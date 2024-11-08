75+ impactful fashion quotes for men to show that style is forever

Fashion and style are a way of life, and the beauty of style is that it allows individuals to express themselves, their ideas, and their values uniquely. Fashion quotes for men from icons in the industry attempt to describe the timelessness of fashion and style and its benefits to personal identity and confidence.

Fashion quotes hold the wisdom of icons in the field who understood the essence of a well-dressed man. Photo: D-Keine (modified by author)

Fashionable men may not own the most expensive clothing and accessories. However, they have a deep understanding of authentic style as a visual language. Like the male fashion icons of all time, they understand that true beauty lies on the inside and wear each piece with an air of confidence and sophistication.

Fashion quotes for men

What are famous men's style quotes? Keeping up with the fast nature of trend-setting is not the definition of true fashion, as style transcends time and trends. This collection of high-fashion quotes for men captures the philosophies of some of the most stylish men in the world.

Quotes for a well-dressed man

Defining a well-dressed man may be an uphill task for many, but he wears confidence and sophistication in any piece he chooses. Well-crafted looks can enhance one's impression and influence. Below are quotes on the power of a dapper gentleman;

Clothes make the man. Naked people have little or no influence on society. ― Mark Twain

A well-tailored suit is to women what lingerie is to men. ― H.M. Cole

A well-tied tie is the first serious step in life. ― Oscar Wilde

A respectable appearance is sufficient to make people more interested in your soul. ― Karl Lagerfeld

A man should look as if he had bought his clothes with intelligence, put them on with care, and then forgotten all about them. ― Hardy Amies

Don’t be today’s look. Be a look that’s timeless. Don’t try to be yesterday’s news. ― Ralph Lauren

A man should never wear shorts in the city. Flip-flops and shorts in the city are never appropriate. Shorts should only be worn on the tennis court or on the beach. ― Tom Ford

It is totally impossible to be well-dressed in cheap shoes. ― Hardy Amies

Fashion is about dressing according to what’s fashionable. Style is more about being yourself. ― Oscar de la Renta

To wear dreams on one's feet is to begin to give a reality to one's dreams. ― Roger Vivier

You can have anything you want in life if you dress for it. ― Edith Head

Good grooming is integral and impeccable style is a must. ― Daymond John

Whoever said that money can't buy happiness simply didn't know where to go shopping. ― Bo Derek

There is one other reason for dressing well, namely that dogs respect it and will not attack you in good clothes. ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

Quotes on style and personality for men

Fashion can serve as a statement of self-expression. Understanding your values, beliefs, and personality will go a long way in helping you choose a style. Find tips on how to settle on your personal aesthetic with these quotes;

A well-dressed man understands that style embodies confidence and an unyielding sense of self. Photo: Vasyl Dolmatov (modified by author)

Fashion passes; style remains. ― Coco Chanel

We are living in a material world, so why not live with something beautiful? ― Tom Ford

Know first who you are, and then adorn yourself accordingly. ― Epictetus

Fashion is not necessarily about labels. It’s about something else that comes from within you. ― Ralph Lauren

You decide what you are and what you want to express by the way you dress and the way you live. ― Gianni Versace

Personality begins where the comparison ends. ― Karl Lagerfeld

If a man maintained his style, then he would never be old. ― Sheheryar Naseer

Nothing is more charming than style and confidence. ― Wayne Chirisa

Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak. ― Rachel Zoe

To attain style in dress, you must look perfectly happy and relaxed in your clothes. ― Hardy Amies

The moment is not over when you have found the right fit in your style. Begin with knowing who you really are and apologize for nothing. There are no mistakes when it comes to personal expression. ― Steven Cuoco

Style is something personal and long-lasting. A person’s style should be a reflection of his personality. ― David Coggins

It is not possible for a man to be elegant without a touch of femininity. ― Vivienne Westwood

When you don’t dress like everyone else, you don’t have to think like everyone else. ― Iris Apfel

Being well dressed hasn't much to do with having good clothes. It's a question of good balance and good common sense. ― Oscar de la Renta

Quotes on fashion and simplicity for men

Like in life, less is more in men's fashion; simplicity and the right details make all the difference. Here are quotes about the simplicity of true elegance:

When curating a statement look, simplicity, timelessness and elegance go hand in hand. Photo: Hirurg

Perfect simplicity is unconsciously audacious. ― George Meredith

Simplicity speaks with splendour. ― Lailah Gifty Akita

The simpler the outfit, the wiser the outlook. ― Abhijit Naskar

Reinvent new combinations of what you already own. Improvise. ― Karl Lagerfeld

Buy only because something excites you, not just for the simple act of shopping. ― Karl Lagerfeld

In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different. ― Coco Chanel

Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance. ― Coco Chanel

All it takes are a few simple outfits. And there’s one secret; the simpler, the better. ― Cary Grant

