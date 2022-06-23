100+ heart-touching birthday quotes for son from mom and dad

Is your son turning a year older? As a parent, your son’s birthday is a special day for him. Celebrating your son's birthday shows that no matter how old he gets, you still hold him dear and your love for him has not faded even a bit. Thus, finding heart-touching birthday quotes for your son to mark the day would show the magnitude of your love for him.

Photo: pexels.com, @ekaterinabolovtsova (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Every parent's happiness is seeing their kids grow to become successful adults. As your son celebrates his birthday, besides the gifts he expects to receive, hearing from you would be an even more excellent gift. Find a list of heartfelt birthday wishes to your son that you can use to express your love for him on his special day.

Birthday wishes for a son from mom and dad

It does not matter how old your son is because he remains your child and the love never dies. As your child marks his birthday, you can send him any of these wishes to remind him of your undying love for him.

Happy birthday, son! Mum and dad love you. Today is your day, and therefore, have fun!

It has been years since you came into our lives and brightened everything, but it seems like time flies when we are with someone as amazing as you. I hope you continue to illuminate our life with your radiant smile forever. Enjoy your day.

Today, you have turned from a curious child to a mischievous boy. Tomorrow, you might become a great man. But for us, you will always be our little son. We wish you a happy birthday.

I can’t guess if you will become a firefighter, an astronaut or a football star, but I know you are an exceptional boy. Have lots of fun on your birthday.

We are always proud of you, and our blessings and support are always with you. May God bless all your desires in life. Happy birthday, son. Enjoy your special day.

We may have given you many birthdays presents over the years, but they don’t compare to the joy you’ve given us just by being you.

We’re fortunate to have a son like you. You have always been a beacon of light for this family.

We’ve watched you grow into a man. May the years ahead continue to exceed your expectations!

Miracles happen to one in a billion. But we never thought we would be among the lucky ones until we have you, our beloved son. Wonderful Birthday!

We thank our lucky stars that you came into our life. You are the sweetest boy ever. Happy birthday, son!

You’re the ray of light in our entire family. Happy birthday to my beloved son!

Today should be a national holiday because a king was born on this day!

You are the best son a parent could ever hope for.

You mean everything to us. We wish you a happy and memorable day!

Thank you for always making us proud. Happy birthday, son!

Roses are red, and candies are sweet, but having you as a son cannot be beaten.

You have left the little boy behind and become a confident, kind, caring man. I’m so proud of you.

You deserve all these, our dear son: endless love, undivided attention, eternal pampering, everlasting affection, and care. Stay happy, and enjoy this day.

Happy birthday to the biggest gift and joy in our life! There’s no limit to how much we adore you.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Heart-touching birthday quotes for a son from a mom

Undoubtedly, mothers share a special bond with their sons. When your son marks his birthday, you are reminded of the day the child was born, making the day special for both of you. Here are a few blessing birthday wishes for your son to write on his card.

Photo: pexels.com, @felixadams (modified by author)

Source: UGC

No matter how old you get, you’ll be my little prince. I hope you have a truly wonderful birthday.

My birthday wish is that each year brings you more wisdom, dreams, laughter, and wishes.

A son is a love that lasts forever. I will always love you, sweetheart.

You changed the world immediately after you entered. Time flies fast, and you have become stronger and bigger, but you will always be my baby.

Words are not enough to express how great I feel to have you as my son. I love you. You make my life different and complete.

You snuggled right into my heart when they placed you in my arms. Have a fantastic baby boy!

It is a mother’s day every day for me because you are my son. Happy birthday.

The perfect recipe for your year ahead should be 20 percent love mixed with 30 percent luck. Add on top 20 percent courage and garnish it with 30 percent health. Say cheers to life, and have a happy birthday!

I hope that this year your birthday is the beginning of an unforgettable journey that will lead you to an even more amazing future. Remember always to continue to wish and dream.

Do you know why my life is joyous and stress-free? It’s you, son. You never let the problems reach us. I am utterly blessed to have you as my son.

You are the biggest blessing of my life by leaps and bounds. You are the happiness and laughter of this family.

I wish for God to give you wings so you can fly high and reach your dreams.

There will come a point in your life where you will seem confused about the future. But, trust me, my child, that we will always be there beside you, in good times or bad.

No matter your age, I will love you infinitely. I’m so grateful to God that He chose me to be your mother.

