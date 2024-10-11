150 impactful living life quotes to remind you to live fully

In life's ups and downs, you can easily become distracted by so many things that you lose focus on what is essential. However, all it may take is a simple quote to get back on track and enjoy your life to the maximum. Living life quotes are a reminder of the essence of life and why you should do all it takes to pursue what your heart desires.

These quotes are a reminder of the essence of life and why you should do all it takes to pursue what your heart desires. Photo: Slavina (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Life is a beautiful journey with several remarkable moments that some pass unnoticed. You can easily be caught up with the daily routines, but remembering the true essence of life can help you have peace of mind and realign your goals. Living life quotes provide clarity in the noise of modern life.

Positive living life quotes

The positives of life bring so much joy and happiness and therefore, you should always be optimistic. Photo: Marco Bottigelli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Focusing on the good side of life leads to more happiness and satisfaction. The following quotes will help you be optimistic in whatever you do.

To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all. – Oscar Wilde

I have found that if you love life, life will love you back. – Arthur Rubinstein

It is not length of life but depth of life. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself in any direction you choose. – Dr. Seuss

If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or things. – Albert Einstein

Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive. – Dalai Lama XIV

Never let hard lessons harden your heart; the hard lessons of life are meant to make you better, not bitter. – Roy T. Bennett

The dreams we are chasing and the reality that is chasing us are always parallel; they never meet. – Ai Yazawa

Life is a mirror and will reflect back to the thinker what he thinks into it. – Ernest Holmes

The secret of happiness, you see, is not found in seeking more but in developing the capacity to enjoy less. – Socrates

Be brave enough to live life creatively. The creative place where no one else has ever been. – Alan Alda

To live life well is to express life poorly; if one expresses life too well, one is living it no longer. – Gaston Bachelard

For me, keeping it simple is the best way to live life, to not complicate things, to sort of keep things in perspective. – Malcolm Brogdon

I don't want a perfect life, I don't want an easy life, I want to live life to the fullest. To me, that feels like conquering as many things as possible. – Tobin Heath

Do what you can, with what you have, where you are. – Theodore Roosevelt

What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

You can’t have a better tomorrow if you are thinking about yesterday all the time. – Charles F. Kettering

Don’t be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart. – Roy T. Bennett

All you need is the plan, the road map, and the courage to press on to your destination. – Earl Nightingale

A meaningful life can be extremely satisfying even in the midst of hardship. – Dalai Lama XIVth

Everyone has his own destiny: the only imperative is to follow it, to accept it; no matter where it leads him. – Henry Miller

Challenges are what make life interesting, and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful. – Joshua Marine

Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage. – Anais Nin

Success is the sum of small efforts, repeated day in and day out. – Robert Collier

Change your life today by doing something you never thought you could do yesterday.

Deep quotes about living life

These quotes are gentle reminders of the importance of life to make cherish your moments with loved ones. Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Deep quotes about life inspire you to be resilient and steadfast in your chosen path. Below are gentle reminders about the value of life and the need to use your time properly.

Don’t settle for what life gives you; make life better and build something. – Ashton Kutcher

Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself. – George Bernard Shaw

Life is a succession of lessons which must be lived to be understood. – Helen Keller

Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass. It’s about learning to dance in the rain. – Vivian Greene

Take the time to enjoy the little things, for one day, you may look back and realise they were the big things. – Robert Brault

Curiosity about life in all of its aspects, I think, is still the secret of great creative people. – Leo Burnett

Life is very interesting. In the end, some of your greatest pains become your greatest strengths. – Drew Barrymore

Life is like a coin. You can spend it any way you wish, but you only spend it once. – Lillian Dickinson

The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experiences. – Eleanor Roosevelt

All you need in this life is ignorance and confidence; then success is sure. – Mark Twain

The whole secret of a successful life is to find out what is one's destiny to do, and then do it. – Henry Ford

The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams. – Oprah Winfrey

If you can do what you do best and be happy, you are further along in life than most people. – Leonardo DiCaprio

In three words, I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: It goes on. – Robert Frost

Love the life you live. Live the life you love. – Bob Marley

I believe that if you’ll just stand up and go, life will open up for you. Something just motivates you to keep moving. – Tina Turner

Let us make our future now, and let us make our dreams tomorrow’s reality. – Malala Yousafzai

The saddest summary of a life contains three descriptions: could have, might have, and should have. – Louis E. Boone

Every day, it’s important to ask and answer these questions: “What’s good in my life?” and “What needs to be done?" – Nathaniel Branden

Life is a great big canvas, and you should throw all the paint on it you can. – Danny Kaye

It is not the years in your life but the life in your years that counts. – Adlai Stevenson

The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot. – Michael Altshuler

If my life is going to mean anything, I have to live it myself. – Rick Riordan

He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life. – Muhammad Ali

There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle. – Albert Einstein

Simple quotes about life

These quotes highlight the simplicity of life and remind you not to complicate everything. Photo: Marco Bottigelli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Simple quotes about life emphasise the need to appreciate the present, embrace change, and cherish daily moments. They remind you not to make life complex but as simple as possible to enjoy it best.

