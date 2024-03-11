100+ timeless football quotes from your favourite stars

Football is among the most watched sport on earth. Many legendary athletes have learned plenty of life wisdom throughout their days on the pitch, which they gladly share with their fans. Check out these meaningful football quotes by the best players of all time.

Football fans are in almost every part of the globe as the sport is entertaining and has a broad fan base. Athletes may have a hard time motivating themselves to train their skills. It is where timeless football quotes come in.

Sometimes, you need a little motivation to tackle that seemingly impossible task. Who is better to turn to in search of inspiration than footballers? Here are some motivational quotes from the famous footballers.

The Enemy of the best is the good. If you’re always settling with what’s good, you’ll never be the best. — Jerry Rice

I just hate losing, and that gives you an extra determination to work harder. — Wayne Rooney

We would accomplish many more things if we did not think of them as impossible. - Vince Lombardi

When people succeed, it is because of hard work. Luck has nothing to do with success. — Diego Maradona

If you want to win, do the ordinary things better than anyone else does them day in and day out. — Chuck Noll

I once cried because I had no shoes to play soccer, but one day, I met a man who had no feet. — Zinedine Zidane

You have to perform at a consistently higher level than others. That’s the mark of a true professional. — Joe Paterno

I don’t have time for hobbies. At the end of the day, I treat my job as a hobby. It’s something I love doing. — David Beckham

There is no pressure when you are making a dream come true. — Neymar

Pressure is something you feel when you don’t know what the hell you’re doing. — Peyton Manning

You have to fight to reach your dream. You have to sacrifice and work hard for it. — Lionel Messi

Leadership is a matter of having people look at you and gain confidence. If you’re in control, they’re in control. — Tom Landry

No matter the circumstances you may be going through, just push through it. — Ray Lewis

The best part of it for me is the idea that this group of young men, who came together and believed in themselves, bought the team concept completely, took the names off the back of the jerseys, checked the egos at the door. — Tom Coughlin

If you do the bare minimum, expect the bare minimum results. You want to be great; work to be great. — J.J. Watt

When you’ve got something to prove, there’s nothing greater than a challenge. — Terry Bradshaw

Self-praise is for losers. Be a winner. Stand for something. Always have class, and be humble. —John Madden

If my mother put on a helmet and shoulder pads and a uniform that wasn’t the same as the one I was wearing, I’d run over her if she was in my way. And I love my mother. — Bo Jackson

You fail all the time, but you aren’t a failure until you start blaming someone else. — Bum Phillips

Being a champion has nothing to do with sports; it's a mindset. A skill of looking at challenges that seem impossible and rising up to overcome. — Jeremy Coates

Aim for the sky, and you’ll reach the ceiling. Aim for the ceiling, and you’ll stay on the floor. — Bill Shankly

To me, football is so much about mental toughness, it’s digging deep, it’s doing whatever you need to do to help a team win and that comes in a lot of shapes and forms. — Tom Brady

Success isn’t measured by money or power or social rank. Success is measured by your discipline and inner peace. — Mike Ditka

If you don’t believe you’re the best, then you will never achieve all that you are capable of. — Cristiano Ronaldo

Sometimes, you might feel hopeless and lack the will to push on. Inspiration goes a long way in providing the ability to pursue what's best for you. Below are some of the short football quotes.

No one ever drowned in sweat. — Lou Holtz

You can’t win together if you don’t work together. — Joe Paterno

You need 1 yard. Run the ball. Run the ball! — Richard Sherman

Today, I will do what others won’t, so tomorrow I can accomplish what others can’t. — Jerry Rice

Stay hungry, remain humble, and get better today. — Pete Carroll

Rain, sleet, or snow. The Eagles train to go. — Jalen Hurts

A champion is simply someone who did not give up when they wanted to. — Tom Landry

Effort will never be questioned. — Jalen Hurts

When you don’t give up, you cannot fail. — Adrian Peterson

Excuses are the tools of the incompetent. — Mike Tomlin

Shut your mouth and know your role. — Travis Kelce

Everyone has the fire, but the champions know when to ignite the spark. — Amit Ray

As long as I have my legs and commitment to the team, then I’ll keep playing. — Aaron Rodgers

I may win, and I may lose, but I will never be defeated. — Emmitt Smith

Trust that you can get back up and not give in. Ever. — Patrick Willis

Success isn’t owned, it’s leased. And the rent is due every day. — J.J. Watt

There is no substitute for work. — Vince Lombardi

To the young: work, work, work, and then work some more. — Ed Reed

Do you know my favorite part about the game is? The opportunity to play. — Mike Singletary

Make sure when anyone tackles you, he remembers how much it hurts. — Jim Brown

Football is a game of controlled anger. It is a game of retribution. It’s about will. — Brian Dawkins

The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary. — Vince Lombardi

Set your goals high, and don't stop till you get there. — Bo Jackson

These top 10 football quotes come in handy in conveying wisdom, advice or a moral lesson. Here are some of the best quotes from footballers.

