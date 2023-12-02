100+ fairy comments to leave on people’s TikTok videos

TikTok has become a popular entertainment platform. You can watch exciting videos on the app, upload videos, and interact with other users. While it is an exciting platform for content creators and their fans, the comment section can be hilarious and toxic, filled with positive and negative comments. Discover some of the fairy comments that you can leave on people’s videos.

Watching TikTok videos has become one of the popular ways to pass the time. The app has almost everything, from funny videos to dance videos. Have you been willing to comment on these videos but don’t know what to write? Worry no more, as this piece has many fairy comments to leave on people’s videos.

Top fairy comments for TikTok videos

What are TikTok fairy comments? As a TikTok user, you might have seen fairy comments posted below the video. Fairy comments are sarcastic one-liner comments you can leave on someone’s TikTok video. They are short and straightforward to understand but take a mean twist.

Best TikTok fairy comments

A fairy comment on a TikTok video will impress many people, and its sarcasm will leave them thinking. Here are the best TikTok fairy comments you can leave on other user's videos.

Here’s a door for new opportunities, and I locked it just for you.

You made my day, but please give up on this.

Oh, chill out; this was a joke, just like your life.

Sis popped off, and so did my eyes.

I’m glad I saw this; I hope nobody else has too.

He snapped, stay broken.

Woah, chill. My man is on this app. You made him delete it.

You shine bright like the sun, but it’s nighttime.

Ignore the hate comments; they aren’t harsh enough.

Breathe but underwater.

I heard that love is an open door, but it should be closed for you.

You constantly amaze me, just not in a good way.

I love your voice. Maybe you should keep it inside.

Don’t be shy; cry some more.

I loved that part. The part when it ended.

You blew me away. I don't want to come back.

A camp, but make it concentration.

Great video. Next time, turn the camera off.

You’re in the friend zone. Now stay there.

Warning: May cause uncontrollable smiling and belief in fairies!

Did someone sprinkle pixie dust here? I'm feeling the magic!

Witty fairy TikTok comments

A little creativity will make your comment stand out among the many comments on a video. Here are clever fairy comment ideas you can use to capture the attention of netizens.

You look tired. Go take a permanent nap. You deserve it, queen.

Take a deep breath, now hold it in.

You're definitely going places. When you do, don’t come back.

I’m pro-choice because of you.

They say shoot for the stars. You should turn the gun around.

Scroll yourself off the earth while you're at it.

Make sure to live, laugh, and love, but maybe rethink the living part.

Abraham Lincoln, but make it 15 April 1865.

Just put your best foot forward off a bridge.

You remind me of my therapist, just without the “the.”

Imagine being that talented. Yeah, keep imagining.

People make mistakes, including your parents.

You put the stop in showstopping.

I never bully, but I’ll make an exception this time.

Dancing is a good dream for you, but please wake up.

I was having a good day before I saw this TikTok.

Two wrongs don’t make a right. Take your parents, for example.

Are you pepper spray? Because your face is making my eyes burn.

I'm glad you came out of your comfort zone! Now, go back there.

You aren’t a clown. You’re the entire circus.

Fairy TikTok comments to copy and paste

Sometimes, crafting the best comment on a TikTok post can be challenging. If nothing comes to your mind when you want to write a fairy TikTok comment, you can quickly copy and paste any of the following comments.

Fire, but make it the dumpster.

I have a bath bomb for you. It’s called a toaster.

Look on the bright side. I hope it blinds you.

Bob Ross would say you’re an unhappy accident.

Life, but make it end.

I almost scrolled past this. Next time, I will make sure I do so.

As Dory said, “Just keep swimming,” but I think it’s best if you drown.

There’s always room for improvement, but not this room, get out.

I tried to insult you, but nature already did.

Nice video! Make sure to flip the camera around next time and keep it that way.

The sky is the limit. Stay on the ground.

Nobody’s perfect, especially you.

I see you’re using your creative outlet. Now, stick a fork in it.

You did that! Don’t do it ever again.

You made my day, worse.

You should post more often, but not on TikTok.

Logan Paul saw a hanging body. Sadly, it wasn’t yours.

I love this as much as the stars in the sky! It’s early morning, though.

My phone died. I wish it were you instead.

All these comments are so mean. Listen to them.

Freaky fairy TikTok comments

Sometimes, sounding a bit weird makes your comment unique and captures the attention of many people. If you are looking for such comments, here are suggestions likely to work for you.

Just keep smiling. I love the colour yellow.

You give off main-character vibes. I hope the story is 13 Reasons Why.

I hope you’re a Cancer, not the zodiac signs, though.

I’m the Starbucks, now put the straw in.

I heard eggplants were good. Can I try yours?

I’m a bus, now put your kids in me.

I have cake; now stick your candle and place your icing on it.

I’m vegan, but your meat is an exception.

You made my whole week, now make my hole weak.

I’m the waitress, now show me your tip.

Murder is not the answer. It’s a question, and the answer is yes!

Starships were meant to fly. Yours was meant to crash.

There’s only one clown here. It’s you.

God has a plan, and yours was plan b.

You can do anything you put your mind to. Just not this.

I love cows. I just didn’t know they made Tiktoks.

I hope you’re in Spain. The S is silent.

Change yourself. But the c and e are silent.

Sit on your throne, but make it electric.

I’m an ice cream cone. Fill me up.

Funny fairy comments on TikTok

A TikTok fairy comment with a bit of humour will surely make readers grin. Bring a smile to the faces of people who read your comments using any of the following hilarious comments.

I see you, but I wish I hadn’t.

Thanks for sharing. Please don’t ever share again.

You ate this up. I recommend starving.

Oh, chill out; this is all a joke, like your life.

The video is so nice! Try it without you!

You’re like a mosquito, small and annoying.

Dancing is a talent, but not yours.

Everybody has a good sense of humour! Except you.

This is so beautiful to watch. I’m blind.

Shoot for the moon, and don’t ever come back.

Katy Perry said you have a spark, so pour some gasoline on it.

I swing both ways, but in your case, violently.

Reach for the stars, but I hope you fall trying.

Go to sleep, and never wake up.

There you go, girl. Don’t come back.

Bath time, but plug in the toaster.

If life were a movie, I wouldn’t watch yours.

You go, girl. No, like literally, leave.

You tried your best. Stop trying.

Words can't describe you, but numbers can. 0/10

Are you a fairy in disguise? Because this content is enchanting

You’re like a calculator; you can count on me to never use you.

The above compilation of fairy comments will help you craft the best responses on TikTok videos. You do not have to think hard to create a fairy TikTok comment. Since the TikTok fairy comments trend is not ending soon, the above suggestion will help you have the best sarcastic responses to the videos you watch.