You're my heart outside of my body. I hold you near and dear today and always.

As long as you remember that every birthday is a gift, you’ll never fear getting older.

I became a mother on this day, and I thank you for coming into my life and giving me fulfilment. Happy birthday, my prince!

Each year on your birthday, I think of the moment I first heard you cry. It was the most beautiful moment of my life.

Birthday wishes for a son from a father

Fathers play an integral role in nurturing a baby boy to become a responsible gentleman. While the focus is on the birthday celebrant, the father must not be forgotten. Here are cool happy birthday wishes for a son from a dad one can share on that day.

Photo: pexels.com, @venessaloring (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wherever life takes you, I will always be there to support you. Have a lovely day.

I used to be your hero when you were little, but now you've become mine. I can't believe how much you've grown in the last few years. You've become an intelligent, strong, and brave young man I admire.

You have made fatherhood the best experience of my life. I am truly blessed to have a son like you who enriches my life with his endless love and affection.

Every father secretly wishes that his son grows taller and wiser than him. Congratulations - at least you've grown taller!

Being a parent is never easy, but loving a son as precious as you are is never difficult. You bring endless wonder and love into my life.

You are loved for the boy you are, the man you will become, and the precious son you will always be.

Like the changing leaves of fall, my little boy is now a man.

No matter how busy I am, you are my number one priority. May you keep shining every single day and be blessed all the year.

Hey champ, on this day, I want you to know that you are the most valuable person in my life.

Dear son, you are the only reason that makes life worth living and looking back on with a smile.

Your birthday reminds me of how mature you are and how equipped you are to face the world on your own. You'll always remain my dear little boy.

It is amazing how fast a year has gone by. You continue to grow, learn, and amaze me. Another year of happy times with you in my life promises to be even better.

Life is filled with surprises. Of all the surprises, you were the most unexpected. Happy birthday.

I have often scolded or acted cold or strict towards you, but this is not who I am. All I want for you is the best.

A son is a precious gift to every parent. A son is a blessing for every family. A son is a brother to all his siblings. You're amazing at playing all these roles.

Words are simply not enough to express how amazing I feel to have you as my son. I love you. You make my life complete.

Happy birthday, son! Congratulations on another trip around the sun.

Birthday wishes for an adult son

Your grown-up son is still your child, and as he celebrates his birthday, you should be part of it. Here are different ways of wishing your adult son a happy birthday.

Photo: pexels.com, @anylane (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I may not have much, but I have all I could want in you, my son, so know that as your mother, I will always be grateful to share another birthday with you.

Bringing you up has been one of the most straightforward tasks I’ve ever undertaken. You can easily govern yourself if you are a country. Have a lovely one, sweetheart.

My dear son, I wish you a very happy birthday. Thank you for giving me all of life’s pleasures. I always wish you health and happiness. Remember, keep all the virtues of a good man I have always taught you.

Fathers perceive their sons as reflections of themselves, but I see a much better man in you. Happy birthday, son.

I’m proud of the man you’ve grown into; this day reminds me of your birth, which was a wonderful occasion.

I wish you the courage and determination to achieve your goals and go for the stars on your special day!

I will never let my love for you fade away. My life revolves around you. To see you always happy is the very purpose of my existence.

Happy birthday, my sweet son. Nothing is more satisfying than succeeding in life with flying colours.

You might have outgrown my lap but never my heart. You are always in my every heartbeat. Love you endlessly.

I may have yelled at you or hit you hard, but it was necessary since you had to start strong. Today, I confess to you that I love you. Have a great day, son!

We might not be the perfect parents, but we certainly have a perfect son. We wish you an awesome day.

To a son who continues to bring us happy memories each day, here’s to happy memories on this, your birthday.

Watching you grow into a young man has been the highlight of my life, now let’s enjoy some cake, presents and a lot of partying.

I used to wish I could stop the clock when you were just a little boy, holding my hand. But seeing how you turned into a fine man, all I wish is for you to reach your dreams in life.

Being a father is challenging as well as rewarding. I want you to know how much I appreciate you on this special day, son.

Loving you is my greatest joy because you make it so easy! Have a fabulous dear son.

You are one step closer to having wrinkles on your face. It’s time to welcome those grey hair! You’ve got this. Have a great year ahead.

Long-distance birthday wishes for your son

Couldn’t make it to your son’s birthday celebration? Well, it is understandable since most families live apart. However, you can show your son that you have him at heart on his special day by sending any of the following birthday quotes.

