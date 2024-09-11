50 best Henry Ford's quotes on learning, success and money

Henry Ford was an American industrialist and inventor. He is popularly known as the founder of Ford Motor Company. He invented the first car that middle-class Americans could purchase. Henry Ford's quotes from his entrepreneurship knowledge are now a great inspiration because they touch on various life aspects.

Henry Ford is the founder of Ford Motor Company. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Henry Ford was born on 30 July 1863 in Springwells Township, Wayne County, Michigan, USA. His parents were Mary Litogot and William Ford. His transformation of the automobile from a costly to an affordable mode of transformation had a tremendous effect on the landscape of the twentieth company. Quotes from Henry Ford about money, success, and learning will motivate you.

Best Henry Ford's quotes on success

Henry Ford gained immense fame for inventing several vintage vehicles, most famously the Model T automobile. Check out some of the best quotes from the entrepreneur that will inspire you.

Failure is simply the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently.

Hard knocks have a place and value, but hard thinking goes farther in less time.

The short successes that can be gained in a brief time and without difficulty are not worth much.

You say I started out with practically nothing, but that isn’t correct. We all start with all there is; it’s how we use it that makes things possible.

If you think you can do a thing or think you can't do a thing, you're right.

When everything seems to be going against you, remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.

One needs to be successful in the conventional way to learn just how far away from success it may be.

If the people really set their minds on anything it is impossible to prevent their getting what they want.

Thinking is the hardest work there is, which is probably the reason why so few engage in it.

It has been my observation that most people get ahead during the time that others waste.

Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.

Nothing is particularly hard if you divide it into small jobs.

If there is any one secret of success, it lies in the ability to get the other person's point of view and see things from that person's angle as well as from your own.

One of the greatest discoveries a man makes, one of his great surprises, is to find he can do what he was afraid he couldn’t do.

The whole secret of a successful life is to find out what is one’s destiny to do, and then do it.

An imitation may be quite successful in its own way, but imitation can never be Success. Success is a first-hand creation.

The best way is always the simplest. The attics of the world are cluttered up with complicated failures.

Vision without execution is just a hallucination.

There is joy in work. There is no happiness except in the realization that we have accomplished something.

To do more for the world than the world does for you – that is success.

I do not believe that material accumulation is the whole of success, and on the other hand I do not believe that true success ever excludes a sufficient possession of wealth—but wealth as a means, not as an end.

There is no man living who isn’t capable of doing more than he thinks he can do.

We don’t want tradition. We want to live in the present, and the only history that is worth a tinker’s dam is the history we make today.

Henry Ford's quotes about money

Henry Ford's quotes about money will boost your morale and make you more daring in life. Photo: Hulton Archive (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

These amazing quotes from the industrialist about money will surely boost your morale and make you more daring in life. Have a look.

A business absolutely devoted to service will have only one worry about profits. They will be embarrassingly large.

HelpTime and money spent in helping men to do more for themselves is far better than mere giving.

Money is like an arm or leg – use it or lose it.

Nothing can be made except by makers; nothing can be managed except by managers. Money cannot make anything, and money cannot manage anything.

The highest use of capital is not to make more money but to make money do more for the betterment of life.

No government can guarantee security. It can only tax production, distribution and service and gradually crush the power to pay taxes. That settles nothing. It only uses up the gains of the past and postpones the developments of the future.

The man who will use his skill and constructive imagination to see how much he can give for a dollar instead of how little he can give for a dollar is bound to succeed.

Of course, it is not the employer who pays wages. He only handles the money. It is the product that pays wages and it is the management that arranges the production so that the product may pay the wages.

A business that makes nothing but money is a poor business.

Capital punishment is as fundamentally wrong as a cure for crime as charity is wrong as a cure for poverty.

A man given to pride is usually proud of the wrong thing.

Two classes of people lose money; those who are too weak to guard what they have; those who win money by trick. They both lose in the end.

Competition is the keen cutting edge of business, always shaving away at costs.

A market is never saturated with a good product, but it is very quickly saturated with a bad one.

If money is your hope for independence, you will never have it. The only real security that a man will have in this world is a reserve of knowledge, experience, and ability.

Wealth, like happiness, is never attained when sought after directly. It comes as a by-product of providing a useful service.

Henry Ford's quotes on learning

Education is a powerful development driver and vital for reducing poverty. Photo: Bettmann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Education is a powerful development driver and vital for reducing poverty. Check out some of Henry Ford's sayings on learning.

Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.

Education is preeminently a matter of quality, not amount.

That man is best educated who knows the greatest number of things that are so and who can do the greatest number of things to help and heal the world.

The only real mistake is the one from which we learn nothing.

I am looking for a lot of men who have an infinite capacity to not know what can't be done.

Any man can learn anything he will, but no man can teach except to those who want to learn.

Even a mistake may turn out to be the one thing necessary for a worthwhile achievement.

You can't learn in school what the world is going to do next year.

The object of education is not to fill a man's mind with facts; it is to teach him how to use his mind in thinking.

If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.

Failure is only the opportunity to begin again, only this time more wisely.

What did Henry Ford say about quality?

The founder of Ford Motor Company had several sayings about quality, one of which is, "Quality means doing the right thing when no one is looking."

What was Henry Ford's most famous quote?

The American inventor has many famous quotes, one of which is, "Whether you think you can, or you think you can't—you're right."

What did Henry Ford say about the experience?

The American entrepreneur has several great sayings regarding experience. For instance:

Life is a series of experiences, each one of which makes us bigger, even though sometimes it is hard to realise this. For the world was built to develop character, and we must learn that the setbacks and griefs which we endure help us in our marching onward.

We are here for experience, and experience is a preparation to know the Truth when we meet it.

Experience is the harvest of life, and every harvest is the result of a sowing. The experience which young people must crave is that of success in some service for which they are naturally fitted.

Henry Ford's quotes touch on various aspects of life. He was a popular figure in the manufacturing industry, and his quotes inspire many who want to be like him. Hopefully, the quotes above have inspired you to continue working towards your life desires.

