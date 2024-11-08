75+ impactful fashion quotes for men to show that style is forever
Fashion and style are a way of life, and the beauty of style is that it allows individuals to express themselves, their ideas, and their values uniquely. Fashion quotes for men from icons in the industry attempt to describe the timelessness of fashion and style and its benefits to personal identity and confidence.
Fashionable men may not own the most expensive clothing and accessories. However, they have a deep understanding of authentic style as a visual language. Like the male fashion icons of all time, they understand that true beauty lies on the inside and wear each piece with an air of confidence and sophistication.
Fashion quotes for men
What are famous men's style quotes? Keeping up with the fast nature of trend-setting is not the definition of true fashion, as style transcends time and trends. This collection of high-fashion quotes for men captures the philosophies of some of the most stylish men in the world.
Quotes for a well-dressed man
Defining a well-dressed man may be an uphill task for many, but he wears confidence and sophistication in any piece he chooses. Well-crafted looks can enhance one's impression and influence. Below are quotes on the power of a dapper gentleman;
- Clothes make the man. Naked people have little or no influence on society. ― Mark Twain
- A well-tailored suit is to women what lingerie is to men. ― H.M. Cole
- A well-tied tie is the first serious step in life. ― Oscar Wilde
- A respectable appearance is sufficient to make people more interested in your soul. ― Karl Lagerfeld
- A man should look as if he had bought his clothes with intelligence, put them on with care, and then forgotten all about them. ― Hardy Amies
- Don’t be today’s look. Be a look that’s timeless. Don’t try to be yesterday’s news. ― Ralph Lauren
- A man should never wear shorts in the city. Flip-flops and shorts in the city are never appropriate. Shorts should only be worn on the tennis court or on the beach. ― Tom Ford
- It is totally impossible to be well-dressed in cheap shoes. ― Hardy Amies
- Fashion is about dressing according to what’s fashionable. Style is more about being yourself. ― Oscar de la Renta
- To wear dreams on one's feet is to begin to give a reality to one's dreams. ― Roger Vivier
- You can have anything you want in life if you dress for it. ― Edith Head
- Good grooming is integral and impeccable style is a must. ― Daymond John
- Whoever said that money can't buy happiness simply didn't know where to go shopping. ― Bo Derek
- Dress like you’ve made something of yourself in the world, even if you haven’t.
- There is one other reason for dressing well, namely that dogs respect it and will not attack you in good clothes. ― Ralph Waldo Emerson
Quotes on style and personality for men
Fashion can serve as a statement of self-expression. Understanding your values, beliefs, and personality will go a long way in helping you choose a style. Find tips on how to settle on your personal aesthetic with these quotes;
- Fashion passes; style remains. ― Coco Chanel
- We are living in a material world, so why not live with something beautiful? ― Tom Ford
- Know first who you are, and then adorn yourself accordingly. ― Epictetus
- Fashion is not necessarily about labels. It’s about something else that comes from within you. ― Ralph Lauren
- You decide what you are and what you want to express by the way you dress and the way you live. ― Gianni Versace
- Personality begins where the comparison ends. ― Karl Lagerfeld
- If a man maintained his style, then he would never be old. ― Sheheryar Naseer
- Nothing is more charming than style and confidence. ― Wayne Chirisa
- Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak. ― Rachel Zoe
- To attain style in dress, you must look perfectly happy and relaxed in your clothes. ― Hardy Amies
- The moment is not over when you have found the right fit in your style. Begin with knowing who you really are and apologize for nothing. There are no mistakes when it comes to personal expression. ― Steven Cuoco
- Style is something personal and long-lasting. A person’s style should be a reflection of his personality. ― David Coggins
- It is not possible for a man to be elegant without a touch of femininity. ― Vivienne Westwood
- When you don’t dress like everyone else, you don’t have to think like everyone else. ― Iris Apfel
- Being well dressed hasn't much to do with having good clothes. It's a question of good balance and good common sense. ― Oscar de la Renta
Quotes on fashion and simplicity for men
Like in life, less is more in men's fashion; simplicity and the right details make all the difference. Here are quotes about the simplicity of true elegance:
- Perfect simplicity is unconsciously audacious. ― George Meredith
- Simplicity speaks with splendour. ― Lailah Gifty Akita
- The simpler the outfit, the wiser the outlook. ― Abhijit Naskar
- Reinvent new combinations of what you already own. Improvise. ― Karl Lagerfeld
- Buy only because something excites you, not just for the simple act of shopping. ― Karl Lagerfeld
- In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different. ― Coco Chanel
- Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance. ― Coco Chanel
- All it takes are a few simple outfits. And there’s one secret; the simpler, the better. ― Cary Grant
- The body should be reconfigured by the clothes, never again the other way round. ― Donatella Versace
