150 impactful living life quotes to remind you to live fully
In life's ups and downs, you can easily become distracted by so many things that you lose focus on what is essential. However, all it may take is a simple quote to get back on track and enjoy your life to the maximum. Living life quotes are a reminder of the essence of life and why you should do all it takes to pursue what your heart desires.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Life is a beautiful journey with several remarkable moments that some pass unnoticed. You can easily be caught up with the daily routines, but remembering the true essence of life can help you have peace of mind and realign your goals. Living life quotes provide clarity in the noise of modern life.
Positive living life quotes
Focusing on the good side of life leads to more happiness and satisfaction. The following quotes will help you be optimistic in whatever you do.
- To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all. – Oscar Wilde
- I have found that if you love life, life will love you back. – Arthur Rubinstein
- It is not length of life but depth of life. – Ralph Waldo Emerson
- You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose. – Dr. Seuss
- If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things. – Albert Einstein
- Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive. – Dalai Lama XIV
- Never let hard lessons harden your heart; the hard lessons of life are meant to make you better, not bitter. – Roy T. Bennett
- The dreams we are chasing and the reality that is chasing us are always parallel; they never meet. – Ai Yazawa
- Life is a mirror and will reflect back to the thinker what he thinks into it. – Ernest Holmes
- The secret of happiness, you see, is not found in seeking more but in developing the capacity to enjoy less. – Socrates
- Be brave enough to live life creatively. The creative place where no one else has ever been. – Alan Alda
- To live life well is to express life poorly; if one expresses life too well, one is living it no longer. – Gaston Bachelard
- For me, keeping it simple is the best way to live life, to not complicate things, to sort of keep things in perspective. – Malcolm Brogdon
- I don't want a perfect life, I don't want an easy life, I want to live life to the fullest. To me, that feels like conquering as many things as possible. – Tobin Heath
- Do what you can, with what you have, where you are. – Theodore Roosevelt
- What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us. – Ralph Waldo Emerson
- You can’t have a better tomorrow if you are thinking about yesterday all the time. – Charles F. Kettering
- Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart. – Roy T. Bennett
- All you need is the plan, the road map, and the courage to press on to your destination. – Earl Nightingale
- A meaningful life can be extremely satisfying even in the midst of hardship. – Dalai Lama XIVth
- Everyone has his own destiny: the only imperative is to follow it, to accept it; no matter where it leads him. – Henry Miller
- Challenges are what make life interesting, and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful. – Joshua Marine
- Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage. – Anais Nin
- Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out. – Robert Collier
- Change your life today by doing something you never thought you could do yesterday.
Deep quotes about living life
Deep quotes about life inspire you to be resilient and steadfast in your chosen path. Below are gentle reminders about the value of life and the need to use your time properly.
- Don’t settle for what life gives you; make life better and build something. – Ashton Kutcher
- Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself. – George Bernard Shaw
- Life is a succession of lessons which must be lived to be understood. – Helen Keller
- Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning to dance in the rain. – Vivian Greene
- Take the time to enjoy the little things, for one day, you may look back and realise they were the big things. – Robert Brault
- Curiosity about life in all of its aspects, I think, is still the secret of great creative people. – Leo Burnett
- Life is very interesting. In the end, some of your greatest pains become your greatest strengths. – Drew Barrymore
- Life is like a coin. You can spend it any way you wish, but you only spend it once. – Lillian Dickinson
- The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experiences. – Eleanor Roosevelt
- All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence; then success is sure. – Mark Twain
- The whole secret of a successful life is to find out what is one's destiny to do, and then do it. – Henry Ford
- The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams. – Oprah Winfrey
- If you can do what you do best and be happy, you are further along in life than most people. – Leonardo DiCaprio
- In three words, I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: It goes on. – Robert Frost
- Love the life you live. Live the life you love. – Bob Marley
- I believe that if you’ll just stand up and go, life will open up for you. Something just motivates you to keep moving. – Tina Turner
- Let us make our future now, and let us make our dreams tomorrow’s reality. – Malala Yousafzai
- The saddest summary of a life contains three descriptions: could have, might have, and should have. – Louis E. Boone
- Every day, it’s important to ask and answer these questions: “What’s good in my life?” and “What needs to be done?" – Nathaniel Branden
- Life is a great big canvas, and you should throw all the paint on it you can. – Danny Kaye
- It is not the years in your life but the life in your years that counts. – Adlai Stevenson
- The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot. – Michael Altshuler
- If my life is going to mean anything, I have to live it myself. – Rick Riordan
- He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life. – Muhammad Ali
- There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle. – Albert Einstein
Simple quotes about life
Simple quotes about life emphasise the need to appreciate the present, embrace change, and cherish daily moments. They remind you not to make life complex but as simple as possible to enjoy it best.
