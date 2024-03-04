120 "You are amazing" quotes to remind you of your worth

Sometimes, you need something to remind you how special and unique you are. Realising your value and what you bring to the world can be a great way to build your confidence and remind you of your uniqueness. "You are amazing" quotes will enable you to realise your greatness and make you love and appreciate yourself even more.

“You are amazing” quotes and brighten someone’s day. Photo: pexels.com, @mohanreddy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When someone calls you an amazing person, it can mean many positive things. It can be a way for them to let you know that they are impressed and inspired by you—it means you have exceeded all expectations. Such a person deserves "you are amazing" quotes to make them know their worth.

Best "you are amazing quotes"

If you have someone who feels unworthy of themselves, you can help them list all their achievements and what they have ever done that made them feel proud. Additionally, sharing "you are amazing" quotes with them will make them realize their greatness and how worthy they are.

"You are amazing" quotes for friends

Friends are awesome because they will always support you, provide a sense of belonging and help you beat stress when you are not okay. If you want to make your friends feel appreciated and loved, the following "how to tell someone they are amazing" quotes will help you do that.

I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.

You might feel worthless to one person, but you are priceless to another. Don't ever forget your worth.

Count your blessings. You are one of a kind. There's no one in the world like you. You are amazing.

You have no reason to compare yourself to anyone because you are wonderful.

You are more than excellent. Girl, you're awesome.

Never let anyone or anything distract you from noticing how amazing you are.

There is something fantastic about you. Your unique ideas and thoughts that you bring to this world. Your smile, your laugh. It's you, and you are valuable, worthy and cherished.

Don't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your inner voice.

You are the most important person in your life, so take good care of yourself.

No single person on this planet is worth more than the other. Know your worth. Be confident in yourself.

You are amazing. And the more you recognize that, the more extraordinary, caring, compassionate, powerful, beautiful, attractive, giving, genuine, wise, open, receptive, loving, brilliant, strong, joyous, courageous, inspired, inspiring, and amazing you become.

Take a look at yourself. You are a unique person created for a specific purpose. Your gifts matter. Your story matters. Your dreams matter. You matter.

Never doubt yourself or believe you don't have what it takes. You do. You have amazing qualities no one else possesses.

One day, you will realize how the lives you have touched with a few words have changed and how it has caused you to become more incredible.

I can't pick one thing and say you are awesome in this because, in my eyes, you are exceptional in every way.

The most amazing friend is the one who supports you fiercely and thinks that you deserve the world.

You are the friend everyone wishes they had.

Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.

Please never stop being you because you are fantastic.

You are fantastic, and you should stop listening to people who say you're useless because it's clear that you're amazing.

You are amazing, just as you are. More beautiful than you can see, stronger than you feel, and more worthy than you will ever know.

You are amazing quotes for friends will make them feel special and appreciated. Photo: pexels.com, @kyleroxas (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You have everything it takes to live a fantastic life. Focus on your gifts and talents and let your perceived flaws fade into the background.

In case you didn't know, you're the most amazing person I know.

I think you are incredible for accepting obstacles with open arms, which is a remarkable attribute to possess.

Do you want to know who's amazing, lovely, bright, and has a beautiful smile? Reread the first word.

Even on the most challenging days, I know I can count on one amazing friend, you.

Self-worth comes from one thing — thinking that you are worthy.

Looking at you, I see an amazing, beautiful person with much to offer.

You are amazing, you are important, you are special, you are unique, you are precious, you are loved.

People always tell you, 'Be humble. Be humble.' When was the last time someone told you to be amazing? Be great! Be great! Be awesome! Be awesome

Very few things amaze me, and one of them is you.

Why settle for a lesser vision? When you are destined for greatness!

You were never created to live depressed, defeated, guilty, condemned, ashamed or unworthy. You were designed to be victorious.

You are worth finding, worth knowing, worth loving. You and all your one million layers. Always hold that close.

I could experience the good vibes because of your amazing nature.

You are way more awesome than you think you are. Don't forget about your awesomeness today.

And you, you scare people because you are whole all by yourself.

Never forget, even for one moment, how truly amazing you are.

You are the best thing that ever happened to you. Think about that.

Do you realize how fantastic you are? You are special. You are unique. You are amazing. Remember that!

You are the only version of you to ever exist in the universe. You are great, you are powerful, you are unique.

What amazes me is not only your beauty but how it is wonderfully combined with your amazing soul.

If no one has ever told you this, please consider this an official notification that you are fantastic.

You are on my mind and in my heart wherever I go because no one is as special and unique as you are.

You are awesome hanging in there and holding on, no matter what difficulties you face! And for moving not giving up no matter how scared or anxious you feel. Yep, you are fantastic.

You are a firecracker in everything you do. Celebrate yourself every day.

It's not that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but your best friends are your diamonds.

Be yourself, be proud, and stand tall. You are amazing!

Always remember that you are unique, just like everyone else.

"You are amazing" quotes for her

"You are amazing" quotes for her will make them feel confident and loved. Photo: pexels.com, @johannesplenio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If she makes you smile and gives your life meaning, tell her how special she is by sending her "you are the most amazing person I've ever met" quotes to make her feel unique. Saying sweet things that remind her how amazing she is will make her feel more confident and build a greater connection between you two.

You're amazing, just the way you are. – Bruno Mars

If I were to describe your face, I would start with amazing. – Samuel Daayata

You are as brilliant and amazing as a sunflower reaching for the sky. – Yolanda Ridley

There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish. – Michelle Obama

Be good to her; she's rare. — R. H. Sin

You are amazing, you are blessed, you are unique, and you are enough for me.