Never regret anything you have done with sincere affection; nothing is lost that is born of the heart. – Basil Rathbone

Live a simple life; you will own the most beautiful treasures of the world! – Mehmet Murat Ildan

The great thing in this world is not so much where we are but in what direction we are going. – Oliver Wendall Holmes Jr.

A warm smile is the universal language of kindness. – William Arthur Ward

Since you get more joy out of giving joy to others, you should put a good deal of thought into the happiness that you are able to give. – Eleanor Roosevelt

The art of life is to know how to enjoy a little and to endure very much. – William Hazlitt

You have succeeded in life when all you really want is only what you really need. – Vernon Howard

To do the useful thing, to say the courageous thing, to contemplate the beautiful thing: that is enough for one man's life. – T.S. Eliot

Accept yourself, love yourself, and keep moving forward. If you want to fly, you have to give up what weighs you down. – Roy T. Bennett

Three things in life: your health, your mission, and the people you love. That's it. – Naval Ravikant

The truth is you don't know what is going to happen tomorrow. Life is a crazy ride, and nothing is guaranteed. – Eminem

Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment. – Buddha

Always be yourself. At the end of the day, that's all you've really got; when you strip everything down, that's all you've got, so always be yourself. – Al Roker

What matters in life is not what happens to you but what you remember and how you remember it. – Gabriel García Márquez

Be bold, be courageous, be your best. – Gabrielle Giffords

You can't please everyone, and you can't make everyone like you. – Katie Couric

All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. – Walt Disney

Don’t ever confuse the two: your life and your work. The second is only part of the first. – Anna Quindlen

Love yourself first, and everything else falls into place. – Lucille Ball

There are no mistakes, only opportunities. – Tina Fey

Don’t ever save anything for a special occasion. Being alive is the special occasion. – Toby Mac

How we spend our days is how we spend our lives. – Annie Dillard

Deciding what not to do is as important as deciding what to do. – Charles Spurgeon

A person must be selective with their time and energy because both elements of life are limited. – Kilroy J. Oldster

Simplicity boils down to two things: identify the essentials and eliminate the rest. – Leo Babauta

Instagram captions about life

These quotes are personal reflections you can share with your social media friends to uplift them. Photo: PSK Media (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Instagram is an ideal platform for sharing life quotes and uplifting your social media friends. The quotes can express personal reflections and create a conversation about shared human experiences.

Having the best people around you will make life the best for you.

Moving out from the worst past brings the best life for you.

You decide your happiness, so be as happy as you want.

A positive outlook leads to a beautiful glow on the face.

To live a good life, invest in the things that make you happy.

The best way to live your life is by enjoying every moment.

My life is very judgeable, I know. But keep your opinions to yourself.

Curiosity about life in all of its aspects, I think, is still the secret of great creative people. – Leo Burnett

Don’t settle for what life gives you; make life better and build something. – Ashton Kutcher

Life is not a problem to be solved but a reality to be experienced. – Soren Kierkegaard

Sit with your friends, and your life suddenly becomes the subject of a joke.

Living life unapologetically and loving every moment.

The best way to predict the future is to create it.

Breathing in experiences and exhaling regrets.

Embracing uncertainty and thriving in the chaos.

I am in love with life, and it loves me back.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I behold life's splendour.

Stepping into a new life, leaving footprints of courage behind.

Welcoming change like a long-lost friend, ready to be reunited.

Capturing moments that make life truly beautiful.

Believe in yourself and not in what others tell you about yourself.

Don’t give your life away to others who wouldn’t value it as much as you do.

Never give up on something just because it’s hard to achieve it. It may be difficult, but it’s worth it.

The little things you enjoy are often the big things that come disguised.

Don’t kill yourself. Kill that part of you that you don’t like. – Shane Dawson.

Funny sayings about life

Funny moments in life also serve as lessons to learn how to live the best way. Photo: Ascent Xmedia (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Life is not all about serious moments; it also has funny moments, which make it so enjoyable. These humorous quotes about life will make you chuckle as you ponder the little absurdities of life.

