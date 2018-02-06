100 inspirational birthday quotes for myself with pictures

A person’s birthday is typically one of the best and most important days in their year. The day reminds one of the grace, blessings, and happiness that have been extended to them throughout their life. While one’s friends, family, and colleagues usually send birthday wishes, it is also nice to wish yourself a happy birthday once your special day comes around. “What are some amazing inspirational birthday quotes for myself?” If this question is on your mind, this guide has you covered.

A birthday cake and candles. Photo: pixabay.com, @Pexels

Source: UGC

You can wish yourself a happy birthday on numerous platforms nowadays. The most common are WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. How do you choose the perfect words to say?

The best inspirational birthday quotes for myself

Here are some excellent inspirational birthday messages to myself.

Short inspirational birthday quotes for myself

Birthday present wrappers. Photo: pixabay.com, @blickpixel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Your birthday wish does not have to be overly long for it to be perfect. Here are some perfect short b-day wishes you can write for yourself.

Birthdays stand for better days. Mine is already here—cheers to better days ahead.

Blessed b-day to me, may I live for 1001 years.

Blessed birthday to me. I have every reason to be happy on this day.

Blessed birthday to the sweet me! I am blessed and highly favoured.

Do not be shocked if I appear to be in a good dress today. It’s my special day!

Every year it feels so nice being older. There is a part of me that always shines.

Everything has been orchestrated to favour me in this new year. I wish myself a glorious born-day.

God, you have granted me health and happiness. Help me achieve all my goals in life. I dedicate all my wins to you, my Lord.

Happy b-day To Me, Myself, and I!

Happy b-day to me. I am lucky to be the best version of me there has ever been.

I am delighted to celebrate another year of my life. Blessed birthday to me!

I am going to party like crazy cause it’s my special day, HBD to me!

I am officially 21 today and much sweeter than ever. Happy b-day to me.

I am officially a year older today and much cooler than ever. HBD to me!

It is my b-day today. Happy Birthday to me, me, and me!

It’s my b-day, and I will celebrate as I will never party before. Thank you, God, for another year.

It’s my special day, a day to be happy and praise the Lord. I thank him for the gift of life.

Looking back at the things I have achieved, I can only thank God and my friends, not forgetting my family. I attribute my success to every one of you. Thank you. Happy birthday to me.

Lord, thank you for blessing me with a new year full of breakthroughs. To the most loving and kindest soul, happy b-day!

May boundless joy be my companion on my b-day today and on all the days of my life. A very happy and blessed birthday to me!

May God bring my way the good things in life. Blessed 40th birthday to me.

More money, more joy, and more smiles locate me on my birthday. God bless me always.

On my special day, I just want to wish myself pure happiness that never ends.

On my special day, I wish myself happiness and great accomplishments in the coming year.

On special days like this, I look around and see all the beautiful blessings that surround me. I’m grateful to have my loved ones around me on this day. Happy birthday to me!

On this very day, one of the greatest humans in the world was born. Happy Birthday to me!

Inspirational birthday wishes for myself on WhatsApp

A happy birthday message. Photo: pexels.com, @Craig Adderley (modified by author)

Source: UGC

WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most widely used communication platforms today. One can easily wish themselves a happy birthday through the platform’s status update feature. Here are some of the best motivational birthday wishes for self.

25 years! Wow! Happy born-day to me! I’m grateful to God for the beautiful 25 years and for everything that I have today.

With a beautiful and delicious cake, cups and cups of refreshments and good company, I have never felt more blessed. Happy born-day to me!

A genuine thank you to everyone who has made my special day so unique in their own ways. My birthday celebration wouldn’t have been this successful without every single one of you.

A year older, a year wiser. Blessed b-day to this beautiful soul. May the Lord always provide all I need in life. This is my prayer today.

Angels are on guard over my life. Here is to many more years of exploits in life and good health. Happy b-day to me!

As I observe my birthday today, I pray that God will draw me nearer to Him and fill all my days with happiness and His amazing grace.

As I turn a year older, I would like to thank all the people in my life for making it a worthwhile living. Blessed born-day to me!

