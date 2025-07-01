A lady has shared a hilarious video showing the moment a group of white guys suddenly joined her TikTok video

The lady was making a dance video when the three funny guys saw her and joined the video without asking for permission

As soon as they joined the video, the lady was startled, tried to run, but then relaxed when she understood what was happening

A lady was taken aback when a group of men suddenly appeared in her dance video without requesting for permission.

The funny clip captured the lady's initial shock and fear as the young men moved close to her and began to dance.

Lady startled as three white men join her dance video. Photo credit: @ngvclifestyle/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady displays moment strangers joined her video

The lady @ngviclifestyle on TikTok, was in the middle of creating a dance video when three white men unexpectedly joined in, without seeing the need for prior permission.

The sudden appearance of the trio caught the lady off guard, and her reaction was that of fear.

As the men joined the video, she abandoned her phone and attempted to move away from the scene immediately.

However, she soon relaxed as she realised the situation was not as serious as she had initially thought.

"I ran for my life," she captioned the funny video.

Reactions trail lady's experience with white guys

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Liza said:

"The way you never took your eyes off them made it funnier."

@olu mendes said:

"Any sudden movement I like how u use style change position sister."

@joannebailey123 said:

"They wanted to take your phone but saw that you were recording and stylishly started dancing."

@ETV MOTIVATION said:

"They were aiming your phone. believe me."

@Ann Sunday said:

"Lol are you sure you are running for your life or your are running for your phone?"

@olobagiloo said:

"Even oyinbo go fear of 4 black boys do the same."

@Beke said:

"When it’s the other way around let’s not complain please."

@PeejayFash said:

"If you loose guard ehn, ur phone, sope oti lor."

@Abs reacted:

"Awwwwh! They just wanted to have fun, see they know some of the dance."

@ifnobegod4 said:

"Why is she running from them? No no you hardly see them with knife."

@Dinno said:

"If this happens to be a white person in your position and post it with this your caption my dear black people will say they are racistt."

@Rita, Your Community Preacher said:

"When the bible says “WATCH and PRAY” this was a typical example."

@Ashabistrands said:

"I Dey always tell people na we get that R syndrome pass but dem no Dey wan believe me. Na two ways mayb Dey came absolutely plain or dem wan try exercise dia lebe God no gree dem! Awww bless dem."

@S T EVAW said:

"Na bad people spoil the integrity of the good ones there are good white boys."

@Nengi Amachree-Denis commented:

"U for no run. Dey there."