I think that you're amazing; you're my guiding star… When everything is changing, I see who you are. – Kurt Nilsen

It's not the face, but the expressions on it. It's not the voice but what you say. It's not how you look in that body but the things you do with it. You are beautiful. – Stephanie Meyer

You are capable of amazing things. – Kobi Yamada

When you realize your worth, You'll stop giving people discounts. – Karen Salmansohn

I adore your anger and resentments; with such beauty, everything you do looks fantastic. – M.F. Moonzajer

The world's best and most beautiful things cannot be seen or touched – they must be felt with the heart. – Helen Keller.

You are fierce, tender, capable, and compassionate. You are amazing. You are my everything. – Barrie Davenport

Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness. – Oprah Winfrey

You're so amazing; you shine like the stars… You're so incredible, the beauty you are… You came blazing into my heart; you're so amazing you are… You are! – Regine Velasquez

Ain't no doubt about it, you're a masterpiece. You're amazing, adrift at sea, 'til I saw your face, it's amazing. – Robert Palmer

And, baby, you know this one fits you to a tee. One word. All I can say is amazing. – Elliot Yamin

"You are amazing" quotes for him

"You are amazing" quotes for him will make your man feel motivated, inspired and loved. Photo: pexels.com. @bradyknoll (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want him to feel loved, motivated and inspired, sending him sweet quotes can help you do that. Men love compliments and feel confident when you remind them of their worth. Below are the best "you are amazing" quotes for him from the heart you can consider.

If there is one thing I could give you, it would be the ability to see yourself through my eyes. That is the only way you will truly understand how special you are. – Frida Kahlo

In case you ever foolishly forget, I am never not thinking of you. – Virginia Woolf

I just wanted to let you know that I feel fortunate to have you in my life. – Ann Lynn

You are the one who possesses the keys to your being. You carry the passport to your happiness. – Diane von Furstenberg

When you start to beat yourself up, remind yourself of how worthy you are of love. – Demi Lovato

My favourite place to be is your amazingly warm lap. – Unknown

I may never find words beautiful enough to describe all you mean to me, but I will spend the rest of my life searching for them. – John Mark Green

You are amazing and strong and brave and wonderful. Remember that today. – Finding Joy

I love you breathlessly, my amazing man. – Paulina Simons

I know your flaws, mistakes and weaknesses, and I still think you are amazing. – Carol Flores

You are good enough, pretty enough, and strong enough. – Al Carraway

Funny “you are amazing” quotes

Sending someone funny "you are amazing" quotes will leave a lasting impression on them. Photo: pexels.com, @sunilpatel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Letting a person know they are amazing using a funny joke can help lighten their mood and make them feel good about themselves. Below are some of the best funny "you are amazing" quotes to share with your loved ones.

You are enough. You are so enough. It is unbelievable how enough you are.

Just be yourself. Let people see the real, imperfect, flawed, quirky, weird, beautiful, magical person you are.

Know your worth and make sure you add tax.

Stay true to yourself. An original is worth more than a copy.

Know your worth so you know when to say "Yes" and when to say "Thank you, but no thank you.

Be enough for yourself first because you are fantastic. The rest of the world can wait.

Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.

If you are looking for that person who will change your life, look in the mirror.

Don't let your mind bully your body. You are enough just as you are.

You are not here to shrink down to less but to blossom into more of who you are.

Stop shrinking to places you have outgrown.

If you want to improve your self-worth, stop giving others the calculator.

Your problem is you are too busy holding onto your unworthiness.

Short “you are amazing” quotes

You are amazing short quotes will leave you feeling inspired and motivated. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These short quotes will help you build your self-confidence if you feel unworthy.

It's amazing what you can do when you decide to do it.

You are a special person. Seek to develop your talents.

You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop.

You are what you believe yourself to be.

I am a queen because I know how to govern myself.

Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do.

The world is full of many wonders; you are one of them.

Never underestimate yourself.

You are good, you are great, you are lovely.

Love yourself for the fantastic person you are.

I wish I were half the human you are.

Don't strive to be like someone else because you are already amazing.

You shine brighter than you'll ever know.

Nothing has value without self-worth.

You were born to be amazing.

You're unique and incredibly kind, did you know?

The question isn't who will let me do it; it's who will stop me.

Believe you can, and you're halfway there.

You must know that you are great. Never forget that.

You are what you believe yourself to be.

You are your best thing.

You are stronger than the things that made you weak.

You don't have to be perfect to be amazing.

Take a moment to appreciate how awesome you are. Yeah, you!

You are your brand.

Remember, you are enough.

Has anyone told you lately how fantastic you are?

Don't sell yourself short; you are your best asset.

It's essential to know how spectacular you are in your life.

Smile because you are amazing.

How do you say, "You are an amazing person?"

If you want someone to know they are amazing, you can send them sweet quotes with a message that lets them know how awesome they are. You can point out a few unique things about them which make you think they are awesome.

How do you tell someone you value them?

You can tell them how they have changed your life since they came into your life and how your life would have been without them. Carefully selected words will make them feel how amazing they are.

The above collection of "you are amazing" quotes will remind you how valuable you are whenever you feel unworthy. Knowing your worth impacts everything you do and will determine how people around you will view you. Recognising your worth contributes to self-confidence and self-love.

Legit.ng recently published sweet things to say to your girlfriend to make her cry. Telling your partner how you feel will melt their heart, which can help spice up your relationship.

Knowing that you care about your girl is not enough. Appreciating her constantly with sweet, heartfelt words will make her feel loved and valued. Check out this post to know what to say to her to make their day.

Source: Legit.ng