To succeed in life, you need three things: a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone. – Reba McEntire

Don't take life too seriously. Punch it in the face when it needs a good hit. Laugh at it. – Colleen Hoover

I'm killing time while I wait for life to shower me with meaning and happiness. – Bill Watterson

A good rule to remember for life is that when it comes to plastic surgery and sushi, never be attracted by a bargain. – Graham Norton

I remember it like it was yesterday. Of course, I don’t really remember yesterday all that well. – Dory

Sometimes, you lie in bed at night, and you don't have a single thing to worry about. That always worries me! – Charlie Brown

Life is pleasant. Death is peaceful. It's the transition that's troublesome. – Isaac Asimov

The Lord gave us two ends: One to sit on and the other to think with. Success depends on which one we use the most. – Ann Landers

I have a lot of growing up to do. I realised that the other day inside my fort. – Zach Galifianakis

When I was growing up, I always wanted to be someone. Now, I realise I should have been more specific. – Lily Tomlin

The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly and lie about your age. – Lucille Ball

When I hear somebody sigh, ‘Life is hard,’ I am always tempted to ask, ‘Compared to what?' – Sydney J. Harris

Don’t go around saying the world owes you a living. The world owes you nothing. It was here first. – Mark Twain

Life is hard. After all, it kills you. – Katharine Hepburn

Every time you can find humour in a difficult situation, you win.

Embrace the glorious mess that you are. – Elizabeth Gilbert

Life was much easier when apple and blackberry were just fruits.

Life is like an onion; you peel off a layer at a time, and sometimes you weep. – Carl Sandburg

Don’t worry about the world coming to an end today. It is already tomorrow in Australia. – Charles M. Schulz

The greatest thief this world has ever produced is procrastination, and he is still at large. – Josh Billings

Navigating life is like trying to fold a fitted sheet. No one knows how, but we all pretend we do.

Life is like a public Wi-Fi. Everyone’s connected, but it’s unreliable, and sometimes there’s no connection.

My life strategy is akin to using a plastic fork to cut steak, which is ineffective but with a touch of optimism.

If life is a journey, I’m sure I took a wrong turn and ended up on the scenic route.

My life feels like a test I didn’t study for, and all the questions are in a different language.

Short living life quotes

Short life quotes are easily memorable and you can serve as daily reminders of what life means. Photo: Dougal Waters (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Short quotes about life are brief yet powerful. Since they are easy to remember, they can be used as daily reminders to live life authentically.

The life of wisdom must be a life of contemplation combined with action. – Scott Peck

Learn to live with less so that you appreciate more. – James Ryan

If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one. – Dolly Parton

A simple life gives birth to more clarity, inner peace and meaningful relationships. – Margo Vader

Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea, and drink the wild air. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving. – Albert Einstein

Dream as if you’ll live forever, live as if you’ll die today. – James Dean

The simplest things are often the truest. – Richard Bach

The first step in crafting the life you want is to get rid of everything you don't. – Joshua Becker

We all live with the objective of being happy; our lives are all different and yet the same. – Anne Frank

A man who dares to waste one hour of time has not discovered the value of life. – Charles Darwin

Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there someday. – A.A. Milne

Hold on to your dreams of a better life and stay committed to striving to realise it. – Earl G. Graves, Sr.

Hold fast to dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken-winged bird that cannot fly. – Langston Hughes

Do not pray for an easy life. Pray for the strength to endure a difficult one. – Bruce Lee

Life consists not in holding good cards but in playing those you hold well. – Josh Billings

The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling but in rising every time we fall. – Nelson Mandela

If life were predictable, it would cease to be life and be without flavour. – Eleanor Roosevelt

Learn as if you will live forever; live like you will die tomorrow. – Mahatma Gandhi

Life is ten per cent what happens to you and ninety per cent how you respond to it. – Lou Holtz

It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop. – Confucius

When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favour. – Elon Musk

Your time is limited; don’t waste it living someone else’s life. – Steve Jobs

Everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of fear. – George Addair

You can never leave footprints that last if you are always walking on tiptoe. – Leymah Gbowee

Living life quotes are timeless wisdom sayings that emphasise the need to prioritise the most essential things in life. They help you appreciate what you do and celebrate every moment with your loved ones. The quotes also remind you of the fleeting nature of life, and therefore, you should be authentic and enjoy it as much as you can.

Legit.ng recently published inspirational movie quotes. Movies are not only a source of entertainment, as some are packed with powerful messages to encourage you. Quotes by movie stars can positively impact you and make you think of your life differently.

Movie quotes can boost your mood and confidence, and you can also share them to encourage your loved ones. Here is a compilation of motivational quotes from different movies.

Source: Legit.ng