Football is like war. It's about taking territory. — Condoleezza Rice

You cannot make progress with excuses. — Cam Newton

Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I assure you, it's much more serious than that. — Bill Shankly

Stay focused. Your start does not determine how you’re going to finish. — Herm Edwards

The best decisions aren't made with your mind, but with your instincts. — Lionel Messi

Winning isn’t getting ahead of others. It’s getting ahead of yourself. — Roger Staubach

Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes, and at the end, the Germans always win. — Gary Lineker

The only discipline that lasts is self-discipline. — Bum Phillips

The supreme quality of leadership is unquestionably integrity. Without it, no real success is possible, no matter whether it is on a section gang, on a football field, in an army, or in an office. — Dwight D. Eisenhower

You can't be a real country unless you have a beer and an airline. It helps if you have some kind of a football team or some nuclear weapons, but at the very least, you need a beer. — Frank Zappa

Life has a way of bringing people down to their knees through its constant struggle. These football quotes by players will inspire you to see the world through a lens of wonder and savour the sweetness that can be found even amid challenges.

I learned all about life with a ball at my feet. — Ronaldinho

Every experience, good or bad, you have to learn from. — Patrick Mahomes

There are people for whom Rangers is their entire way of life.

Life is ten per cent what happens to you and ninety per cent how you respond to it. — Lou Holtz

Football, like life, is filled with ups and downs, and the most important thing is to keep moving forward and never give up. — Diego Maradona

I’ve never played for a draw in my life. — Alex Ferguson

I love football. Football is my life. — Wayne Rooney

They say I couldn’t play football, I was too small. They say I couldn’t play basketball, I wasn’t tall. They say I couldn’t play baseball at all, and now, every day of my life, I ball. — Lil Wayne

It’s not whether you get knocked down; it’s whether you get up. — Vince Lombardi

Some of the best football captions come from quotes by great athletes and historical icons. You can tell everyone how lively the game is through football captions on Instagram.

If something stands between you and your success, move it. Never be denied. – Dwayne Johnson

You should never stay at the same level. Always push yourself to the next. – Martinelli Dimzon

Number one is just to gain a passion for running. To love the morning, the trail, and the pace on the track. And if some kid gets good at it, that's cool too. – Pat Tyson

Persistence can change failure into extraordinary achievement. – Marv Levy

It’s not the will to win that matters. Everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters. – Paul Bryant

Champions keep playing until they get it right. – Billie Jean King

You’ve got to be confident when you’re competing. You’ve got to be a beast. – Gabby Douglas

It’s going to be a journey. It’s not a sprint to get in shape. – Kerri Walsh Jennings

Passion first, and everything will fall into place. – Holly Holm

If you fail to prepare, you’re prepared to fail. – Mark Spitz

You win some, you lose some, and some get rained out, but you gotta suit up for them all. – J. Askenberg

Always work hard, never give up, and fight until the end because it’s never really over until the whistle blows. – Alex Morgan

The only one who can tell you you can't win is you, and you don't have to listen. – Jessica

Winners never quit, and quitters never win. – Vince Lombardi

Every time I step on the field, I'm going to give my whole heart regardless of the score. – Tim Tebow

You were born to be a player. You were meant to be here. This moment is yours. – Herb Brooks

In a growth mindset, challenges are exciting rather than threatening. So rather than thinking, oh, I’m going to reveal my weaknesses, you say, wow, here’s a chance to grow. – Carol Dweck

If you want to be happy, set a goal that commands your thoughts, liberates your energy, and inspires your hopes. – Andrew Carnegie

I’ve learned that something constructive comes from every defeat. – Tom Landry

Continuous effort, not strength or intelligence, is the key to unlocking our potential. – Liane Cardes

I became a good pitcher when I stopped trying to make them miss the ball and started trying to make them hit it. – Sandy Koufax

I don’t want to be the next Michael Jordan. I only want to be Kobe Bryant. – Kobe Bryant

Just believe in yourself. Even if you don’t pretend that you do, and at some point, you will. – Venus Williams

The difference between the impossible and the possible lies in a person’s determination. – Tommy Lasorda

Do you know what my favourite part of the game is? The opportunity to play. – Mike Singletary

Being nervous is not something you should be ashamed of. Being nervous means, you care, and you really want to do well. – Paula Creamer

One man can be a crucial ingredient in a team, but one man cannot make the team. – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

I hated every minute of training, but I said, don't quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion. – Muhammad Ali

They say discipline, dedication, and respect are key factors, but patience is an essential virtue! - Ria Ramnarine Don’t be afraid of failure. This is the way to succeed. – LeBron James

Every soccer quote that has been recited to date plays a significant role in bringing out the best in someone, whether motivating or inspiring. Here are some quotes that help express the love of football.

I love football; football is my life. — Wayne Rooney

Never stop being YOU. I am out to be the best ME I can be. Do what you LOVE, and you will be badass. — Terry Crews

I love football, I've never really taken an interest in anything else. — Wayne Rooney

I've always just loved to play football, even if it was street football, like razzle-dazzle. — Randy Moss

I love football, and I love winning, and when things aren't going right, I get annoyed. — David Beckham

I have the chance to do for a living what I like the most in life, and that's playing football. I can make people happy and enjoy myself at the same time. — Ronaldinho

I love football, so when I finish playing, I would like to still be involved in it somehow and a ­manager would be my first choice. — Wayne Rooney

I love football. I think it is the most wonderful game in the world and I despise to lose. — Woody Hayes

I love football. I really love football; as far as I'm concerned, it's the second-best thing in the world. — Joe Namath

I love football and beer and have a normal girlfriend. — Josh Duhamel

Football quotes are viewed with great importance amongst sports fans. These quotes from great footballers have enough potential to motivate aspiring players, enthusiasts, and fans.