Photo: pexels.com, @rfstudio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Distance is nothing when it comes to matters of the heart. You are my son, and that’s the most important thing. Enjoy this lovely day.

Despite the long distance between us, we can’t stop communicating on a daily basis. I can’t wait to celebrate many more years of being your mother.

Regardless of the distance between us, we still keep communicating. The thing is, I can’t do without you, and I’m happy it’s the same with you. On your birthday, I wish you a long and happy life ahead.

You are doing very well for yourself. You have succeeded in taking this family’s name to the world. I’m just proud to have you in my life. Continue to bring me more proud moments.

It will be all fun in this family because it’s your birthday today. You have been good to everyone, and the least we can do is celebrate you even in your absence.

A son is a forever friend, handpicked by God for you. God has given me an incredible gift. Have a wonderful day.

I’m the proudest parent alive, not because of my wealth, but because I have a son who is everything to me. Have a beautiful day.

We may not see often, but I’m sure you know how precious you are to me. I’m lucky to have you as my son, and I can’t wait for great things to start happening in your life.

This day always comes with good vibes, but your absence makes everything boring today. How do I just celebrate without you here? May you have a wonderful year ahead.

You have no idea how much I miss you. I miss our late-night talks and riddles. You’re a great guy; there’s no greater feeling than seeing you do well for yourself.

I'll always be beside you no matter how big, or far you get.

You have never failed to make us proud and happy. I hope this beautiful day brings you the same happy moments as well.

Funny birthday wishes for your son

Birthdays are always happy times shared with family and friends. Such celebrations provide the perfect chance for everyone to make fun of the birthday boy, and as a parent, you are not left out.

Photo: pexels.com, @augustderichelieu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Happy birthday to my son, stars and moon! Having you in my life is the secret to my happiness.

Though you are too old for a room in our house, you will always have a special place in our hearts.

Happy birthday, little man! You’re getting so big, and we cannot wait to see what life has in store for you.

God sent the master of mischief into our life on this special day, wishing you a birthday full of mischief.

Happy birthday to the king of sons! From your servants, mum and dad.

I spent 3 hours searching the internet for the perfect birthday message for you, and then I gave up. Have a blast today.

Son, you are the world’s greatest TV watcher, mess-generator, game player and fridge raider! Still, you are my golden boy. Happy birthday, dear!

The sitcom of our life became a blockbuster hit after you came in a supporting role and later took over as the lead. Celebrate this day, son.

You have always wanted us to treat you as an adult, so we decided to grant your wish on this day. The cleaning and chores are all yours this year. You’re welcome!

They say that love is all you need. So I didn’t get you a present this time. I love you! Happy birthday, son!

If we hatched out of eggs like birds instead of being born, we’d have to tell people happy hatch day!

Today’s the only day breakfast, lunch, and dinner will consist of cupcakes, cake and candy. Happy birthday, son!

May all your birthday wishes come true - except for the illegal ones!

Dear son, may you marry soon and get a baby boy precisely like you so you can understand the pain of having a notorious and feral son. Anyway, have a cool birthday celebration with your friends.

Did you know that there are some important people on your birthday? We don’t mean you, but us. You wouldn’t be having a birthday if it wasn’t for us.

You are getting taller and taller with each birthday. Thank God you are showing at least some sign of growing up. Happy birthday, son.

To my son, I wish you a very happy birthday! Every year as you grow older, I thank God I don’t have to babysit you anymore. Have a fantastic day.

You may be growing up and getting out of your teens, but for me, I am still going to take you as a three-year-old and scold you every step of the day! Happy birthday to my beautiful son. I love you.

Your son’s birthday is one of your best days as a parent. However, finding the right words to express your happiness might be challenging at times. With the above heart-touching birthday quotes for your son, you will be sure to light up his day.

READ ALSO: Great 50th birthday gift ideas for the men and women in your life

Legit.ng recently published an article about birthday gift ideas for men and women celebrating their 50th birthday. Gifts are symbolic, especially when one is celebrating their 50th birthday. So what unique gift ideas do you have to make their big day memorable?

You must not necessarily spend much money on buying the best gift. All you have to do is think of a present to show how much you cherish them. And this article will ease the tedious task of picking the best gift for a person celebrating their 50th birthday.

Source: Legit.ng