The body should be reconfigured by the clothes, never again the other way round. ― Donatella Versace

The suit does not represent the businessman anymore. Nor does the loud shirt represent the rock star. The same man can now wear both. ― Donatella Versace

Contemporary elegance is at once simple and natural. ― Christian Dior

Buy less, choose well and do it yourself! ― Vivienne Westwood

In character, in manner, in style, in all things. The supreme excellence is simplicity. ― Louis Raphael

You can wear black at any time. You can wear it at any age. You may wear it for almost any occasion. ― Christian Dior

Elegance is always in style for men. There are all different kinds of elegance. It can be silk, and it can be a T-shirt. ― Donatella Versace

Quotes on style and attitude for men

The attitude and confidence of an elegantly dressed gentleman match their appearance, making their influence memorable even after brief encounters. Have a look at quotes expressing the importance of the attitude with which you wear your clothes;

A well-dressed man conveys a magnetic and memorable presence with the right attitude. Photo: David Lopez Pelaz (modified by author)

Style is very personal. It has nothing to do with fashion. Fashion is over quickly. Style is forever. ― Ralph Lauren

It's a new era in fashion—there are no rules. ― Alexander McQueen

Being a sex symbol has to do with an attitude, not looks. Most men think it's looks. Most women know otherwise. ― Kathleen Turner

So, what I believe in is the timelessness of some of these things. The timelessness of an attitude. The timelessness of an old tweed jacket and suede elbow patches. ― Ralph Lauren

Zest is the secret of all beauty. ― Christian Dior

Without elegance of the heart, there is no elegance. ― Yves Saint Laurent

Fashion can be bought by anybody; style takes discernment, and it has to do with individuality. ― Bill Blass

Of all the things you wear, your expression is the most important. ― Janet Lane

Dress like you are going somewhere better later. ― Louis Raphael

If you can’t be better than your competition, just dress better. ― Anna Wintour

Any man may be in good spirits and good temper when he’s well-dressed. There ain’t much credit in that. ― Charles Dickens

I firmly believe that with the right footwear, one can rule the world. ― Bette Midler

We must never confuse elegance with snobbery. ― Yves Saint Laurent

Some men look great unshaven; others just look like they forgot to shave. Beards and moustaches can be really distinctive. ― Donatella Versace

Fashion is the armour to survive the reality of everyday life. ― Bill Cunningham

Short fashion quotes for men

Simply put, fashion is the way one dresses. Here are quotes describing the essence of a fashionably forward man:

Simple choices speak volumes about personality, values, and timeless luxury. Photo: @Ysbrand Cosijn

Dressing is a way of life. ― Yves Saint Laurent

Everything that I have is an extension of my personal taste. ― Calvin Klein

Elegance is not standing out but being remembered. ― Giorgio Armani

There is no beauty without strangeness. ― Karl Lagerfeld

Find things that suit you. That's how you look extraordinary. ― Vivienne Westwood

Dressing well is a form of good manners. ― Tom Ford

You don’t find a style. A style finds you. ― Keith Richards

Elegance is a personality. ― Petek Kabakci

The first step to being respected is to look respectable ― Louis Raphael

Shoes transform your body language and attitude. ― Christian Louboutin

The joy of dressing is an art. ― John Galliano

The best things in life are free. The second best are very expensive. ― Coco Chanel

Fashion is like eating; You shouldn't stick to the same menu. ― Kenzo Takada

Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them. ― Marc Jacobs

Men's fashion captions for Instagram

A powerful caption coupled with a classic look speaks volumes about the wearer's identity and personal brand. Below are social media captions that let you amplify the sound of your style;

Like an arm, style is an extension of one's being. Photo: ASphotowed

I don't do fashion. I am fashion. ― Coco Chanel

Luxury is freedom of mind. Independence. ― Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion is an instant language. ― Miuccia Prada

Fashions fade, style is eternal. ― Yves Saint Laurent

Fashion you can buy, but style you possess. ― Iris Apfel

To conform is to give in. ― Jean Paul Gaultier

If you look good magnified, you are set to go. ― Tom Ford

Trendy is the last stage before tacky. ― Karl Lagerfeld

You can have anything you want in life if you dress for it. ― Edith Head

Dress like you've made something of yourself, even if you haven't. ― Unknown

Style is art, and fashion is everything. ― Steven Cuoco

Simple, stylish and savage. ― Caroline Peckham

You can never be overdressed or overeducated. ― Oscar Wilde

Dress like you own the bank. Not like you need a loan from it. ― Louis Raphael

Fashion is in the sky, in the street. Fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening. ― Coco Chanel

What makes a man look stylish?

A stylish man is someone who knows how to combine confidence, personal expression, and thoughtful details to create a look that feels both authentic and polished.

Fashion quotes for men are insights from icons in the field, such as designers. Through their words, these icons remind men that enduring style represents individuality and authenticity.