- The suit does not represent the businessman anymore. Nor does the loud shirt represent the rock star. The same man can now wear both. ― Donatella Versace
- Contemporary elegance is at once simple and natural. ― Christian Dior
- Buy less, choose well and do it yourself! ― Vivienne Westwood
- In character, in manner, in style, in all things. The supreme excellence is simplicity. ― Louis Raphael
- You can wear black at any time. You can wear it at any age. You may wear it for almost any occasion. ― Christian Dior
- Elegance is always in style for men. There are all different kinds of elegance. It can be silk, and it can be a T-shirt. ― Donatella Versace
Quotes on style and attitude for men
The attitude and confidence of an elegantly dressed gentleman match their appearance, making their influence memorable even after brief encounters. Have a look at quotes expressing the importance of the attitude with which you wear your clothes;
- Style is very personal. It has nothing to do with fashion. Fashion is over quickly. Style is forever. ― Ralph Lauren
- It's a new era in fashion—there are no rules. ― Alexander McQueen
- Being a sex symbol has to do with an attitude, not looks. Most men think it's looks. Most women know otherwise. ― Kathleen Turner
- So, what I believe in is the timelessness of some of these things. The timelessness of an attitude. The timelessness of an old tweed jacket and suede elbow patches. ― Ralph Lauren
- Zest is the secret of all beauty. ― Christian Dior
- Without elegance of the heart, there is no elegance. ― Yves Saint Laurent
- Fashion can be bought by anybody; style takes discernment, and it has to do with individuality. ― Bill Blass
- Of all the things you wear, your expression is the most important. ― Janet Lane
- Dress like you are going somewhere better later. ― Louis Raphael
- If you can’t be better than your competition, just dress better. ― Anna Wintour
- Any man may be in good spirits and good temper when he’s well-dressed. There ain’t much credit in that. ― Charles Dickens
- I firmly believe that with the right footwear, one can rule the world. ― Bette Midler
- We must never confuse elegance with snobbery. ― Yves Saint Laurent
- Some men look great unshaven; others just look like they forgot to shave. Beards and moustaches can be really distinctive. ― Donatella Versace
- Fashion is the armour to survive the reality of everyday life. ― Bill Cunningham
Short fashion quotes for men
Simply put, fashion is the way one dresses. Here are quotes describing the essence of a fashionably forward man:
- Dressing is a way of life. ― Yves Saint Laurent
- Everything that I have is an extension of my personal taste. ― Calvin Klein
- Elegance is not standing out but being remembered. ― Giorgio Armani
- There is no beauty without strangeness. ― Karl Lagerfeld
- Find things that suit you. That's how you look extraordinary. ― Vivienne Westwood
- Dressing well is a form of good manners. ― Tom Ford
- You don’t find a style. A style finds you. ― Keith Richards
- Elegance is a personality. ― Petek Kabakci
- The first step to being respected is to look respectable ― Louis Raphael
- Shoes transform your body language and attitude. ― Christian Louboutin
- The joy of dressing is an art. ― John Galliano
- The best things in life are free. The second best are very expensive. ― Coco Chanel
- Fashion is like eating; You shouldn't stick to the same menu. ― Kenzo Takada
- Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them. ― Marc Jacobs
Men's fashion captions for Instagram
A powerful caption coupled with a classic look speaks volumes about the wearer's identity and personal brand. Below are social media captions that let you amplify the sound of your style;
- I don't do fashion. I am fashion. ― Coco Chanel
- Luxury is freedom of mind. Independence. ― Karl Lagerfeld
- Fashion is an instant language. ― Miuccia Prada
- Fashions fade, style is eternal. ― Yves Saint Laurent
- Fashion you can buy, but style you possess. ― Iris Apfel
- To conform is to give in. ― Jean Paul Gaultier
- If you look good magnified, you are set to go. ― Tom Ford
- Trendy is the last stage before tacky. ― Karl Lagerfeld
- You can have anything you want in life if you dress for it. ― Edith Head
- Dress like you've made something of yourself, even if you haven't. ― Unknown
- Style is art, and fashion is everything. ― Steven Cuoco
- Simple, stylish and savage. ― Caroline Peckham
- You can never be overdressed or overeducated. ― Oscar Wilde
- Dress like you own the bank. Not like you need a loan from it. ― Louis Raphael
- Fashion is in the sky, in the street. Fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening. ― Coco Chanel
What makes a man look stylish?
A stylish man is someone who knows how to combine confidence, personal expression, and thoughtful details to create a look that feels both authentic and polished.
Fashion quotes for men are insights from icons in the field, such as designers. Through their words, these icons remind men that enduring style represents individuality and authenticity.
Legit.ng has published an article listing inspirational quotes for men. Men hold key roles in society, drawing various responsibilities and expectations from different people.
What can you say to motivate a man? Like all human beings, men need to feel motivated and connected to a higher sense of purpose. This is a compilation of words of encouragement to help men realise their potential in the face of adversity.