As much as other people (family, friends, strangers) are important to me, the one who matters the most to me is myself. HBD to me!

At last, my new season of greatness has come. I can’t wait to explore new frontiers. Happy birthday to me.

B-days always come late but leave early. So, I just want to enjoy my day with much love.

Before the avalanche of birthday wishes would come in, let me be the first to wish myself a very wonderful born-day. God bless me.

Birthdays should be full of heart-warming messages and wishes from friends, family, and even from yourself. HBD to me!

Blessed b-day to me! I am older now but still so good and beautiful. Age doesn’t matter to me. I love myself the most.

Blessed b-day to me! I am really excited to meet the new year of my life that’s starting today.

Blessed birthday to a beautiful, smart, cool person who reminds me a lot of myself.

Growing up makes you realize the essence of living and enjoying life. I want to thank everyone who has been part of my journey. Happy born-day to me!

Growing up, everyone around me spent all their time trying to be great. I am one of the lucky ones who has always been great. Happiest born-day to me!

Happy birthday to a beautiful and strong soul. Yeah, you guessed right. It’s my birthday. I hope to have a good one.

Happy birthday to a self-willed, strong, and beautiful soul. Yes, you got it right! I am turning a year older today. HBD to me!

Happy birthday to me! There should be a national award for awesome people like me. I want to thank myself for being exceptional and accommodating.

Happy special day to me! Every year when this day comes around, I can’t help but feel blessed for having so many loved ones surrounding me.

Happy birthday to the greatest person in my life. Me!

Happy birthday to the loveliest person in the world; me! No matter how older I become, I know I’ll always be the loveliest person.

Happy birthday to the most jovial, funny, and awesome person in the world! Happy b-day to me!

Happy born-day to me! Though getting old is a must and is not in our control, being happy is mostly in our control.

Happy born-day to me. Thanks a lot, God, for giving me another year of life! The most wonderful truth is I am not getting old; I am just becoming experienced.

What are some unique birthday quotes for self?

Birthday balloons. Photo: pixabay.com, @Toma66 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for some unique and cute today is my birthday quotes? Here are some excellent options to start your special day.

Blessed b-day to the one-in-a-million jewel, a cherished ruby, and an awesome lily. I ask God to grant me success in life, happy born-day to me!

Heaven has been good to me by adding another year to my life. Happy b-day to me!

Here’s to a new phase filled with progress and positivity. I feel blessed to be alive today. Happy b-day to me!

I am a candidate of grace, an heir of the kingdom of heaven. My life is blessed, and I know it. It is a new year for me; happy b-day!

I am one of the few lucky ones who have remained phenomenal from the beginning. Happiest birthday to the incredible person I’ve become, and here’s to a great future.

I am really honoured to celebrate my birthday with all the people I love the most. I can never forget the love and affection I’ve received from them.

I am so proud of who I am. I am so happy to be me! On my 30th b-day, I pray for a long and joyful life for myself.

I celebrate myself today because I know I am special and living my life in grace and favour. Blessed birthday to myself!

I do not want to spend my entire life trying to be a great person like most people do; I am among the few who have been great since birth.

I feel deep within my heart that this special day is going to mark the beginning of a wonderful year for me.

I hope that this special day will blossom into numerous achieved goals and accomplished dreams. Blessed born-day to me.

I hope this birthday brings fulfilment and all my heart’s desires. I have worked so hard to get this far, and God has truly lived up to His promises. Happy birthday to me.

I may be old, but at least I’m alive to wish me a happy b-day! Not many people have this kind of fortune.

I pray to God that he grants me many more joyous occasions like this. It is only by his grace that I’m living this beautiful life!

I thank God for giving me another year to serve Him. Happy born-day to me!

I will be strong; I will not let any troubles in this life bring me down because it’s my b-day!

I will put a smile on my face and won’t let the troubles of life get me down because it’s my birthday today.

I’m so excited today simply because it’s my b-day. I pray for peace, prosperity, and happiness above all things. May God bless me continually.