- Never regret anything you have done with sincere affection; nothing is lost that is born of the heart. – Basil Rathbone
- Live a simple life; you will own the most beautiful treasures of the world! – Mehmet Murat Ildan
- The great thing in this world is not so much where we are but in what direction we are going. – Oliver Wendall Holmes Jr.
- A warm smile is the universal language of kindness. – William Arthur Ward
- Since you get more joy out of giving joy to others, you should put a good deal of thought into the happiness that you are able to give. – Eleanor Roosevelt
- The art of life is to know how to enjoy a little and to endure very much. – William Hazlitt
- You have succeeded in life when all you really want is only what you really need. – Vernon Howard
- To do the useful thing, to say the courageous thing, to contemplate the beautiful thing: that is enough for one man's life. – T.S. Eliot
- Accept yourself, love yourself, and keep moving forward. If you want to fly, you have to give up what weighs you down. – Roy T. Bennett
- Three things in life: your health, your mission, and the people you love. That's it. – Naval Ravikant
- The truth is you don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. Life is a crazy ride, and nothing is guaranteed. – Eminem
- Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment. – Buddha
- Always be yourself. At the end of the day, that's all you've really got; when you strip everything down, that's all you've got, so always be yourself. – Al Roker
- What matters in life is not what happens to you but what you remember and how you remember it. – Gabriel García Márquez
- Be bold, be courageous, be your best. – Gabrielle Giffords
- You can't please everyone, and you can't make everyone like you. – Katie Couric
- All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. – Walt Disney
- Don’t ever confuse the two: your life and your work. The second is only part of the first. – Anna Quindlen
- Love yourself first, and everything else falls into place. – Lucille Ball
- There are no mistakes, only opportunities. – Tina Fey
- Don’t ever save anything for a special occasion. Being alive is the special occasion. – Toby Mac
- How we spend our days is how we spend our lives. – Annie Dillard
- Deciding what not to do is as important as deciding what to do. – Charles Spurgeon
- A person must be selective with their time and energy because both elements of life are limited. – Kilroy J. Oldster
- Simplicity boils down to two things: identify the essentials and eliminate the rest. – Leo Babauta
Instagram captions about life
Instagram is an ideal platform for sharing life quotes and uplifting your social media friends. The quotes can express personal reflections and create a conversation about shared human experiences.
- Having the best people around you will make life the best for you.
- Moving out from the worst past brings the best life for you.
- You decide your happiness, so be as happy as you want.
- A positive outlook leads to a beautiful glow on the face.
- To live a good life, invest in the things that make you happy.
- The best way to live your life is by enjoying every moment.
- My life is very judgeable, I know. But keep your opinions to yourself.
- Curiosity about life in all of its aspects, I think, is still the secret of great creative people. – Leo Burnett
- Don’t settle for what life gives you; make life better and build something. – Ashton Kutcher
- Life is not a problem to be solved but a reality to be experienced. – Soren Kierkegaard
- Sit with your friends, and your life suddenly becomes the subject of a joke.
- Living life unapologetically and loving every moment.
- The best way to predict the future is to create it.
- Breathing in experiences and exhaling regrets.
- Embracing uncertainty and thriving in the chaos.
- I am in love with life, and it loves me back.
- Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I behold life's splendour.
- Stepping into a new life, leaving footprints of courage behind.
- Welcoming change like a long-lost friend, ready to be reunited.
- Capturing moments that make life truly beautiful.
- Believe in yourself and not in what others tell you about yourself.
- Don’t give your life away to others who wouldn’t value it as much as you do.
- Never give up on something just because it’s hard to achieve it. It may be difficult, but it’s worth it.
- The little things you enjoy are often the big things that come disguised.
- Don’t kill yourself. Kill that part of you that you don’t like. – Shane Dawson.
Funny sayings about life
Life is not all about serious moments; it also has funny moments, which make it so enjoyable. These humorous quotes about life will make you chuckle as you ponder the little absurdities of life.
