motivation, and open communication. They allow individuals to express their thoughts, feelings, and concerns constructively.