I’m the princess of the day because today is my birthday, and I wish I could live like this forever and enjoy my life.

I’ve reached that period of my life when scrolling down to select birth year isn’t fun anymore. Happy born-day to me!

I’ve spent so many years that gave me happiness and joy in abundance. I wish the same in the coming years. Blessed born-day to me!

It feels so awesome being a year older and mature. Truly life is an experience. Happy birthday to me!

It is another year added to my life. A long journey has been through God’s sufficient grace and faithfulness. Happy birthday to me!

It is my b-day today. This year will be my best so far!

It is my birthday today! I will go out for my favourite meal and have a triple chocolate cake with ice cream. There are no calories on my born-day!

It’s a beautiful day, a day to celebrate! Wishing me, myself, and I a birthday full of joy, peace, and happiness.

Birthday write-up for myself on Facebook

Birthday candles. Photo: pixabay.com, @Pexels (modified by author)

Source: UGC

“What is an ideal birthday post to myself?” That question often comes up in numerous people’s minds whose birthdays have arrived. Here are some excellent b-day posts you can write about yourself on Facebook.

It’s always a sheer honour to look into the mirror every morning and meet someone as amazing as me! So happy born-day to that amazing person!

My being alive and healthy today is because of none other than the almighty God. I’ll forever be grateful to you, God. Blessed born-day to me!

Peace, bliss, and smiles are all I wish for myself this new year. As I let all the bad energy and bad vibes slide away.

Some people become more beautiful as they grow old. Maybe this is the reason why I can’t stop being beautiful. Happy born-day to me!

Sometimes I wonder why a great person like me only has to celebrate their birthday once a year!

Thank God I’m a year older today. It’s not been easy, but I’m grateful. Happy b-day to me, myself, and I.

Thank you, God, for bringing me to this new age. May it now also be marked by new manifestations of Your goodness in my life!

Thank you, God, for giving me another year of life. Thanks to all the people who remembered me today by sending cards, letters, gifts, and good wishes.

The best thing that has ever happened in my life is loving myself. I wish a happy birthday to myself!

The cake is here, and I’m ready to blow out all the candles as I make some wishes. I wish myself a wonderful year ahead. Happy born-day to me!

This year has been good. I have accomplished most of the goals I set last year. Well done! I am going to treat myself to a special celebration. Happy born-day to me!

To me, it is not just a year older, but I consider it a year wiser. May I enjoy my b-day to the fullest today.

Today I want to be grateful for a life spent in grace and favour as I celebrate the most special day of my life. Happy birthday to me!

Today is my birthday, and my heart is still open to wishes. Happy born-day to me!

Today, I want to be grateful for a life spent in grace and favour as I celebrate the most special day of my life. Happy birthday to me!

Today, I’m in the limelight of the party because it’s my birthday. May this day come again and again in my life!

Waking up on such a bright morning, I can hear the birds sing for me and the sun rising to affirm my majesty. Blessed born-day to the only super person I know.

What a wonderful and exciting day this is. The best people were born on this day! Including me. Happy b-day to me.

What else could I be thankful for than being among those still enjoying the breath of life? Happy b-day to me.

Wishes are rising, gliding through the sky, and my heart is filled with thanks. Happy b-day to me!

Wishing myself a great b-day celebration filled with all the love, joy, and blessings in the world. I feel so favoured to be happy, healthy, and alive today.

On this special day, may I overcome the challenges lying ahead and finish this race diligently. HBD to me!

“What are some amazing inspirational birthday quotes for myself?” Numerous people celebrating their special days often have this question. Well, this guide has everything you would ever need to craft the perfect b-day message for yourself.

READ ALSO: Deep love messages for him that will make him feel special

Legit.ng recently published an article about the best, deep love messages you can send your man to make him feel special. Typically, men are associated with being macho and not as emotional as women. Still, your man will appreciate a love message to let him know you are thinking of him.

If you are not a person who has an easy way with words, coming up with the perfect love message for your man might be an uphill task. Luckily, this article has numerous messages to choose from.

Source: Legit.ng