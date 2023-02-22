75+ my son is my strength quotes to help you express your feelings

Sons are a source of joy and strength for their parents. Every moment and phase of life with them is magical. Sons also ensure a continuation of a generation and grow up to become heads of the households. Letting your son know how much he means to you is crucial. And "my son is my strength" quotes will help you express your feelings.

The bond between a son and his parents is exceptional, and expressing your love and support to him is essential. "My son is my strength" quotes are great to share with your son so he can feel appreciated and acknowledged. These quotes will help you put your love for him in words.

"My son is my strength" quotes

A son is one of life's most critical emotional pillars to a parent. It is great to let him know how much you appreciate him. Here is a list of quotes to make your son feel loved.

The best love in the world is the love of a man. The love of a man who came from your womb, the love of your son! — C.JoyBell C

My son, you are such an amazing man, and I'm so proud of the incredible way that you are growing up. Even at such a young age, you are full of wisdom, kindness, compassion, and courage.

I have a son who is my heart. A wonderful young man, daring and loving and strong and kind. — Maya Angelou

My son is more precious to me than all the treasure in the world.

If my son is happy, then I am happy. — Chris Paul

Seeing my son happy is one of the best feelings in the world.

My son's the most precious thing to me; he's changed me from selfish to selfless. — Ricardo Antonio Chavira

You don't raise heroes; you raise sons. And if you treat them like sons, they'll turn out to be heroes, even if it's just in your own eyes. — Wally Schirra

My son is so much more than I could ever have imagined. Every day he makes my world better.

The moment that little bundle of pink, squirming flesh slips into our arms, love touches us. We feel it, not just in our hearts but also in our skin. He is there. Our son. — Meg Meeker

Of course, my son has been the centre of my life and will always be the centre of my love. When he was young, I was the rock in his life. Now that I am old, he is the rock in my life.

The most important mark I will leave on this world is my son. — Sarah Shahi

My love for you is like an invisible elastic band. No matter how far you go, we are connected.

Until you have a son of your own, you will never know what that means. You will never know the joy beyond joy, the love beyond feeling that resonates in a father's heart as he looks upon his son. — Kent Nerburn

I haven't been a perfect person, but the one thing I will never regret is bringing you into this world.

An enduring tenderness in a mother's love for a son transcends all other affections of the heart.

To wake up to my son saying mama, mama!' It's the best sound ever. —Miranda Kerr

I live for my sons. I would be lost without them. — Princess Diana

Mothers are inscrutable beings to their sons, always.

The best way for a woman to get away from her problems is to see her son's smile.

Proud "my son is my strength" quotes

The best gift a parent can get from a son is to make them proud. This is more so if he turns out to be everything a parent wished for. Below are inspiring quotes to express your pride for your son.

Raising boys has made me a more generous woman than I really am. — Mary Kay Blakely

I may have given my son the gift of life, but he gave me a reason to live.

You're the most brilliant son ever. I have lost count of how many times you've made me proud.

I'm so blessed to have a son like you. I love you.

One of the greatest gifts I have ever gotten is my son.

I want my son to become aware that he is in charge of his choices, and it's good to make thoughtful choices. — Karen Salmansohn

No matter what, I want my son to know that he was wished for and prayed for and that he is forever loved.

I pride myself on finding balance. I love making music, and I love raising my boys. I find time to make both a priority.

The years will rush by, and one day you will be watching your son as a man and feeling incredibly proud that he is caring, safe, making a contribution, and hopefully going far beyond you in the scope of his life. — Steve Biddulph

What an honour it is watching your son grow into a kind, loving, and thoughtful man.

Sometimes when I need a miracle, I look into my son's eyes and realize I already have one.

I love my son and am proud of my son. — Robert H. Schuller

Yesterday my little boy, today, my friend, and forever my son.

When you were a toddler, you made me smile. When you were a teenager, you made me worry. But now you are a man, and my son, I am so proud of you and all your accomplishments! — Catherine Pulsifier

To my son, what an honour it has been to raise you! I am so proud of the man you have become.

I can't even describe how lucky I feel to have a son like you.

