70+ hilarious work jokes to lighten your office breakroom banter

Life can be challenging and stressful, especially in the workplace. A well-timed and carefully crafted joke can provide a momentary escape or a much-needed laugh. Sharing hilarious work jokes with your colleagues uplifts their moods and boosts their spirits.

A well-timed and carefully crafted joke can provide a momentary escape or a much-needed laugh. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Laughter is the best medicine as it makes you forget your problems and increase your quality of life. If you're having a horrible day at work, you will need to find a way to make the day count, and there is no better way to do that than tickling your funny work jokes.

Hilarious work jokes

You do not have to be a professional comedian to tell a funny joke. All you need is a sense of humour and a willingness to take risks. Below are the work jokes of the day to tell your coworkers that will lighten their moods.

Dumb jokes for work

A little hilarious joke can make a massive difference in a person's day. Send your workmates these humorous jokes to make them sleep with aching bones and muscles.

Why don’t we ever tell secrets in our office? Because it’s never a secret – it’s company policy!

I told my boss three companies were after me. He asked which ones. I said, "Gas, Water, and Electricity."

Why did the computer go to the doctor? It had a virus!

What does an office mean when it says it’s ‘paperless’? It’s out of toilet paper!

Why do we say an office is like a jungle? Because there are always too many cheetahs!

Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing.

Why don't we play hide and seek in the office? Good luck hiding when your boss has GPS on your email.

Why was the math book feeling down at work? It had too many problems to solve.

What’s a computer’s favourite snack during office hours? Microchips!

Why don't skeletons fight each other? They don't have the guts.

What do you call cheese that isn't yours? Nacho cheese.

Did you hear about the keyboard that won an award? It had the best “space” bar!

What do you call an employee who works in landscaping? A branch manager!

Why did the belt get a job at the office? It was great at holding things together!

What’s a photocopier’s favourite food? Paper jams!

Why did the office chair apply for a promotion? It wanted to be the “chair-man” of the board.

Why couldn't the bicycle stand up by itself? It was two-tired.

What do you call a sleeping bull? A bulldozer.

Why was the memo always so serious? Because it had too many important points to make.

Clean work jokes

A clean joke is a shared experience among friends, leaving them laughing at its sheer hilarity. Photo: 10'000 Hours (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A clean joke is a shared experience among friends, leaving them laughing at its sheer hilarity. Here is a list of funny jokes to use in your conversation.

What's the best thing about teamwork? Someone else to blame.

Why did the employee bring a pencil to bed? He wanted to draw his dreams!

What kind of award does the world's top dentist get? A little plaque.

What’s the HR manager’s favourite coffee? “Espresso-employee” – it keeps them alert during interviews.

How does NASA organize a party? They planet.

What do you call a manager with a great sense of humour? The office clown-sultant.

Why do I drink coffee? I like to do stupid things faster and with more energy.

How does an employee make coffee? They just press “brew.”

What's it called when you steal somebody's coffee? A mugging.

How does the HR manager deal with paperwork? With “HR-spective.”

What does a baby computer call his father? Data

What’s a manager’s favourite sports car? A “Fast-track.”

What's the best way to make a small fortune in the stock market? Start off with a big fortune.

What did the employee say to the coffee machine? “Thanks for being there in my time of ‘brew’-crisis.”

Why did the computer sneeze? It had a virus.

How does the HR manager handle challenging interviews? They “interview-view” the situation from all angles.

How do you tell if an accountant is an extrovert? If he looks at your shoes when he talks to you instead of his own.

Why did the manager bring a life jacket to the office? In case of “sinking” morale.

What does a gossiping coffee do? Spill the beans.

Why did the manager take up woodworking? To “carve out” their leadership skills.

Short office jokes

Short office jokes should be easy to remember. Photo: Thomas Barwick (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Funny jokes do not necessarily have to be extended. Short jokes are quick and easy to remember. The following are short jokes to make them laugh.

What did the tie say to the hat? You go on ahead. I’ll hang around.

Where do bad rainbows go? Prism, it's a light sentence.

How do you make a tissue dance? Put a little boogie in it.

How to do a construction workers' party? They raise the roof.

Know why the skeletons are so calm? Because nothing gets under their skin.

What do you call a cow with a twitch? Beef jerky.

Someone stole my mood ring. I don’t know how I feel about that.

Today, I gave my dead batteries away. They were free of charge.

Why do ghosts love elevators? Because it lifts their spirits.

How do you organize a space party? You planet!

I started a new job as a tailor last week. It’s been sew-sew.

What concert only costs 45 cents? 50 Cent featuring Nickleback.

What do you call a haunted chicken? A poultry-geist

What kind of shoes does a spy wear? Sneakers.

My favourite word is “drool.” It just rolls off the tongue.

How do you make a document smile? You “docu-smile” it!

Why did the coffee file a police report? It got mugged!

Work jokes one-liners

The best one-liner jokes are suitable for everyone, regardless of age. Photo: PeopleImages (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The best one-liner jokes are suitable for everyone, regardless of age. With them, there is no room for dull moments and awkward silences at the workplace. Here are some of the best one-liners you ought to know.

I told my doctor that I broke my arm in two places – he told me to stop going to those places.

The first five days after the weekend are the hardest.

I don’t like elevators. I take steps to avoid them.

This is your captain speaking, AND THIS IS YOUR CAPTAIN SHOUTING.

A bus station is where a bus stops. A train station is where a train stops. On my desk, I have a workstation…

I always tell new hires, "Don't think of me as your boss. Think of me as your friend who can fire you."

There should be confetti in the tyres, so when there is a blowout, it’s still kind of an okay day.

Bread is a lot like the sun. It rises in the yeast and sets in the waist.

Before you criticize someone, walk a mile in their shoes. That way, when you criticize them, you're a mile away and have their shoes.

Buses stop at bus stations; trains stop at train stations… Guess what happens at my workstation?”

We’re customer service agents, so we’re good at apologizing for things that aren’t our fault.

I got a job at a paperless office. Everything was great until I needed to use the bathroom.

I went to the doctor with a suspicious-looking mole. He said they all look that way, and I should have left him in the garden.

Engineers have made a car that can run on mint. Hopefully, they can make buses and trains run on thyme.

At the park, I wondered why this frisbee kept getting bigger… and then it hit me.

Two fish in a tank, one looks at the other and says, "How do you drive this thing?

When I got to work this morning, my boss stormed up and said angrily, "You missed work yesterday, didn't you?" I said, "No, not particularly."

My resume is just a list of things I hope you never ask me to do.

What do you call a lazy kangaroo? A pouch potato.

Are funny jokes appropriate for work meetings?

Incorporating clean humour in work meetings is a great way to lighten the mood without offending anyone. However, you should also ensure the joke is relevant and delivered at an appropriate moment.

Cracking jokes will never go out of style. Humorous work jokes are an excellent way to have a great time with your colleagues.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the funniest Yo Mama jokes. Yo mama jokes have long been a staple of lighthearted banter and playful teasing, transcending generations and cultural boundaries.

Sharing a good laugh with your friends is a beautiful way to strengthen your bond and lighten any mood. Yo mama jokes can create lively and engaging humour with your pals. Read the article for more.

Source: Legit.ng