- To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone. – Reba McEntire
- Don't take life too seriously. Punch it in the face when it needs a good hit. Laugh at it. – Colleen Hoover
- I'm killing time while I wait for life to shower me with meaning and happiness. – Bill Watterson
- A good rule to remember for life is that when it comes to plastic surgery and sushi, never be attracted by a bargain. – Graham Norton
- I remember it like it was yesterday. Of course, I don’t really remember yesterday all that well. – Dory
- Sometimes, you lie in bed at night, and you don't have a single thing to worry about. That always worries me! – Charlie Brown
- Life is pleasant. Death is peaceful. It's the transition that's troublesome. – Isaac Asimov
- The Lord gave us two ends: One to sit on and the other to think with. Success depends on which one we use the most. – Ann Landers
- I have a lot of growing up to do. I realised that the other day inside my fort. – Zach Galifianakis
- When I was growing up, I always wanted to be someone. Now, I realise I should have been more specific. – Lily Tomlin
- The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly and lie about your age. – Lucille Ball
- When I hear somebody sigh, ‘Life is hard,’ I am always tempted to ask, ‘Compared to what?' – Sydney J. Harris
- Don’t go around saying the world owes you a living. The world owes you nothing. It was here first. – Mark Twain
- Life is hard. After all, it kills you. – Katharine Hepburn
- Every time you can find humour in a difficult situation, you win.
- Embrace the glorious mess that you are. – Elizabeth Gilbert
- Life was much easier when apple and blackberry were just fruits.
- Life is like an onion; you peel off a layer at a time, and sometimes you weep. – Carl Sandburg
- Don’t worry about the world coming to an end today. It is already tomorrow in Australia. – Charles M. Schulz
- The greatest thief this world has ever produced is procrastination, and he is still at large. – Josh Billings
- Navigating life is like trying to fold a fitted sheet. No one knows how, but we all pretend we do.
- Life is like a public Wi-Fi. Everyone’s connected, but it’s unreliable, and sometimes there’s no connection.
- My life strategy is akin to using a plastic fork to cut steak, which is ineffective but with a touch of optimism.
- If life is a journey, I’m sure I took a wrong turn and ended up on the scenic route.
- My life feels like a test I didn’t study for, and all the questions are in a different language.
Short living life quotes
Short quotes about life are brief yet powerful. Since they are easy to remember, they can be used as daily reminders to live life authentically.
- The life of wisdom must be a life of contemplation combined with action. – Scott Peck
- Learn to live with less so that you appreciate more. – James Ryan
- If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one. – Dolly Parton
- A simple life gives birth to more clarity, inner peace and meaningful relationships. – Margo Vader
- Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea, and drink the wild air. – Ralph Waldo Emerson
- Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving. – Albert Einstein
- Dream as if you’ll live forever, live as if you’ll die today. – James Dean
- The simplest things are often the truest. – Richard Bach
- The first step in crafting the life you want is to get rid of everything you don't. – Joshua Becker
- We all live with the objective of being happy; our lives are all different and yet the same. – Anne Frank
- A man who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life. – Charles Darwin
- Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there someday. – A.A. Milne
- Hold on to your dreams of a better life and stay committed to striving to realise it. – Earl G. Graves, Sr.
- Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly. – Langston Hughes
- Do not pray for an easy life. Pray for the strength to endure a difficult one. – Bruce Lee
- Life consists not in holding good cards but in playing those you hold well. – Josh Billings
- The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling but in rising every time we fall. – Nelson Mandela
- If life were predictable, it would cease to be life and be without flavour. – Eleanor Roosevelt
- Learn as if you will live forever; live like you will die tomorrow. – Mahatma Gandhi
- Life is ten per cent what happens to you and ninety per cent how you respond to it. – Lou Holtz
- It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop. – Confucius
- When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favour. – Elon Musk
- Your time is limited; don’t waste it living someone else’s life. – Steve Jobs
- Everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of fear. – George Addair
- You can never leave footprints that last if you are always walking on tiptoe. – Leymah Gbowee
Living life quotes are timeless wisdom sayings that emphasise the need to prioritise the most essential things in life. They help you appreciate what you do and celebrate every moment with your loved ones. The quotes also remind you of the fleeting nature of life, and therefore, you should be authentic and enjoy it as much as you can.
Legit.ng recently published inspirational movie quotes. Movies are not only a source of entertainment, as some are packed with powerful messages to encourage you. Quotes by movie stars can positively impact you and make you think of your life differently.
Movie quotes can boost your mood and confidence, and you can also share them to encourage your loved ones. Here is a compilation of motivational quotes from different movies.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya is a graduate of Agricultural Economics from Egerton University, Class of 2014, with a passion for storytelling and content creation. Since joining Legit.ng as a writer in July 2021, he has covered diverse topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. His journalism journey has seen him complete multiple professional courses, including the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course (2023), the Google News Initiative course (March 2024), and Fact-Checking and Research training (September 2024). Email: muhunyah@gmail.com