My son is the best gift I have ever received. He is the sunshine in my day. The joy in my soul. And the love of my life.

I may not be perfect, but when I look at my son, I know I got something perfectly right in my life.

You have been the light that keeps me going in a world of troubles and sorrow.

It makes me so proud knowing that you are my son.

"My son is my world" quotes

Sons are a special gift from God, bringing so much joy into their parents' lives. Here are some amazing my son saved me quotes to celebrate your relationship with your son.

Son, all the ups and downs in my life were written off and forgotten on the day you were born.

Your son will only hold your hand for a little while but will hold your heart for a lifetime.

You're my son, my moon and my stars.

Son, just like the sun, you're the centre of my solar system.

Having a child makes you realize the importance of life narcissism goes out of the window. Heaven on earth is looking at my little boy. The minute he was born, I knew I'd be okay if I never did anything other than being a mom. — Jenny McCarthy

My children are my world; they are the reason I live and breathe.

My son is the best thing in my life. I love him with all my heart.

A son is more than a forever friend. He is a joy to the heart and love without end.

Sons may grow into men and grow out of their toys, but in the hearts of mothers, they are still their little boys.

All my life's trouble disappears when I see my son smile.

If I have a monument in this world, it is my son. — Maya Angelou

Sons are the anchors of a mother's life. — Sophocles

You are my beautiful life's work.

I'm so happy you're my son because when I look at you, I see all the things I'm proudest of. You've always been, and will always be, my favourite person worldwide. My love for you is endless, and I am genuinely grateful to be your mother.

"My son is my everything" quotes

One of the most incredible experiences you can have in life is having a son. Here are some quotes to send to your son if you feel blessed.

Son, I love you so much. You mean more to me than anything in the world. You're my best friend, and I couldn't live without you. You are in my thoughts every day.

My son is beyond special to me. He is my pride, my love, and my everything.

My son means everything to me. I am so proud of the young man you have become. You have given me great joy and will continue to make me proud. I love you, son.

You're always smiling and laughing no matter how much I scold you. Even when things get tough, you find the positive, and it makes me very proud to be your father.

To my favourite little man who means the world to me, I love you so much. You are growing up way too fast, and I will cherish every second I get with you. Be yourself, my little man, and be kind to everyone you meet.

Though the world is tough, it is how much I love my kids that keep me going in this life.

You are my world. I love you so much, son. I could never go a day without thinking about you. I love you for who you are, and I am proud of what you will become.

You're not just my son. You're my reason for living, the love of my life, and the king of my heart. I love you, my dearest son!

There is no one in this world that I love more than my very own kids, who makes me happy.

You've been a blessing from the start; I love you, my son, with all my heart.

"My son is my life" quotes

Having a son can feel life a second chance in life. As you thank God for giving you a son, share the below my son is my life quotes.

You've always been my hero. I will protect you from anything and everything, no matter the cost. You mean everything to me. I love you so much.

Dear son, you mean the world to me. You are my everything. I couldn't have asked for a better son. I love you so much.

Having a son has given me a sense of strength and courage that I never knew I had.

My heart melts every morning when I wake up and see your face. You are the light in my life and the reason I get up in the morning. I hope you know how much love you mean to me.

Son, you mean everything to me. I love you so much. You are the joy of my life, now and forever. Love your daddy.

My son means everything to me. He is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me, and I thank God daily for bringing him into my life.

Dear son, you mean everything to me. You are growing up to be such an amazing little man. I can't wait to see what you will accomplish throughout your life.

You mean everything to me. You are going to be the most amazing man someday. You deserve all the best things in life, and I will do anything in return.

I've learned that it is not what I have in my life but who I have in my life that counts.

You have taught me so many things, and I am grateful. I know that you would do anything for me when you are older. I love you, son.

Always my son, forever my friend. My son will always be the miracle that makes my life complete.

My son is super awesome, and I am lucky because I get to be his mother.

There is no greater bond and source of strength than a parent and their son. Sons are not only a source of joy and pride, but they provide much-needed security as they grow up. If you are lucky to have a son, acknowledging and appreciating him is crucial. The above, "my son is my strength" quotes will help you to express your love and appreciation to him.

